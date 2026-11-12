UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 1 Lakh Govt Jobs by Jan 26; Distributes Appointment Letters to 1,146 Junior Assistants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1146 newly selected Junior Assistants in the state’s Revenue Department during a ceremony which was organised by the Board of Revenue at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Making a huge recruitment announcement at the event, the Chief Minister declared that the state government has set a target to provide government jobs to one lakh more youth by January 26, 2027, under the Mission Rozgar. To achieve this target on schedule, an appointment letter distribution programme will be organised every fifth day across the state. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State for Revenue Surendra Diler were also present at the event.

UP Mission Rozgar and Recruitment Drive 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the UP Mission Rozgar and Recruitment Drive 2026:-