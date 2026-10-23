Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards? Check Population in India and Worldwide
India’s first nationwide snow leopard survey estimated 718 snow leopards, with 477 in Ladakh. Check the region-wise population in India and the estimated global population.
India’s first nationwide scientific assessment estimated a total of 718 snow leopards across its Himalayan region. According to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI), released on January 30, 2024. Then, Ladakh recorded the highest population with an estimated 477 snow leopards. The survey covered six snow leopard range regions: Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir. The latest report on the survey results highlighted again in October 2026 changed the numbers. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian State Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards?
Ladakh has the largest estimated snow leopard population in India, with 477 individuals, according to the SPAI survey. Here are key facts about Ladakh’s snow leopard population:
|Metric / Attribute
|Information
|Estimated Population (Ladakh)
|477 snow leopards
|Total Estimated Population (India)
|718 snow leopards
|Share of India’s Population
|~66.4%
|Habitat
|High-altitude mountain landscapes across the Trans-Himalayan region
Snow Leopard Population in India: Region-Wise List
The first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India estimated the following populations across six states and Union Territories.
|Rank
|State / Union Territory
|Estimated Snow Leopard Population
|1
|Ladakh
|477
|2
|Uttarakhand
|124
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|51
|4
|Arunachal Pradesh
|36
|5
|Sikkim
|21
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9
|—
|Total India
|718
How Was India’s First Snow Leopard Survey Conducted?
The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India was carried out between 2019 and 2023. The findings were released by the Union Environment Ministry on January 30, 2024. Important details of the survey include:
|Survey Parameter
|Details
|Survey Period
|2019 to 2023
|Estimated Population
|718 snow leopards
|Habitat Covered
|~120,000 km² of high-altitude habitat
|Trail Surveys
|13,450 km of trails surveyed for sign records
|Camera Trap Locations
|Deployed across 1,971 locations
|Camera-Trap Effort
|~180,000 trap nights
|Unique Animals Photographed
|241 individual snow leopards identified
Which Country Has the Largest Number of Snow Leopards in the World?
China is considered to have the world’s largest snow leopard population. The Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program lists China as the country with the largest population, with older estimates placing the number at around 2,000–2,500 animals. Mongolia is also considered a major stronghold for the species.
Snow Leopard Population by Country
Snow leopards are found across 12 countries in Central and South Asia. The table below presents historical estimates published by the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program.
|Country
|Historical Estimated Population
|China
|2,000–2,500
|Mongolia
|500–1,000
|India
|718
|Nepal
|300–500
|Kyrgyzstan
|150–500
|Pakistan
|200–420
|Tajikistan
|180–220
|Afghanistan
|100–200
|Bhutan
|100–200
|Kazakhstan
|100–110
|Russia
|70–90
|Uzbekistan
|20–50
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