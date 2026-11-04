BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027 Link Active; Check Registration Dates, Guidelines and More
Odisha Matric Form Fill-Up 2027:- BSE Odisha starts online form fill-up for Annual Class 10 HSC Exam 2027. School must submit applications by November 21, 2026. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Online form fill-up for HSC 2027 runs from November 3, 2026, to November 21, 2026.
- No deadline extension, Descriptive Roll sheet due by November 26, 2026.
- Regular Rs. 420 SC and ST exempted and QR, ER, Correspondence Rs. 500.
Odisha Matric Form Fill-Up 2027:-The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has officially started the online form fill-up process for the Anual High School Certificate (HSC) examination 2027. Head masters and school authorities will now be able to log in to the official board portal at bseodisha.nic.in to complete student registrations for the Class 10 board exams. The online application portals started from November 3, 2026 and will remain open until November 21, 2026. The board has also clarified that there will be no extension of the registration deadline, advising schools and students to finalise their submissions well before the closing date.
Check: Direct Link to Apply Online fo BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027
Steps to Apply Online for the BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027
Given below are simple steps that can used to fill in the BSE Odisha Calss 10 application form 2027:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., bseodisha.nic.in
- Click on the link for 2027 Form Fill up for Class X Exams.
- Log in using the schools unique User ID and Password,
- Verify he pre-enrolled student details, including names, dates of birth, Permanent Education Numbers (PEN), and subject options.
- Pay the required fees online if applicable.
- Download and print the Descriptive Roll (DR) sheet, which must be submitted to the respective BSE zonal offices by November 26, 2026.
Also check, Schools Closed in Odisha's Rayagada on November 4, 2026 due to Cylcone Murasu
What is the Application Fees for the BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027?
The exam fee varies across the candidate categories who will be applying for the BSE Odisha Class 10 application form 2027:-
- Regular School:- Rs. 420 per student, SC and ST students enrolled in Government and Government-aided schools are completely exempted from paying this fee.
- Quasi-Regular (QR) and Ex-Regular (ER): Rs. 500 per candidate.
- Correspondence Course (Regular and Ex-Regular): Rs. 500 per candidate.
School heads must process candidate fees through the designated online payment gateway before the final date.
Also check, Odisha NEET PG Counselling Dates 2026 Out, Check Choice Filling and Reporting Schedule
Important List for Class 10 Students and Parents of Odisha
Given below are some of the important lists for the Class 10 students and parents of Odisha to keep in ready beforehand:-
- Cross check the spelling of the student’s name, parent’s name, and the date of birth against the original school admission register before the final submission of application. Changes post-submission involve lengthy administrative process.
- Carefully verify the First Language, Second Language, and vocational or elective subjects selected in the portal.
- Make sure that the students sign the printed conformation record to confirm that personal and academic details are recorded correctly.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.