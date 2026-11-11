RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 4651 Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link
RRC NR Recruitment 2026: RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has started on November 11. 2026 on its official website. Interested candidates can apply online for 4651 apprentice posts. Check this article for the direct link, eligibility and other details.
Key Points
- Online registration for 4,651 RRC NR Apprentice posts began on Nov 11, 2026.
- The deadline to apply for the RRC NR Apprentice recruitment is Dec 11, 2026.
- Candidates aged 15-24 with Class 10 + ITI are eligible for these 4,651 posts.
RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway, has started the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on November 11. A total of 4,651 posts are available under this drive. This is a good chance for young candidates who want to begin their career with the Indian Railways. Interested candidates can apply online through the official RRC Northern Railway website. Before applying, candidates should carefully check the eligibility conditions, such as age limit and educational qualification. In this article, we share all the important details, including vacancy information, eligibility criteria, and the step-by-step process to apply online before the deadline.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key facts of the drive at a glance. Candidates can quickly see the dates, vacancies, and eligibility before reading the full details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway
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Recruitment Name
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RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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Act Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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4,651
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Notification Date
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November 6, 2026
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Application Start Date
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November 11, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 11, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Educational Qualification
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Class 10 (minimum 50% marks) + ITI in the relevant trade (NCVT/SCVT)
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Age Limit
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15 to 24 years (as on December 11, 2026)
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Selection Process
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Merit-based; no written exam or interview
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Expected Merit List
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February 2027
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Official Website
RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The online application link for RRC NR recruitment 2026 is available on the official RRC Northern Railway website, rrcnr.org. The online application is for 4,651 Act Apprentice posts. Candidates can access the application form from the direct link given below:
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RRC NR Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Applying for RRC NR recruitment is simple if candidates keep their documents ready. Follow the steps below carefully and complete the form before the last date.
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Visit the official website, rrcnr.org.
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Click the "Apply Online" link for the Act Apprentice recruitment on the homepage.
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Register with your name, mobile number and email ID, then note down your login details.
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Log in and fill in your personal, educational and ITI trade details.
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Upload the required documents, such as your photo, signature and certificates, in the prescribed format and size.
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Pay the application fee online, if applicable, and check the fee and category exemptions in the official notification.
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Review all the details, submit the form, and download the confirmation page.
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Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com