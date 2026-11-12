ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Result Date and Time Announced, Download Scorecard On Nov 15 at icsi.edu

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CSEET October 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the CSEET October 2026 exam. As per the official notification released, the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), October 2026 Session, held from October 1 to 6, 2026, will be declared on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The result link will be activated at 02:00 P.M. on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result. According to the notification released, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), October 2026 Session, will be uploaded on the website of the Institute, icsi.edu, immediately after declaration of the result. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

CSEET October 2026 Result Notification - Click Here CSEET October 2026 Result Date and Time The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the schedule for the announcement of the CSEET October 2026 session result. According to the notification released, candidates will be able to check their results at 2 PM on the official website. The result will be declared on November 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready to check the result and download the scorecard. How to Download ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result The ICSI CSEET October 2026 session result will be declared online. Once the link is activated, students are required to visit the website and login with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to check the result Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI