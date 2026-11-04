CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist, Dress Code & Rules

CAT 2026 exam day checklist: Indian Institute of Management, Indore, will conduct the CAT exam 2026 on November 29, 2026. The exam will be held in the computer based test format across 170 test cities in the country. Months of CAT preparation, mock test practice, sectional time drills and revision will go down the drain if one falters on the exam day by showing up ill prepared. To prevent this, Jagran Josh has listed some of the important CAT 2026 exam day guidelines that the candidates should follow to better their chances of scoring well in the exam. It is expected that over 3 lakh candidates will be taking the exam across three shifts. They will be competing for the MBA seats across the 22 IIMs in the country along with over 1200 BSchools. Read the article below to get the complete checklist for CAT exam day 2026 including dress code, exam centre rules, documents to carry, etc.

Also Check| CAT 2026 admit card LIVE Updates CAT 2026 Exam Day: Dos and Don’ts CAT exam day instructions are the important dos and don’ts to follow to ensure a smooth conduct of the exam. Candidates appearing for the CAT 2026 exam should follow the instructions mentioned below: CAT Admit Card 2026 and ID Proof: Candidates should take a coloured printout of the CAT 2026 admit card as soon as it is released. Take a printout of all the pages and affix a recent coloured passport size photograph of the candidate. The admit card will be considered valid only when it has the photograph and signatures printed on it. The admit card is to be produced at the CAT exam centre for verification and entry. Candidates also need to carry a valid photo identity card with them (original) issued by the government of India. Digital copies or photocopies of the CAT admit card 2026 and ID proof are not admissible, so candidates should carry print outs.

Note: Do not sign the admit card before the invigilator asks you. It is to be signed at the exam centre in the presence of the invigilator. Revise Important Formulae: The exam day preparation begins a night before the exam day. Revise all the important formulae, concepts and theorems before going to bed. Go through the short notes but DO NOT start a new topic. Revise the concepts and sleep with a calm mind. Sleep Well A Night Before: A sound and calm mind is very important for performing well on the exam day. Sleep for at least eight hours before the CAT 2026 exam day. Having a well rested mind will help the candidates in having a better focus and confidence. Reach at CAT Exam Reporting Time: Candidates should reach the allotted exam centre on the reporting time as mentioned on the CAT hall ticket. The exam will be held in three sessions. The first session will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second session, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and the third session will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:30 PM. Entry gates of the CAT exam centres will close 15 minutes before the exam time. Reach the exam centre well before time to smoothly complete frisking formalities and be seated before the exam begins.

Use Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor to check admission chances based on CAT percentile and score IIM Call Predictor Documents to Carry to CAT Exam Centre Candidates should carry the following documents to the CAT 2026 test centre: CAT admit card

Photo ID proof such as Aadhar card Voter ID Driving License Passport College/University ID

Or any other identity proof issued by the Government of India Candidates should not carry any electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators, tabs, etc. Also, items such as wallets, goggles, stationery, watches, etc., will not be allowed inside the exam centre. CAT 2026 Dress Code CAT dress code is very important to be followed on the exam day. Candidates tend to face unnecessary stress every year due to this simple instruction. A proper dress code would ensure a smooth conduct of the exam and stress free exam day experience. Check the CAT 2026 dress code for males and females below: