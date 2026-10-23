BIEAP Intermediate Timetable 2027: AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Schedule Released; Download PDF at bieap.gov.in

BIEAP Inter Timetable 2027: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the timetable for the AP Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year examination 2027. As per the schedule released, AP Inter 1st year exam 2027 will be conducted from February 24 to March 15, 2027, and the AP Inter 2nd year exam 2027 will be conducted from February 25 to March 16, 2027. Those appearing for the theory exams can visit the official website to download the PDF.

As per the exam schedule released, AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year exams will be conducted in a single session. The exam will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon across designated centres. It must also be noted that the board has issued the timetable for Regular and Backlog students as well as Old students. Backlog Students are those who failed in IPE/IPASE 2026, while Old Students are those who failed before IPE & IPASE 2026