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Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards? Check Population in India and Worldwide

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 12:26 IST

India’s first nationwide snow leopard survey estimated 718 snow leopards, with 477 in Ladakh. Check the region-wise population in India and the estimated global population.

Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards? Check Population in India and Worldwide
Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards? Check Population in India and Worldwide

India’s first nationwide scientific assessment estimated a total of 718 snow leopards across its Himalayan region. According to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI), released on January 30, 2024. Then, Ladakh recorded the highest population with an estimated 477 snow leopards. The survey covered six snow leopard range regions: Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir. The latest report on the survey results highlighted again in October 2026 changed the numbers. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards?

Ladakh has the largest estimated snow leopard population in India, with 477 individuals, according to the SPAI survey. Here are key facts about Ladakh’s snow leopard population:

Metric / Attribute Information
Estimated Population (Ladakh) 477 snow leopards
Total Estimated Population (India) 718 snow leopards
Share of India’s Population ~66.4%
Habitat High-altitude mountain landscapes across the Trans-Himalayan region
   

Snow Leopard Population in India: Region-Wise List

The first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India estimated the following populations across six states and Union Territories.

Rank State / Union Territory Estimated Snow Leopard Population
1 Ladakh 477
2 Uttarakhand 124
3 Himachal Pradesh 51
4 Arunachal Pradesh 36
5 Sikkim 21
6 Jammu and Kashmir 9
Total India 718

How Was India’s First Snow Leopard Survey Conducted?

The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India was carried out between 2019 and 2023. The findings were released by the Union Environment Ministry on January 30, 2024. Important details of the survey include:

Survey Parameter Details
Survey Period 2019 to 2023
Estimated Population 718 snow leopards
Habitat Covered ~120,000 km² of high-altitude habitat
Trail Surveys 13,450 km of trails surveyed for sign records
Camera Trap Locations Deployed across 1,971 locations
Camera-Trap Effort ~180,000 trap nights
Unique Animals Photographed 241 individual snow leopards identified

Which Country Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards in the World?

China is considered to have the world’s largest snow leopard population. The Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program lists China as the country with the largest population, with older estimates placing the number at around 2,000–2,500 animals. Mongolia is also considered a major stronghold for the species.

Snow Leopard Population by Country

Snow leopards are found across 12 countries in Central and South Asia. The table below presents historical estimates published by the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program.

Country Historical Estimated Population
China 2,000–2,500
Mongolia 500–1,000
India 718
Nepal 300–500
Kyrgyzstan 150–500
Pakistan 200–420
Tajikistan 180–220
Afghanistan 100–200
Bhutan 100–200
Kazakhstan 100–110
Russia 70–90
Uzbekistan 20–50

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:05 IST
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