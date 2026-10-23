Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards? Check Population in India and Worldwide

India’s first nationwide scientific assessment estimated a total of 718 snow leopards across its Himalayan region. According to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI), released on January 30, 2024. Then, Ladakh recorded the highest population with an estimated 477 snow leopards. The survey covered six snow leopard range regions: Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir. The latest report on the survey results highlighted again in October 2026 changed the numbers. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards? Ladakh has the largest estimated snow leopard population in India, with 477 individuals, according to the SPAI survey. Here are key facts about Ladakh’s snow leopard population: Metric / Attribute Information Estimated Population (Ladakh) 477 snow leopards Total Estimated Population (India) 718 snow leopards Share of India’s Population ~66.4% Habitat High-altitude mountain landscapes across the Trans-Himalayan region

Snow Leopard Population in India: Region-Wise List The first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India estimated the following populations across six states and Union Territories. Rank State / Union Territory Estimated Snow Leopard Population 1 Ladakh 477 2 Uttarakhand 124 3 Himachal Pradesh 51 4 Arunachal Pradesh 36 5 Sikkim 21 6 Jammu and Kashmir 9 — Total India 718 How Was India’s First Snow Leopard Survey Conducted? The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India was carried out between 2019 and 2023. The findings were released by the Union Environment Ministry on January 30, 2024. Important details of the survey include: Survey Parameter Details Survey Period 2019 to 2023 Estimated Population 718 snow leopards Habitat Covered ~120,000 km² of high-altitude habitat Trail Surveys 13,450 km of trails surveyed for sign records Camera Trap Locations Deployed across 1,971 locations Camera-Trap Effort ~180,000 trap nights Unique Animals Photographed 241 individual snow leopards identified