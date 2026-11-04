Who is Blair Tickner? Meet New Zealand No. 11 Batter Who Smashed 19 Runs Off Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner recently came into the spotlight, not for his bowling prowess but for his explosive cameo against India in the 1st ODI. During the opening match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series, played at Eden Park in Auckland, Tickner smashed 19 runs off Arshdeep Singh's over, joining a rare list of cricketers. Despite the Kiwi side displaying a poor batting show, Tickner gave their fans something to cheer about. The right-arm pacer showcased his batting skills and entertained the crowd with some big hits. Let's explore his cameo, records and career statistics. Blair Tickner's Cameo Against India New Zealand were struggling at 146 for 9, with their batters displaying a flop show with the bat. With the top order failing, Tickner came out to bat at number 11 and took charge immediately.

First, he struck Gurnoor Brar for a clean six over long on. In the following over, he smashed Arshdeep for 3 more sixes, including 19 runs in an over. His cameo included 34 runs off just 23 deliveries, including 1 four and 4 sixes with a strike rate of 147.83. He was the second highest run scorer for the New Zealand side in the innings despite being a number 11 batter. With his performance, Tickner joined Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah on the list of number 11 batters to hit 4 sixes in an ODI innings. Only Twice in ODI History, a No. 11 Batter Has Smashed More Than 2 Sixes Against India! 3 Sixes - Shane Bond (2003) 4 Sixes - Blair Tickner (2026)* Both achieved by NZ batters at Auckland! #NZvsIND https://t.co/UmbYUrJT5P — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 4, 2026 Most Sixes by Number 11 Batters in an ODI Innings

Sixes Batter Opposition Venue Year 4 Mohammad Amir England Nottingham 2016 4 Naseem Shah New Zealand Hamilton 2025 4 Blair Tickner India Auckland 2026 Blair Tickner Profile and Key Stats Born in Napier, Hawke's Bay, Blair Tickner made his debut for New Zealand against India in 2019 at Eden Park in the T20I format. Since then, he has represented New Zealand in all 3 formats of the game. Despite his relatively limited international career, Tickner has experienced ups and downs in the New Zealand side. Below are his profile details and international career statistics. Blair Tickner: Key Details Details Information Full Name Blair Tickner Date of Birth October 13, 1993 Age 33 years Birthplace Napier, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand Nationality New Zealand Role Bowler Batting Style Right-handed Bowling Style Right-arm fast-medium International Debut T20I vs India, 2019 Teams New Zealand, Central Districts, Derbyshire, New Zealand A

Blair Tickner's Stats Batting Career Summary Metric Test ODI T20I Matches 6 19 19 Innings 4 11 4 Runs 17 87 11 Highest Score 8 34 5 Average 17.00 17.40 5.50 Strike Rate 26.57 94.57 47.83 50s 0 0 0 100s 0 0 0 Fours 2 6 0 Sixes 0 4 0 Bowling Career Summary Metric Test ODI T20I Matches 6 19 19 Innings 10 18 19 Wickets 22 29 21 Bowling Average 27.45 31.48 27.33 Economy 4.02 6.39 9.44 Strike Rate 40.95 29.55 17.38 Best Bowling 5/76 4/34 4/27 4-Wicket Hauls 2 4 1 5-Wicket Hauls 1 0 0 New Zealand Record One of Their Lowest Totals Against India at Home New Zealand recorded one of their lowest totals against India on home soil after being invited to bat first. None of the batters could convert their starts into big scores.