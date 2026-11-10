Big Relief for OPSC Aspirants: Odisha Scraps Attempt Ceiling for Civil Services Exam

The Odisha State Cabinet, which is chaired by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved an amendment to the Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Exam) Rules, 1919, officially removin all restrictions on the number of attempts permitted for state civil services examinations. With this decision, aspirants preparing for the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) examinations can now appear as many times as they wish, provided they satisfy the prescribed upper age limits and other statutory educational eligibility conditions. The policy fulfills a huge commitment, which was first announced by the Chief Minister during his Independence Day address following the long standing representations from the state aspirants seeking parity with neighbouring state frameworks.

Developing Independence Day Commitment into Policy The move addresses years of sustained appeals from civil services candidates who pointed out that restrictive caps unfairly disadvantaged candidates from rural backgrounds who often require multiple preliminary attempts to adapt to changing exam patterns. Earlier, General category candidates were restricted to just six attempts, while SEBC category candidates were limited to nine, even if they had remaining years before hitting the upper age criteria. By lifting the ceiling, the state government aims to broaden merit-based entry and provide equal, recurring opportunities to all qualified applicants seeking Group A and Group B administrative, police, revenue, and welfare cadres under the Government of Odisha. Odisha Civil Services Attempt Rule Before Vs. After

Given below are the Odisha Civil Services rules before and after the new policy:- Category Previous Permissible Attempts Revised Policy General and Unreserved 6 Attempts Unlimited Attempts (Up tp maximum age limit) SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) 9 Attempts Unlimited Attempts (Up to maximum age limit) SC and ST Category Unlimited Attempts Unlimited Attempts (Unchanged) Core Governing Rule Odisha Civil Services Rules, 1991 Amended 1991 Rules via State Cabinet Resolution Primary Condition Exhaustion of attempts barred entry Candidacy governed solely by age and qualifications What is the Status of Ongoing OCS Cycles? The reform comes as the evaluation cycle for the 2025 OCS Main Examination gets underway, following the completion of written tests held between October 31 and November 7, 2026. Qualified examinees from the mains stage will proceed to the personality test and document verification rounds before the final appointment postings are notified by the commission.