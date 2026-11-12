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ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Result Date and Time Announced, Download Scorecard On Nov 15 at icsi.edu

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 10:37 IST

ICSI CSEET October 2026 session examination result date and time have been confirmed by officials. The CSEET Results will be announced on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2 PM. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready to check the result.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Result Date and Time Announced, Download Scorecard On Nov 15 at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Result Date and Time Announced, Download Scorecard On Nov 15 at icsi.edu
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CSEET October 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the CSEET October 2026 exam. As per the official notification released, the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), October 2026 Session, held from October 1 to 6, 2026, will be declared on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The result link will be activated at 02:00 P.M. on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result. 

According to the notification released, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), October 2026 Session, will be uploaded on the website of the Institute, icsi.edu, immediately after declaration of the result. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

CSEET October 2026 Result Notification - Click Here

CSEET October 2026 Result Date and Time

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the schedule for the announcement of the CSEET October 2026 session result. According to the notification released, candidates will be able to check their results at 2 PM on the official website. The result will be declared on November 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready to check the result and download the scorecard.

How to Download ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result

The ICSI CSEET October 2026 session result will be declared online. Once the link is activated, students are required to visit the website and login with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on CSEET October 2026 result

Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number

Step 4: The October 2026 session marksheets will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

CSEET  February 2027 Examination

The next Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be conducted from February 1 to 4, 2027. Online submission of enrolment applications along with the requisite Examination fee will begin on November 16, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the CSEET February 2027 session exam can visit the official website to submit the applications. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 10:35 IST
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