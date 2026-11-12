ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026–27: ISC Geography Examination Pattern for the academic year 2026-27 is uploaded on the official website of CISCE. CISCE has changed the examination pattern for the subject Geography. Thus, changes have been incorporated in the Geography Syllabus too. Both parts of the syllabus will consist of questions carrying 35 marks. Besides, there is an Internal Assessment/Practical of 30 marks which includes practicals, project, and viva voce, each carrying 10 marks. The question paper consists of three parts, namely Sections A, B, and C. Students need to qualify in the theory and practical exams separately to obtain the passing certificate.

They can use the ISC Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2026-27 for preparing for the exam and getting an idea of the format followed by the authority to prepare the board question paper. The most updated sample question paper will be available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ISC Class 12 Geography exam date is scheduled for April 6, 2026. To get information about the ISC Class 12 Geography Blue Print 2025-26, you may go through the article.