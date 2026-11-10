UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1784 Posts, Check Eligibility and Direct Link
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: UPSSSC has started the UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 on November 10, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online till December 1, 2026. Check this article to get the direct application link, eligibility, and other details.
Key Points
- UPSSSC opened online applications on 10 November 2026 for 1784 Inter Level posts.
- The application window closes on 1 December 2026, with fee adjustment until 8 December 2026.
- Eligibility requires a valid PET-2025 scorecard and Intermediate (Class 12) qualification.
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: UPSSSC has opened online applications on, 10 November 2026, for 1784 posts under Advertisement No. 26-Exam/2026. The recruitment is for the Combined Subordinate Service (Intermediate Level) Mains Examination. Candidates who have a valid PET-2025 scorecard can apply for these posts in various government departments of Uttar Pradesh. The application window will remain open until 1 December 2026, and the last date for fee payment adjustment is 8 December 2026. In this article, we explain the important dates, eligibility, application process, and other key details so that you can apply without any mistakes.
Check: UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow
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Advertisement Number
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26-Exam/2026
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Recruitment Name
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Combined Subordinate Service (Intermediate Level) Mains Examination
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Total Vacancies
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1784
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Basis of Selection
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PET-2025 Scorecard
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Job Location
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Uttar Pradesh
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Notification Date
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16 October 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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10 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee
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1 December 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment Adjustment
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8 December 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
UPSSSC Mains Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
UPSSSC has set eligibility for this recruitment on three main points: educational qualification, a valid PET-2025 score and age. Candidates should check these carefully before applying, because the requirements can differ slightly from post to post.
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Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or an equivalent exam from a recognised board.
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PET score: Selection is based on the PET-2025 score, so candidates need a valid PET 2025 scorecard to be considered for the Mains exam.
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Age limit: The minimum age is 18 to 21 years depending on the post, and the maximum is 30 to 40 years, counted as on 1 July 2026.
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Age relaxation: Reserved category candidates get relaxation as per Uttar Pradesh government rules.
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Post-specific conditions: Some posts need extra qualifications. For example, the Salesman post in Prison Administration and Reform Services needs 3 years of sales experience and knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.
UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
UPSSSC has started the online application for the Mains Examination today, 10 November 2026. Candidates must apply only through the official website. Keep your PET-2025 scorecard details, documents, and fee payment option ready before you begin. Check the direct apply link below:
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UPSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for UP Inter Level Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:
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Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
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Click on the link for Advertisement No. 26-Exam/2026, Combined Subordinate Service (Intermediate Level) Mains Examination.
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Register or log in with your details and PET-2025 information.
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Fill in the application form carefully with your personal, educational and category details.
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Upload the required documents, such as photo and signature, in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee online.
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Submit the form and save a copy for future use.
Also Check: UPSSSC Inter Level Syllabus 2026: यूपी इंटर लेवल एग्जाम पैटर्न और सब्जेक्ट वाइज टॉपिक
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com