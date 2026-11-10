Big Relief for OPSC Aspirants: Odisha Scraps Attempt Ceiling for Civil Services Exam
The Odisha Cabinet has amended the 1991 Civil Services Rules, removing the cap on examination attempts for all categories ,subject to age eligibility. Check the complete details below.
The Odisha State Cabinet, which is chaired by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved an amendment to the Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Exam) Rules, 1919, officially removin all restrictions on the number of attempts permitted for state civil services examinations. With this decision, aspirants preparing for the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) examinations can now appear as many times as they wish, provided they satisfy the prescribed upper age limits and other statutory educational eligibility conditions. The policy fulfills a huge commitment, which was first announced by the Chief Minister during his Independence Day address following the long standing representations from the state aspirants seeking parity with neighbouring state frameworks.
Developing Independence Day Commitment into Policy
The move addresses years of sustained appeals from civil services candidates who pointed out that restrictive caps unfairly disadvantaged candidates from rural backgrounds who often require multiple preliminary attempts to adapt to changing exam patterns. Earlier, General category candidates were restricted to just six attempts, while SEBC category candidates were limited to nine, even if they had remaining years before hitting the upper age criteria. By lifting the ceiling, the state government aims to broaden merit-based entry and provide equal, recurring opportunities to all qualified applicants seeking Group A and Group B administrative, police, revenue, and welfare cadres under the Government of Odisha.
Odisha Civil Services Attempt Rule Before Vs. After
Given below are the Odisha Civil Services rules before and after the new policy:-
|
Category
|
Previous Permissible Attempts
|
Revised Policy
|
General and Unreserved
|
6 Attempts
|
Unlimited Attempts (Up tp maximum age limit)
|
SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes)
|
9 Attempts
|
Unlimited Attempts (Up to maximum age limit)
|
SC and ST Category
|
Unlimited Attempts
|
Unlimited Attempts (Unchanged)
|
Core Governing Rule
|
Odisha Civil Services Rules, 1991
|
Amended 1991 Rules via State Cabinet Resolution
|
Primary Condition
|
Exhaustion of attempts barred entry
|
Candidacy governed solely by age and qualifications
What is the Status of Ongoing OCS Cycles?
The reform comes as the evaluation cycle for the 2025 OCS Main Examination gets underway, following the completion of written tests held between October 31 and November 7, 2026. Qualified examinees from the mains stage will proceed to the personality test and document verification rounds before the final appointment postings are notified by the commission.
Also check, Odisha Shikshanet Scheme: Students Across 601 Colleges to Get 1 GB Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Daily
What are the Important Takeaways for OPSC Aspirants?
Some of the important takeaways for the OPSC aspirants are as follows:-
- While the numerical attempt restriction has been dissolved, applicants must carefully track category-wise upper age limits, as candidate eligibility remains strictly tied to the age cutoff dates which are published in each annual recruitment advertisement.
- Candidates no longer need to forfeit the exam cycles or deliberately avoid sitting for preliminary stages out of fear of burning an attempt, allowing for continuous, stress-free examination planning.
Also check, BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027 Link Active; Check Registration Dates, Guidelines and More
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.