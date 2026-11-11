School Holiday Tomorrow (November 12, 2026): State-Wise Updates, Extended Festive Breaks and Weather Conditions
Schools across several Indian states will follow different schedules on November 12, 2026, due to extended festive vacations and local holidays. Check the state-wise school holiday list for Goa, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and other major states, along with reopening dates and weather-related updates.
Schools in several states will remain closed on November 12, 2026, as part of the extended Diwali and festive holiday period. Goa, Gujarat and Bihar are among the states where school vacations are continuing. In Maharashtra, holidays differ across districts and school categories.
In Delhi-NCR, schools are following a hybrid learning arrangement for younger students under GRAP Stage III restrictions. However, this is not a complete school holiday.
School Holiday on November 12, 2026: State-Wise Updates
Here are the latest reported updates for major Indian states. Schools confirmed to be on vacation are listed first.
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State
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School holiday update
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Goa
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Schools remain closed from November 2 to 21 for the Diwali vacation. Reopening is expected on November 23.
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Gujarat
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Schools are observing an extended vacation from November 5 to 25.
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Bihar
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Government schools remain closed from November 7 to 17. Classes are expected to resume on November 18.
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Maharashtra
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Pune recognised private secondary schools remain closed until November 18. Mumbai municipal and private-aided primary schools remain closed until November 23.
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Rajasthan
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Mid-term vacation is scheduled from November 4 to 15. Schools are expected to reopen on November 16.
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West Bengal
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The reported extended Durga Puja vacation continues until November 12. The applicable school calendar will determine reopening.
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Delhi
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No blanket school holiday is confirmed. Schools are following hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 under GRAP Stage III restrictions.
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Uttar Pradesh
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No statewide holiday is listed for November 12. The listed festival holidays include November 8, 9 and 11.
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Jharkhand
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No statewide holiday is listed for November 12. The next Chhath holidays are November 16 and 17.
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Chhattisgarh
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The Diwali vacation ends on November 11. Schools are expected to reopen on November 12.
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Sikkim
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The notified holiday period ends on November 11. Schools are expected to reopen on November 12.
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Haryana
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No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12. Schools should follow their individual calendars.
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Punjab
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No statewide school holiday is confirmed for November 12.
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Assam
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No statewide school holiday is confirmed for November 12.
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Odisha
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No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12.
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Madhya Pradesh
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No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12.
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Karnataka
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No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12.
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Tamil Nadu
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No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12.
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Kerala
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No statewide school closure is confirmed for November 12.
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Andhra Pradesh
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No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12.
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Telangana
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No common extended Diwali vacation is confirmed for November 12.
Delhi-NCR Weather and School Update
Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sonipat are following hybrid learning arrangements for students up to Class 5 under GRAP Stage III restrictions.
Maharashtra School Holiday November 12
Maharashtra does not have one common Diwali vacation schedule for all schools.
- Mumbai municipal and private aided primary schools: November 5 to 23.
- Pune recognised private secondary schools: November 5 to 18.
Students covered by these schedules will have a holiday on November 12.
Gujarat School Holiday November 12
Primary schools in Gujarat are observing a 21-day Diwali vacation from November 5 to 25. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 26.
Goa School Holiday November 12
The Directorate of Education has scheduled the Diwali vacation from November 2 to 21 for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. Classes are expected to resume on November 23.
West Bengal School Holiday November 12
Schools in West Bengal are following an extended festive vacation from October 15 to November 12. The break combines Durga Puja holidays with the Diwali festive period.
Rajasthan School Holiday November 12
Schools in Rajasthan are observing their mid-term vacation from November 4 to 15. Regular classes are scheduled to resume on November 16.
Bihar School Holiday November 12
Government schools in Bihar are following an extended festive break from November 7 to 17. The vacation covers Diwali, Chitragupt Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18.
Chhattisgarh School Holiday November 12
The Diwali vacation in Chhattisgarh runs from November 6 to 11. Government, aided and unaided schools are scheduled to reopen on November 12.
Sikkim School Holiday November 12
Educational institutions under the state government observed holidays from November 9 to 11 for Laxmi Puja and Diwali. November 12 is the scheduled return to classes, subject to individual school calendars.
School Holiday November 12: Weather Conditions
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and unsettled weather in several parts of the country. Jammu and Kashmir may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience rain and gusty winds. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also witness showers and thunderstorms. Parts of Northeast India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive rainfall. In contrast, Delhi-NCR is expected to remain largely dry, with morning fog and partly cloudy skies. No weather-related school closure has been announced for November 12 in these regions.
Will Schools Remain Closed Tomorrow?
Schools in several states will continue their Diwali vacations on November 12, particularly in Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan and Bihar. Students in parts of Maharashtra and West Bengal will also remain on their scheduled breaks.
However, Delhi-NCR does not have a confirmed common school holiday for November 12. Schools in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Delhi may follow different academic calendars.
Parents and students should check their school’s individual holiday circular before assuming that classes are suspended.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.