Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Extended Special Stray Vacancy Round for 47 MBBS Seats, Allotment Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGNEET Extended Special Stray Vacancy 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducting an extended special stray vacancy round for MBBS admissions. KEA had earlier released the special stray vacancy round allotment result for MBBS and BDS vacant seats. While the seats for BDS have been fuilled, 47 MBBS seats are still vacant.

To fill the vacant seats, KEA is conducting an extended special stray vacancy round. Eligible candidates interested in these 47 medical seats are required to enter their options until 10:00 AM on November 13, 2026. To participate in this round, candidates are also required to pay a caution deposit of Rs. 25,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Lakhs only) before registering their preferences. The seat allotment result will be published on the same day after 12:30 pm.