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KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026 Out: Check College-Wise Seats, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 10:38 IST

KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026 has been released. Candidates can check the college-wise seat availability, category-wise details and download the seat matrix PDF through the official KEA website.

KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026 Out: Check College-Wise Seats, Download PDF
KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026 Out: Check College-Wise Seats, Download PDF
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KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat matrix for Diploma in Pharmacy admissions for the 2026 academic session. Candidates participating in the Karnataka pharmacy admission process can check the number of seats available across participating institutes through the official KEA counselling portal.

The KEA seat matrix is an important document for candidates as it provides details of available seats across colleges and different categories. Candidates should check the matrix carefully before selecting their preferred institutions during the counselling and seat-allotment process.

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KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026: Details

The seat matrix contains college-wise information on the seats available for the Diploma in Pharmacy programme. It includes details related to different reservation categories and other applicable seat classifications.

Candidates can use the matrix to identify colleges offering the course and understand the available intake before submitting their preferences. KEA has previously published pharmacy seat matrices containing institution-wise and category-wise seat details.

How to Check KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check the seat matrix:

  1. Visit the official KEA website
  2. Open the counselling/admission section for pharmacy courses
  3. Look for the Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026 link
  4. Click on the relevant PDF link
  5. The seat matrix will appear on the screen
  6. Download the PDF and check the college-wise and category-wise seat details

KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026: Direct LINK

What Details Are Mentioned in the KEA Seat Matrix?

The seat matrix generally provides information such as:

  • College name and code
  • Course name
  • College type
  • Category-wise seat distribution
  • Government and private institution seats
  • Special-category seats, wherever applicable
  • Total seats available

The seat matrix is separate from the final seat allotment result. It indicates the seats available for the counselling process, while allotment is based on the applicable eligibility, merit, category, preferences and seat availability.

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:38 IST
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