KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026 Out: Check College-Wise Seats, Download PDF

KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat matrix for Diploma in Pharmacy admissions for the 2026 academic session. Candidates participating in the Karnataka pharmacy admission process can check the number of seats available across participating institutes through the official KEA counselling portal.

The KEA seat matrix is an important document for candidates as it provides details of available seats across colleges and different categories. Candidates should check the matrix carefully before selecting their preferred institutions during the counselling and seat-allotment process.

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KEA Diploma in Pharmacy Seat Matrix 2026: Details

The seat matrix contains college-wise information on the seats available for the Diploma in Pharmacy programme. It includes details related to different reservation categories and other applicable seat classifications.