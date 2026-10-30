New Zealand humbled India in the fourth T20I by a massive 87 runs to register their first victory over the visitors on home soil since 2019 on Friday, October 30. With this win, New Zealand also defeated India for the first time at Eden Park in Auckland. The match witnessed a flurry of records, both unwanted and remarkable, involving the teams and several players. New Zealand also finally tasted victory in the series after losing the first 3 matches. Glenn Phillips was the architect of this win with a sensational century as India's power-packed batting line up crumbled under pressure. The defeat was also India's second biggest loss in T20I cricket in terms of runs. Check out the match highlights, scorecard and all the major records made during the encounter. Innings Break! New Zealand post a total of 259/7 for India to chase. Scorecard - https://t.co/fx264c9iLe #NZvIND https://t.co/GxwJ1GiBJx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Match Highlights Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss once again and decided to bowl first. New Zealand made full use of the opportunity despite losing Tim Seifert early in the innings. Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell ensured a quick start as New Zealand managed to score 67 runs in the powerplay. Glenn Phillips then arrived at number 4 and continued his red-hot form, playing shots all around the ground. He scored 107 runs off just 49 deliveries, including 6 fours and 10 sixes. Michael Bracewell provided the finishing touches with his quickfire 65 runs off just 25 deliveries as New Zealand went on to post a mammoth 259/7 in 20 overs. It still seemed like a target that was not completely safe, given India's batting firepower. However, things did not go as planned for the visitors as Sanju Samson departed for just 4 runs in the opening over.

Abhishek Sharma got a start but could not convert it into a big score like in the previous game, departing for 27 runs. The rest of the batters also failed to make significant contributions. Tilak Varma played a 35 run knock but took the same number of deliveries, resulting in a sluggish innings. Naman Dhir provided some quick runs with 28 off 13 deliveries, but India eventually fell well short of the target, losing the match by 87 runs. India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Scorecard Category Details New Zealand Score 259/7 (20 overs) India Score 172/9 (20 overs) New Zealand Top Scorer Glenn Phillips – 107 (49) India Top Scorer Tilak Varma – 35 (35) Result New Zealand won by 87 runs New Zealand End India's 10-Match Unbeaten Streak in New Zealand New Zealand finally defeated India at Eden Park in Auckland, ending a long wait that stretched back to 2019. India had won their previous 3 T20Is at the venue, including 2 victories in 2020.

The latest result also ended India's 10-match unbeaten streak against New Zealand in New Zealand in T20I cricket. Longest Unbeaten Streak Against an Opponent in a Country (Full Member Teams) India vs Sri Lanka – 11 matches (in India, 2016–2023)

India vs New Zealand – 10 matches (in New Zealand, 2020–2026) – streak ended

New Zealand vs Bangladesh – 9 matches (in New Zealand, 2010–2022)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – 9 matches (in Zimbabwe, 2011–2021) New Zealand Register Their Highest-Ever T20I Total With their sensational batting display, New Zealand registered their highest-ever T20I total, scoring 259/7 against India. It was also the first time the team crossed the 250-run mark in a T20I on home soil. Highest T20I Totals for New Zealand New Zealand vs India – 259/7, Auckland, 2026

New Zealand vs Scotland – 254/5, Edinburgh, 2022

New Zealand vs West Indies – 243/5, Mount Maunganui, 2018

New Zealand vs Australia – 243/6, Auckland, 2018

Highest T20I Totals Against India New Zealand also registered the highest-ever T20I total against India, surpassing England's previous record of 257/3. New Zealand – 259/7, Auckland, 2026

England – 257/3, Southampton, 2026

West Indies – 252/4, Ranchi, 2026

West Indies – 247/3, Hyderabad, 2026

England – 246/7, Wankhede, 2026

West Indies – 245/6, Lauderhill, 2016 Glenn Phillips Joins Martin Guptill With Most POTM Awards Glenn Phillips lit up Eden Park with his sensational century, scoring 107 runs off just 49 deliveries. His knock helped New Zealand post a massive total and eventually secure a memorable victory. With this performance, Phillips also joined Martin Guptill at the top of the list of New Zealand players with the most Player of the Match awards in T20I cricket. Both players have now won the award 10 times.

Most Player of the Match Awards for New Zealand in T20Is Glenn Phillips – 10 awards (101 T20Is)

Martin Guptill – 10 awards (122 T20Is)

Colin Munro – 7 awards (65 T20Is)

Finn Allen – 7 awards (66 T20Is)

Brendon McCullum – 7 awards (71 T20Is)

Tim Seifert – 7 awards (94 T20Is) Glenn Phillips Breaks Shai Hope's Record for Most Runs in a T20I Series Against India Glenn Phillips has also moved to the top of the list of batters with the most runs in a T20I series against India. His 107 run knock in the fourth T20I took his tally in the ongoing series to 276 runs. A few weeks ago, West Indies batter Shai Hope had broken the previous record with 261 runs against India. Phillips has now moved further ahead with his remarkable performances in the ongoing series. Most Runs in a T20I Series Against India

Glenn Phillips, New Zealand – 276 runs, 2026

Shai Hope, West Indies – 261 runs, 2026

Harry Brook, England – 229 runs, 2026

Sherfane Rutherford, West Indies – 221 runs, 2026

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies – 184 runs, 2022 Shreyas Iyer Joins Rohit Sharma in Most T20I Defeats Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer has also entered an unwanted record list following the defeat in Auckland. He has now joined Rohit Sharma for the most T20I defeats as an Indian captain in SENA countries. Both captains have suffered 5 defeats in the format in these countries. Indian Captains With Most T20I Defeats in SENA Countries MS Dhoni – 11 defeats (23 matches)

Shreyas Iyer – 5 defeats (8 matches)

Rohit Sharma – 5 defeats (14 matches)

Virat Kohli – 4 defeats (14 matches)

Suryakumar Yadav – 3 defeats (9 matches)

SENA refers to South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia Shreyas Iyer Moves Ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in Another Unwanted Record List Shreyas Iyer has also moved ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the list of Indian captains with the most defeats in T20I cricket. With 9 losses in 23 matches as captain, Iyer has moved to fourth place on the list. Indian Captains With Most T20I Defeats MS Dhoni – 28 defeats (70 matches)

Virat Kohli – 16 defeats (48 matches)

Rohit Sharma – 12 defeats (62 matches)

Shreyas Iyer – 9 defeats (23 matches)

Suryakumar Yadav – 8 defeats (50 matches)

Hardik Pandya – 5 defeats (16 matches) India's Second Biggest Defeat in T20I Cricket The 87-run defeat against New Zealand has become India's second-biggest loss in T20I cricket in terms of runs. Their biggest defeat remains the 125-run loss against England in Nottingham in 2026.