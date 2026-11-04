Meet Byron Donalds: The Republican Who Became Florida's First-Ever Black Governor
US Midterm Elections 2026: Byron Donalds makes history by becoming Florida's first-ever Black governor, defeating Democratic candidate David Jolly. Check out his biography, early life, political career and when he will assume office.
Republican Party leader Byron Donalds has made history after winning the Florida Governor election which took place on November 3, 2026. With this Brydon will become the first ever Black governor of Florida, defeating Democratic candidate David Jolly in the election.
Donalds received the backing of US President Donald Trump during his campaign. His victory is also significant in American political history as he will become the first Black Republican elected as a state governor in the United States.
Florida is the Southernmost state of United States of America, with over 23 million population.
Byrdon also served as the member of the US House of Representatives from Florida's 19th Congressional District. Check out Byron Donalds' background and political career.
Florida, together we will defend the Florida Dream. https://t.co/R5qxtFZQCe— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2026
Florida Governor Election 2026: Results
The Florida gubernatorial election was held as part of the US midterm elections. Republican candidate Byron Donalds defeated Democratic candidate David Jolly to make history
Donalds secured 50.2% of the votes (41,31,777) while Jolly received 48.8%, according to Associated Press.
The main candidates in the election were:
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Byron Donalds (Republican)
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David Jolly (Democrat)
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Votes
|
Vote Share (%)
|
Byron Donalds
|
Republican Party
|
41,31,777
|
50.02%
|
David Jolly
|
Democratic Party
|
40,23,425
|
48.71%
|
Scott Eckhard Jewett
|
Libertarian Party
|
37,878
|
0.46%
|
Frank J. Russo
|
Independent
|
23,196
|
0.28%
|
Charles Burkett
|
Independent
|
15,232
|
0.18%
|
Dean Ocean Abrams
|
Independent
|
12,530
|
0.15%
|
Jeffrey Peter Datto
|
Independent
|
8,308
|
0.10%
|
Moliere Dimanche
|
Independent
|
7,590
|
0.09%
Who is Byron Donalds?
Byron Donalds is an American politician and belongs to the Republican Party. Prior to his winning in this US mid term elections, he represented the 19th Congressional District of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York and has joined politics in Florida. He was a member of the Florida House of Representatives since 2016.
Below are his profile details.
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Details
|
Information
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Full Name
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Byron Lowell Donalds
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Date of Birth
|
October 28, 1978
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Age
|
48 years
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Birthplace
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Brooklyn, New York
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Nationality
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American
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Political Party
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Republican
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Profession
|
Politician and former financial adviser
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Education
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Florida State University
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Wife
|
Erika Donalds
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Children
|
3 sons
Byron Donalds' Early Life and Education
Byron Donalds was born on October 28, 1978, in Brooklyn, New York. He was raised by his single mother in the city and has often spoken about the sacrifices his mother made.
He completed school from Nazareth Regional High School in Brooklyn. He later attended Florida A&M University before graduating from Florida State University in 2002.
Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing. Before entering politics, he worked in the banking and financial services industries. He also gained experience in the insurance sector and worked as a financial adviser.
Byron Donalds is married to Erika Donalds with the couple has 3 sons who live in Naples.
Byron Donalds' Political Career
The political career of Byron Donalds started in Florida. In 2016, he was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives.
While serving as a legislator, he was involved in different committees and played a significant role in leadership in those committees.
In 2020, he participated in the election of the US House of Representatives from Florida's 19th Congressional District.
Then he was re-elected in 2022 and 2024.
Meanwhile in 2025, he announced that he would run for Florida governor. He became the nominee of the Republicans and won the gubernatorial election in November 2026, becoming the first black Governor of the state.
Political Career Timeline
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Year
|
Political Development
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2016
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Elected to the Florida House of Representatives
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2020
|
Elected to the US House of Representatives
|
2021
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Began serving in the US Congress
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2022
|
Won re-election to Congress
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2024
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Won another term in the US House
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2025
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Announced his Florida gubernatorial campaign
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2026
|
Won the Florida gubernatorial election
How Did Donald Trump Support Byron Donalds?
President of the US Donald Trump played a key role in supporting Byron Donalds campaign through his endorsement.Trump has openly endorsed Donald's showing up with him at various campaign rallies.
Byron has been a political associate of President Trump and has embraced many of his policies. He has even thanked the president for his support in winning the Florida gubernatorial elections.
When Will Byron Donalds Become Florida's Governor?
Byron Donalds is set to become Florida's governor in January 2027. He is set to succeed Ron DeSantis who has been serving as the state's governor since January 2019.
Also READ: Keisha Lance Bottoms Biography: The First Black Woman Elected Governor in US History
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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