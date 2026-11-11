RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 4651 Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link

RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway, has started the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on November 11. A total of 4,651 posts are available under this drive. This is a good chance for young candidates who want to begin their career with the Indian Railways. Interested candidates can apply online through the official RRC Northern Railway website. Before applying, candidates should carefully check the eligibility conditions, such as age limit and educational qualification. In this article, we share all the important details, including vacancy information, eligibility criteria, and the step-by-step process to apply online before the deadline.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key facts of the drive at a glance. Candidates can quickly see the dates, vacancies, and eligibility before reading the full details.