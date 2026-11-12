Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Extended Special Stray Vacancy Round for 47 MBBS Seats, Allotment Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UG NEET 2026 Extended Special Stray Vacancy round to be conducted for the 47 vacant MBBS seats. Option Entry and caution deposit link available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UGNEET Extended Special Stray Vacancy 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducting an extended special stray vacancy round for MBBS admissions. KEA had earlier released the special stray vacancy round allotment result for MBBS and BDS vacant seats. While the seats for BDS have been fuilled, 47 MBBS seats are still vacant.
To fill the vacant seats, KEA is conducting an extended special stray vacancy round. Eligible candidates interested in these 47 medical seats are required to enter their options until 10:00 AM on November 13, 2026. To participate in this round, candidates are also required to pay a caution deposit of Rs. 25,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Lakhs only) before registering their preferences. The seat allotment result will be published on the same day after 12:30 pm.
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Notification - Click Here
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Extended Special Stray Vacancy Schedule
Candidates participating in the extended stray vacancy round can check the complete schedule below
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Particulars
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Dates
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Payment of Caution Deposit
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November 12, 2026 from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM (if not paid
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Entry of Options - after payment of the advance amount:
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Until 10.00 am on November 13, 2026.
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Publication of seat allotment results:
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November 13, 2026 after 12.30 pm
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Extended Special Stray Vacancy Option Entry
Candidates participating in the extended special stray vacancy round are required to submit the caution deposit and complete the option entry process through the link provided. Follow the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on UGNEET
Step 3: Click on the option entry link
Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 5: Save the options entered and click on submit
Once all 47 vacant seats are filled, the Karnataka Examination Authority will officially close the admission process for the MBBS course for the 2026 academic year. Hence, students yet to secure a seat are advised to visit the official website to enter their choices for the extended stray vacancy round. Candidates allotted seats in this extended round are required to submit their documents at the colleges and complete the further admission process as required. There will be no options for candidates to choose after the allotment result is out; candidates are mandatorily required to take admission in the allotted colleges.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.