UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 1 Lakh Govt Jobs by Jan 26; Distributes Appointment Letters to 1,146 Junior Assistants
UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1146 UPSSSC Junior Assistants in Lucknow and announced a target of 1 lakh additional government jobs by January 26, 2027. Read complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- CM Yogi distributed 1146 appointment letters to Junior Assistants in Revenue Dept.
- UP targets 1 lakh new government jobs by January 26, 2027, under Mission Rozgar.
- Appointment letter distribution programs to be held every fifth day statewide.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1146 newly selected Junior Assistants in the state’s Revenue Department during a ceremony which was organised by the Board of Revenue at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Making a huge recruitment announcement at the event, the Chief Minister declared that the state government has set a target to provide government jobs to one lakh more youth by January 26, 2027, under the Mission Rozgar. To achieve this target on schedule, an appointment letter distribution programme will be organised every fifth day across the state. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State for Revenue Surendra Diler were also present at the event.
UP Mission Rozgar and Recruitment Drive 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the UP Mission Rozgar and Recruitment Drive 2026:-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Important Announcements
|
Target of 1 Lakh Additional Government Jobs by January 26, 2027.
|
Distribution Frequency
|
Appointment Letter Ceremony every fifth day
|
Post Filled
|
1146 Junior Assistants (Revenue Department through UPSSSC)
|
Total Jobs Given (Till August 15)
|
9.5 Lakh Youth across Uttar Pradesh
|
Appointments since September
|
Over 16,500 Youth issued appointment letters
|
Key Ongoing Recruitments
|
7994 Lekhpals, 32000 Police Personnel, and 42000+ Home Guards
|
Administrative Milestone
|
37,81363 revenue cases resolved, 445 rover machines procured for land measurement
Quick Recruitment Pipeline Across Various Departments
Reviewing the state’s employment record, CM Yogi Adityanath had noted that 9.5 lakh youth had already been inducted into government service up to August 15, while more than 16500 candidates received appointment letters since September. He stated that the administration is working to conclude ongoing departmental hiring processes ahead of its upcoming tenure.
- Selection processes for 7994 Lekhpals are actively underway.
- Verification is progressing rapidly for 32000 police posts, while recruitment processes for over 42000 Home Guard jawans are scheduled to move forward imminently.
Interacting directly with the newly appointed Junior Assistants, the Chief Minister asked whether anyone had to pay bribes or seek political recommendations to secure their selection, to which the recruits responded in unison with a firm no. He requested the recruits to work with complete honesty and remain sensitive to the grievances of common citizens.
Also check, Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Government Declares November 16 as Official Public Holiday
Key Takeaways for UP Government Job Aspirants
Given below are the key takeaways for the Uttar Pradesh Government Job Aspirants:-
- With the appointment ceremonies scheduled every five days leading up to January 36, 2027, candidates awaiting final results or document verification in UPSSSC, Police and Home Guard drives can expect rapid administrative closures.
- Newly inducted UPSSSC Junior Assistants will play an important role in modernising tehsil workflows and supporting digital land-survey initiatives across districts.
Also check, Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.