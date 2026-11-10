UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1784 Posts, Check Eligibility and Direct Link

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: UPSSSC has opened online applications on, 10 November 2026, for 1784 posts under Advertisement No. 26-Exam/2026. The recruitment is for the Combined Subordinate Service (Intermediate Level) Mains Examination. Candidates who have a valid PET-2025 scorecard can apply for these posts in various government departments of Uttar Pradesh. The application window will remain open until 1 December 2026, and the last date for fee payment adjustment is 8 December 2026. In this article, we explain the important dates, eligibility, application process, and other key details so that you can apply without any mistakes.

Check: UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: