Meet Byron Donalds: The Republican Who Became Florida's First-Ever Black Governor

Republican Party leader Byron Donalds has made history after winning the Florida Governor election which took place on November 3, 2026. With this Brydon will become the first ever Black governor of Florida, defeating Democratic candidate David Jolly in the election. Donalds received the backing of US President Donald Trump during his campaign. His victory is also significant in American political history as he will become the first Black Republican elected as a state governor in the United States. Florida is the Southernmost state of United States of America, with over 23 million population. Byrdon also served as the member of the US House of Representatives from Florida's 19th Congressional District. Check out Byron Donalds' background and political career. Florida, together we will defend the Florida Dream. https://t.co/R5qxtFZQCe — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2026

Florida Governor Election 2026: Results The Florida gubernatorial election was held as part of the US midterm elections. Republican candidate Byron Donalds defeated Democratic candidate David Jolly to make history Donalds secured 50.2% of the votes (41,31,777) while Jolly received 48.8%, according to Associated Press. The main candidates in the election were: Byron Donalds (Republican)

David Jolly (Democrat) Candidate Party Votes Vote Share (%) Byron Donalds Republican Party 41,31,777 50.02% David Jolly Democratic Party 40,23,425 48.71% Scott Eckhard Jewett Libertarian Party 37,878 0.46% Frank J. Russo Independent 23,196 0.28% Charles Burkett Independent 15,232 0.18% Dean Ocean Abrams Independent 12,530 0.15% Jeffrey Peter Datto Independent 8,308 0.10% Moliere Dimanche Independent 7,590 0.09%

Who is Byron Donalds? Byron Donalds is an American politician and belongs to the Republican Party. Prior to his winning in this US mid term elections, he represented the 19th Congressional District of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York and has joined politics in Florida. He was a member of the Florida House of Representatives since 2016. Below are his profile details. Details Information Full Name Byron Lowell Donalds Date of Birth October 28, 1978 Age 48 years Birthplace Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Political Party Republican Profession Politician and former financial adviser Education Florida State University Wife Erika Donalds Children 3 sons Byron Donalds' Early Life and Education

Byron Donalds was born on October 28, 1978, in Brooklyn, New York. He was raised by his single mother in the city and has often spoken about the sacrifices his mother made. He completed school from Nazareth Regional High School in Brooklyn. He later attended Florida A&M University before graduating from Florida State University in 2002. Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing. Before entering politics, he worked in the banking and financial services industries. He also gained experience in the insurance sector and worked as a financial adviser. Byron Donalds is married to Erika Donalds with the couple has 3 sons who live in Naples. Byron Donalds' Political Career The political career of Byron Donalds started in Florida. In 2016, he was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives.

While serving as a legislator, he was involved in different committees and played a significant role in leadership in those committees. In 2020, he participated in the election of the US House of Representatives from Florida's 19th Congressional District. Then he was re-elected in 2022 and 2024. Meanwhile in 2025, he announced that he would run for Florida governor. He became the nominee of the Republicans and won the gubernatorial election in November 2026, becoming the first black Governor of the state. Political Career Timeline Year Political Development 2016 Elected to the Florida House of Representatives 2020 Elected to the US House of Representatives 2021 Began serving in the US Congress 2022 Won re-election to Congress 2024 Won another term in the US House 2025 Announced his Florida gubernatorial campaign 2026 Won the Florida gubernatorial election