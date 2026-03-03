Israel’s political fortune remains uncanny after the completion of vote counting in the country’s parliamentary elections on October 27, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling alliance failed to win the majority to form the next government.

Benjamin Netanyahu, often called "Bibi", is a central figure in modern history. He is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Israel and has led the country through many different eras.

Born in Tel Aviv and educated at MIT in the United States, he has spent decades in public service as a soldier, diplomat, and leader.

Today, his leadership is defined by the region's ongoing conflict. He focuses on national security as he navigates a period of war and international diplomacy. In this article, we'll look at the life, education, and career of this influential leader.