Who is Blair Tickner? Meet New Zealand No. 11 Batter Who Smashed 19 Runs Off Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner grabbed attention with his explosive batting cameo against India in the 1st ODI. Check his profile, international career statistics and records after his impressive performance.
New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner recently came into the spotlight, not for his bowling prowess but for his explosive cameo against India in the 1st ODI. During the opening match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series, played at Eden Park in Auckland, Tickner smashed 19 runs off Arshdeep Singh's over, joining a rare list of cricketers.
Despite the Kiwi side displaying a poor batting show, Tickner gave their fans something to cheer about. The right-arm pacer showcased his batting skills and entertained the crowd with some big hits. Let's explore his cameo, records and career statistics.
Blair Tickner's Cameo Against India
New Zealand were struggling at 146 for 9, with their batters displaying a flop show with the bat. With the top order failing, Tickner came out to bat at number 11 and took charge immediately.
First, he struck Gurnoor Brar for a clean six over long on. In the following over, he smashed Arshdeep for 3 more sixes, including 19 runs in an over.
His cameo included 34 runs off just 23 deliveries, including 1 four and 4 sixes with a strike rate of 147.83. He was the second highest run scorer for the New Zealand side in the innings despite being a number 11 batter.
With his performance, Tickner joined Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah on the list of number 11 batters to hit 4 sixes in an ODI innings.
Only Twice in ODI History, a No. 11 Batter Has Smashed More Than 2 Sixes Against India! 3 Sixes - Shane Bond (2003) 4 Sixes - Blair Tickner (2026)* Both achieved by NZ batters at Auckland! #NZvsIND https://t.co/UmbYUrJT5P— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 4, 2026
Most Sixes by Number 11 Batters in an ODI Innings
|
Sixes
|
Batter
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
Year
|
4
|
Mohammad Amir
|
England
|
Nottingham
|
2016
|
4
|
Naseem Shah
|
New Zealand
|
Hamilton
|
2025
|
4
|
Blair Tickner
|
India
|
Auckland
|
2026
Blair Tickner Profile and Key Stats
Born in Napier, Hawke's Bay, Blair Tickner made his debut for New Zealand against India in 2019 at Eden Park in the T20I format. Since then, he has represented New Zealand in all 3 formats of the game.
Despite his relatively limited international career, Tickner has experienced ups and downs in the New Zealand side.
Below are his profile details and international career statistics.
Blair Tickner: Key Details
|
Details
|
Information
|
Full Name
|
Blair Tickner
|
Date of Birth
|
October 13, 1993
|
Age
|
33 years
|
Birthplace
|
Napier, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
|
Nationality
|
New Zealand
|
Role
|
Bowler
|
Batting Style
|
Right-handed
|
Bowling Style
|
Right-arm fast-medium
|
International Debut
|
T20I vs India, 2019
|
Teams
|
New Zealand, Central Districts, Derbyshire, New Zealand A
Blair Tickner's Stats
Batting Career Summary
|
Metric
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Matches
|
6
|
19
|
19
|
Innings
|
4
|
11
|
4
|
Runs
|
17
|
87
|
11
|
Highest Score
|
8
|
34
|
5
|
Average
|
17.00
|
17.40
|
5.50
|
Strike Rate
|
26.57
|
94.57
|
47.83
|
50s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
100s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Fours
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
Sixes
|
0
|
4
|
0
Bowling Career Summary
|
Metric
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Matches
|
6
|
19
|
19
|
Innings
|
10
|
18
|
19
|
Wickets
|
22
|
29
|
21
|
Bowling Average
|
27.45
|
31.48
|
27.33
|
Economy
|
4.02
|
6.39
|
9.44
|
Strike Rate
|
40.95
|
29.55
|
17.38
|
Best Bowling
|
5/76
|
4/34
|
4/27
|
4-Wicket Hauls
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
5-Wicket Hauls
|
1
|
0
|
0
New Zealand Record One of Their Lowest Totals Against India at Home
New Zealand recorded one of their lowest totals against India on home soil after being invited to bat first. None of the batters could convert their starts into big scores.
Daryl Mitchell's unfortunate run-out sent him back to the pavilion for 28 runs, while Glenn Phillips, who was the star of the show in the T20I series, departed for 30 runs.
New Zealand managed to post 185 runs.
Lowest All-Out Totals for New Zealand Against India in ODIs at Home
-
142 runs: Auckland, 1994 (Lost by 7 wickets)
-
157 runs: Napier, 2019 (Lost by 8 wickets)
-
168 runs: Wellington, 2003 (Lost by 2 wickets)
-
185 runs: Auckland, 2026
Source: Cricbuzz
Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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