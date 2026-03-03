Israel Elections 2026: Will Benjamin Netanyahu Win 7th Term? Check Life Story, Political Career, Education of Longest-Serving PM
Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister and an influential figure worldwide. He served as a special forces captain and graduated from MIT. He is recognised for his 'peace through strength' approach, economic reforms, and leadership during major regional conflicts and peace agreements.
Israel’s political fortune remains uncanny after the completion of vote counting in the country’s parliamentary elections on October 27, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling alliance failed to win the majority to form the next government.
Benjamin Netanyahu, often called "Bibi", is a central figure in modern history. He is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Israel and has led the country through many different eras.
Born in Tel Aviv and educated at MIT in the United States, he has spent decades in public service as a soldier, diplomat, and leader.
Today, his leadership is defined by the region's ongoing conflict. He focuses on national security as he navigates a period of war and international diplomacy. In this article, we'll look at the life, education, and career of this influential leader.
ALSO READ: India-Israel Relations
Who is Benjamin Netanyahu?
Benjamin Netanyahu is the Prime Minister of Israel and a leading figure in global politics. Often called "Bibi", he is the longest-serving leader in his country's history.
Early Life & Education
- Benjamin Netanyahu was born on October 21, 1949, in Tel Aviv, making him the first Israeli Prime Minister born after the state's founding.
- He grew up in Jerusalem but moved to the United States during his teens, where he attended high school in Philadelphia.
- He returned to the U.S. for higher education, attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
- There, he earned a B.Sc. in Architecture and an M.Sc. in Management Studies.
- He also studied Political Science at both MIT and Harvard University.
Early Military Career
In 1967, Netanyahu returned to Israel to join the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). He served in the elite special forces unit Sayeret Matkal. During his service:
- He participated in many high-stakes missions, including the rescue of hostages from a hijacked Sabena aeroplane in 1972.
- He fought in the War of Attrition and the Yom Kippur War (1973).
- He reached the rank of Captain before finishing his active duty.
Political Career
Netanyahu's political rise began in the 1980s. He served as the Israeli Ambassador to the UN from 1984 to 1988, during which time he became known for his strong speaking skills.
- First Term (1996–1999): He became Israel's youngest Prime Minister after winning the first-ever direct election for the office.
- Return to Power (2009–2021): He served a record-breaking continuous term, focusing heavily on economic growth and security.
- Current Leadership: After a brief period in the opposition, he returned as Prime Minister in December 2022. He has led the Likud party for decades.
Awards & Honours
- Knesset Medal (2026): Recognised for his long-standing service and leadership.
- Order of the Southern Cross: Received from Brazil for strengthening international ties.
- State Honours: He has received various citations for his military command and his public advocacy against international terrorism.
Key Facts
- Author: He has written several books on fighting terrorism and Israeli history.
- Economic Reformer: As Finance Minister (2003–2005), he is credited with modernising Israel's economy.
- Family: His brother, Yonatan Netanyahu, was a national hero who died leading the famous Entebbe rescue mission in 1976.
FOR YOU| List Of Neighbouring Countries Of Israel
Economic Policies & Impact
Benjamin Netanyahu is widely regarded as the architect of Israel's modern "Start-Up Nation" economy. His approach is based on free-market principles, deregulation, and global investment.
- The "Fat Man and Thin Man" Theory: He famously argued that the private sector (the thin man) was carrying the weight of an oversized public sector (the fat man). To fix this, he cut government spending and reduced taxes.
- High-Tech Boom: Under his leadership, Israel became a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, and medical technology. He focused on turning military innovations into commercial success.
- Recent Goals: Even amid the current conflict, Netanyahu has emphasised moving toward a GDP per capita of $60,000, focusing on emerging technologies such as quantum computing to ensure long-term stability.
International Diplomacy
Netanyahu's approach to diplomacy centres on a "peace through strength" philosophy. He sees Israel’s security and economic strengths as reasons why the country is an essential ally.
- One of his major achievements was signing the Abraham Accords in 2020. This agreement normalised relations between Israel and several Arab countries, such as the UAE and Bahrain.
- In early 2026, he introduced the idea of a "Hexagon" of alliances. This strategy aims to build strong relationships with India, Greece, Cyprus, and important countries in Africa and Asia to create a stable regional partnership.
- He has kept a long-standing alliance with the United States. He also has a close personal and strategic relationship with leaders such as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently elevated their partnership to a "Special Strategic Partnership".
- A key part of his career has been his strong opposition to Iran’s nuclear programme, which he considers a threat to the world.
Conclusion
Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the most influential and complex leaders in recent history. He served in an elite military unit and went on to become Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, focusing on his vision for a secure and prosperous country.
Despite facing many challenges at home and abroad, he has had a clear impact on Israel’s economy and its place in the world.
As he deals with ongoing conflict and diplomatic efforts, his legacy is closely connected to the region’s future. In the end, "Bibi" has shaped Israel in ways few others have.
WHAT'S NEXT| Israel PM List: Prime Ministers of Israel till 2025 from 1948
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.