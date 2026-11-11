AILET 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Delhi Allows Candidates to Apply Till November 13

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has extended the registration deadline for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can now apply until November 13, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.

The earlier deadline for submitting the AILET 2027 application form was November 10. The extension gives candidates three additional days to complete the registration process for admission to NLU Delhi’s undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

The university has also announced separate deadlines for pending fee payments and corrections in the application form.

AILET 2027: Revised Registration Dates

According to the notification issued by NLU Delhi on November 11, 2026, candidates must follow the revised schedule: