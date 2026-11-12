ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage
ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026–27: The ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026–27 divides 100 marks into a 70-mark external theory paper and a 30-mark practical, project, and viva voce evaluation. Comprising 13 compulsory questions across Sections A, B, and C, the three-hour exam integrates map work and 50% competency-based questions to evaluate spatial and analytical skills.
ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026–27: ISC Geography Examination Pattern for the academic year 2026-27 is uploaded on the official website of CISCE. CISCE has changed the examination pattern for the subject Geography. Thus, changes have been incorporated in the Geography Syllabus too. Both parts of the syllabus will consist of questions carrying 35 marks. Besides, there is an Internal Assessment/Practical of 30 marks which includes practicals, project, and viva voce, each carrying 10 marks. The question paper consists of three parts, namely Sections A, B, and C. Students need to qualify in the theory and practical exams separately to obtain the passing certificate.
They can use the ISC Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2026-27 for preparing for the exam and getting an idea of the format followed by the authority to prepare the board question paper. The most updated sample question paper will be available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ISC Class 12 Geography exam date is scheduled for April 6, 2026. To get information about the ISC Class 12 Geography Blue Print 2025-26, you may go through the article.
Geography Exam Structure and Units
-
Number of Questions - 13 in all in the paper.
-
Section A - Very short answer type questions (1 mark each).
-
Section B - Short answer type questions (4 marks each).
-
Section C - Long answer questions (7 marks each).
-
A total of 6 Units need to be studied for ISC Class 12 Geography syllabus (2025-26).
ISC Class 12 Geography Paper Pattern 2026-27
The students also need to have complete ideas about the pattern followed by CISCE for making the question paper so that they become aware of the pattern of the exam. Find here the complete pattern of the paper:
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks (Theory)
|
70 Marks
|
Document Components
|
9 printed pages and a map
|
Structure
|
Divided into three Sections: A, B, and C
|
Total Questions
|
13 Questions
|
Attempt Requirement
|
All questions are compulsory
|
Section A (Very Short Answer)
|
14 sub-parts, 1 mark each
|
Section B (Short Answer)
|
7 questions, 4 marks each
|
Section C (Long Answer)
|
4 questions, 7 marks each
|
Internal Choice
|
Provided in 2 questions in Section B and 1 question in Section C
|
Requirement
|
Students are required to draw diagrams wherever necessary.
ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27
The theory part of Geography will be attempted for 70 marks. The chapters which are to be studied in order to complete the theory section of Geography are the units covered by the table given below:
|
Book 1 - (Fundamentals of Human Geography)
|
Parts
|
Units
|
Marks
|
1
|
Human Geography
|
03
|
2
|
The World Population Density Distribution and Growth
|
08
|
3
|
Human Development
|
4
|
Primary Activities
|
19
|
5
|
Secondary Activities
|
6
|
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
|
7
|
Transport, Communication and Trade
|
8
|
International Trade
|
9
|
Map Work
|
5
|
Book 2 - (India People and Economy)
|
1
|
Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
|
05
|
2
|
Human Settlement
|
03
|
3
|
Land Resources and Agriculture
|
10
|
4
|
Water Resources
|
5
|
Mineral And Energy Resources
|
6
|
Planning and Sustainable Development in the Indian Context
|
7
|
Transport and Communication
|
07
|
8
|
International Trade
|
9
|
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
|
5
|
9
|
Map Work
|
5
ISC Class 12 Geography Practical Blueprint 2026-27
The Practical Examination will be conducted for 30 Marks in the subject of Geography. The students may check the below-given table for the same examination pattern:
|
Parameters
|
Weightage
|
Practical file (Sessional Record)
|
10
|
Assignment (Project Report)
|
10
|
Viva Voce
|
10
|
Total
|
30
Key Preparation Takeaways for 2026-27
-
Competency-Based Questions (~50% Weightage): The examination is likely to include climate charts, demographic structures, resources distribution maps, and assertion-reasoning type questions that will test your analytical skills more than rote learning.
-
Accuracy in Map Marking (8 Marks): Learn to mark physical elements, river systems, seaports, and industries on the official map of India issued by CISCE accurately.
-
Time Management: Allocate approximately 35 minutes for Section A (Map Marking Included), 75 minutes for Section B, and 55 minutes for Section C. Reserve 15 minutes for map marking check and underlining geographical terms.
Also Read:ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Blueprint
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.