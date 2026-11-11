School Holiday Tomorrow (November 12, 2026): State-Wise Updates, Extended Festive Breaks and Weather Conditions

Schools in several states will remain closed on November 12, 2026, as part of the extended Diwali and festive holiday period. Goa, Gujarat and Bihar are among the states where school vacations are continuing. In Maharashtra, holidays differ across districts and school categories. In Delhi-NCR, schools are following a hybrid learning arrangement for younger students under GRAP Stage III restrictions. However, this is not a complete school holiday. School Holiday on November 12, 2026: State-Wise Updates Here are the latest reported updates for major Indian states. Schools confirmed to be on vacation are listed first. State School holiday update Goa Schools remain closed from November 2 to 21 for the Diwali vacation. Reopening is expected on November 23. Gujarat Schools are observing an extended vacation from November 5 to 25. Bihar Government schools remain closed from November 7 to 17. Classes are expected to resume on November 18. Maharashtra Pune recognised private secondary schools remain closed until November 18. Mumbai municipal and private-aided primary schools remain closed until November 23. Rajasthan Mid-term vacation is scheduled from November 4 to 15. Schools are expected to reopen on November 16. West Bengal The reported extended Durga Puja vacation continues until November 12. The applicable school calendar will determine reopening. Delhi No blanket school holiday is confirmed. Schools are following hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 under GRAP Stage III restrictions. Uttar Pradesh No statewide holiday is listed for November 12. The listed festival holidays include November 8, 9 and 11. Jharkhand No statewide holiday is listed for November 12. The next Chhath holidays are November 16 and 17. Chhattisgarh The Diwali vacation ends on November 11. Schools are expected to reopen on November 12. Sikkim The notified holiday period ends on November 11. Schools are expected to reopen on November 12. Haryana No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12. Schools should follow their individual calendars. Punjab No statewide school holiday is confirmed for November 12. Assam No statewide school holiday is confirmed for November 12. Odisha No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12. Madhya Pradesh No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12. Karnataka No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12. Tamil Nadu No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12. Kerala No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12. Andhra Pradesh No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12. Telangana No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12.

Delhi-NCR Weather and School Update Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sonipat are following hybrid learning arrangements for students up to Class 5 under GRAP Stage III restrictions. Maharashtra School Holiday November 12 Maharashtra does not have one common Diwali vacation schedule for all schools. Mumbai municipal and private aided primary schools: November 5 to 23.

Pune recognised private secondary schools: November 5 to 18. Students covered by these schedules will have a holiday on November 12. Gujarat School Holiday November 12 Primary schools in Gujarat are observing a 21-day Diwali vacation from November 5 to 25. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 26. Goa School Holiday November 12 The Directorate of Education has scheduled the Diwali vacation from November 2 to 21 for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. Classes are expected to resume on November 23.

West Bengal School Holiday November 12 Schools in West Bengal are following an extended festive vacation from October 15 to November 12. The break combines Durga Puja holidays with the Diwali festive period. Rajasthan School Holiday November 12 Schools in Rajasthan are observing their mid-term vacation from November 4 to 15. Regular classes are scheduled to resume on November 16. Bihar School Holiday November 12 Government schools in Bihar are following an extended festive break from November 7 to 17. The vacation covers Diwali, Chitragupt Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18. Chhattisgarh School Holiday November 12 The Diwali vacation in Chhattisgarh runs from November 6 to 11. Government, aided and unaided schools are scheduled to reopen on November 12.

Sikkim School Holiday November 12 Educational institutions under the state government observed holidays from November 9 to 11 for Laxmi Puja and Diwali. November 12 is the scheduled return to classes, subject to individual school calendars. School Holiday November 12: Weather Conditions The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and unsettled weather in several parts of the country. Jammu and Kashmir may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience rain and gusty winds. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also witness showers and thunderstorms. Parts of Northeast India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive rainfall. In contrast, Delhi-NCR is expected to remain largely dry, with morning fog and partly cloudy skies. No weather-related school closure has been announced for November 12 in these regions.