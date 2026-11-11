AILET 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Delhi Allows Candidates to Apply Till November 13
The NLU Delhi has extended the AILET 2027 registration deadline to November 13. Check the revised application dates, fee payment deadline, correction window, exam date and steps to apply online.
The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has extended the registration deadline for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can now apply until November 13, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.
The earlier deadline for submitting the AILET 2027 application form was November 10. The extension gives candidates three additional days to complete the registration process for admission to NLU Delhi’s undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.
The university has also announced separate deadlines for pending fee payments and corrections in the application form.
AILET 2027: Revised Registration Dates
According to the notification issued by NLU Delhi on November 11, 2026, candidates must follow the revised schedule:
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Event
|
Revised deadline
|
Last date for fresh applications
|
November 13, 2026, 11:59 pm
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Fee payment for already registered candidates
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November 14, 2026, 8 am
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Application verification and correction
|
November 15, 2026, 8 am
The extended fee payment facility is available to candidates who have already started the online registration process but have not completed the payment. It does not extend the deadline for submitting fresh applications.
AILET 2027 Application Correction Window
NLU Delhi has also allowed successfully registered candidates to verify and update certain details in their application forms. The facility will remain available until 8 AM on November 15, 2026.
Candidates can check and correct the following details:
- Personal information, including name, father’s name and mother’s name.
- Residential address.
- Uploaded photograph.
- Scanned signature.
- Test city preferences.
The university has clarified that no correction or modification requests will be accepted after the deadline.
AILET 2027 Application Fee
As per the admission announcement issued by NLU Delhi, the application fee is:
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Category
|
Application fee
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General and other candidates
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Rs 3,000
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SC/ST candidates
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Rs 1,000
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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Rs 1,000
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SC/ST and women candidates belonging to BPL families
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Exempted
AILET 2027 Exam Date
NLU Delhi will conduct AILET 2027 on December 13, 2026, from 2 PM to 4 PM. The examination will be held for admission to the BA LLB (Hons.) and one-year LLM programmes for the 2027-28 academic session.
Candidates seeking admission to these programmes must apply through the university’s online application portal.
How to Apply for AILET 2027
Candidates who have not completed their registration can follow these steps:
- Visit the NLU Delhi admission portal at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
- Select the AILET 2027 registration link.
- Register using the required details.
- Log in using the credentials generated during registration.
- Fill in the application form with personal and academic details.
- Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.
- Pay the application fee according to the applicable category.
- Review the details and submit the application form.
Candidates who have already registered but have not paid the application fee must complete the payment by November 14, 2026, at 8 am.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.