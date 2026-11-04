BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027 Link Active; Check Registration Dates, Guidelines and More

Steps to Apply Online for the BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027

Odisha Matric Form Fill-Up 2027:- The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has officially started the online form fill-up process for the Anual High School Certificate (HSC) examination 2027. Head masters and school authorities will now be able to log in to the official board portal at bseodisha.nic.in to complete student registrations for the Class 10 board exams. The online application portals started from November 3, 2026 and will remain open until November 21, 2026 . The board has also clarified that there will be no extension of the registration deadline, advising schools and students to finalise their submissions well before the closing date.

Given below are simple steps that can used to fill in the BSE Odisha Calss 10 application form 2027:-

Go to the official website, i.e., bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the link for 2027 Form Fill up for Class X Exams.

Log in using the schools unique User ID and Password,

Verify he pre-enrolled student details, including names, dates of birth, Permanent Education Numbers (PEN), and subject options.

Pay the required fees online if applicable.

Download and print the Descriptive Roll (DR) sheet, which must be submitted to the respective BSE zonal offices by November 26, 2026.

Also check, Schools Closed in Odisha's Rayagada on November 4, 2026 due to Cylcone Murasu

What is the Application Fees for the BSE Odisha Class 10 Application Form 2027?

The exam fee varies across the candidate categories who will be applying for the BSE Odisha Class 10 application form 2027:-