BIEAP Intermediate Timetable 2027: AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Schedule Released; Download PDF at bieap.gov.in
AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year theory and practical examination timetable has been released. The board will be conducting the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams from February 24 to March 16, 2027. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can also check the practical examination schedule issued.
BIEAP Inter Timetable 2027: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the timetable for the AP Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year examination 2027. As per the schedule released, AP Inter 1st year exam 2027 will be conducted from February 24 to March 15, 2027, and the AP Inter 2nd year exam 2027 will be conducted from February 25 to March 16, 2027. Those appearing for the theory exams can visit the official website to download the PDF.
As per the exam schedule released, AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year exams will be conducted in a single session. The exam will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon across designated centres. It must also be noted that the board has issued the timetable for Regular and Backlog students as well as Old students. Backlog Students are those who failed in IPE/IPASE 2026, while Old Students are those who failed before IPE & IPASE 2026
How to download the AP Inter Time Table 2027 PDF?
BIEAP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Timetable PDF is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the timetable PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of BIEAP
Step 2: Click on AP Intermediate timetable 2027 link
Step 3: The AP 1st and 2nd Year Timetable PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference
BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year Time Table 2027
Exam Date: February 24 to March 15, 2027
Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
Date & Day
|
Subject / Paper
|
Student Category
|
February 24, 2027
(Wednesday)
|
Electives:
• Languages (10)-Paper-I (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian)
• Subjects (8) Paper-1 (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce)
• Second Languages Paper I (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Backlog Students
Old Students
|
February 26, 2027
(Friday)
|
• English Paper I
• English Paper I (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Backlog Students
Old Students
|
March 1, 2027
(Monday)
|
Core & Addl. Subjects:
• Maths/Civics Paper -1
• Maths -IA / Botany / Civics Paper -1 (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Backlog Students
Old Students
|
March 3, 2027
(Wednesday)
|
Core & Addl. Subjects:
• Biology Paper I / History -1
• Maths-IB / Zoology / History Paper -1 (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Backlog Students
Old Students
|
March 5, 2027
(Friday)
|
Core Subjects:
• Physics / Economics Paper- 1
• Physics / Economics Paper- 1 (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Backlog Students
Old Students
|
March 9, 2027
(Tuesday)
|
Core Subjects:
• Chemistry / Commerce Paper -1
• Chemistry / Commerce Paper-I, Fine Arts Music Paper-I, Sociology Paper-1 (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Backlog Students
Old Students
|
March 12, 2027
(Friday)
|
• Public Administration / Logic Paper - 1
• Public Administration / Logic Paper-1
• General Bridge Course Mathematics Paper -I (For BIPC Passed Students) (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Backlog & Old Students
|
March 15, 2027
(Monday)
|
• Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I
• Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Backlog & Old Students
AP Intermediate 2nd Year Time Table 2027
Exam Date: February 25 to March 16, 2027
Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
Date & Day
|
Subject / Paper
|
Student Category
|
February 25, 2027
(Thursday)
|
Electives:
• Languages (10)-Paper-II (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian)
• Subjects (8) Paper-II (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce)
• Second Languages Paper II (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Old Students
|
February 27, 2027
(Saturday)
|
• English Paper II
• English Paper II (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Old Students
|
March 2, 2027
(Tuesday)
|
Core & Addl. Subjects:
• Maths/Civics Paper -II
• Maths -IIA / Botany / Civics Paper-II (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Old Students
|
March 4, 2027
(Thursday)
|
Core & Addl. Subjects:
• Biology Paper II / History -II
• Maths-IIB / Zoology / History Paper -II (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Old Students
|
March 8, 2027
(Monday)
|
Core Subjects:
• Physics / Economics Paper -II
• Physics / Economics Paper-II (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Old Students
|
March 11, 2027
(Thursday)
|
Core Subjects:
• Chemistry / Commerce Paper -II
• Chemistry / Commerce Paper -II, Fine Arts Music Paper-II, Sociology Paper -II (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular Students
Old Students
|
March 13, 2027
(Saturday)
|
• Public Administration / Logic Paper-II
• General Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (For BIPC Passed Students) (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Old Students
|
March 16, 2027
(Tuesday)
|
• Modern Language Paper II / Geography Paper II (Old Syllabus)
|
Regular & Old Students
AP Inter Exam 2027: Non-Theory & Practical Exam Schedule
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Ethics and Human Values Exam: January 27, 2027 (Wednesday) from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M
-
Environmental Education Exam: January 29, 2027 (Friday) from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M
-
Practical Examinations:
-
General Courses: February 1, 2027 to February 10, 2027
-
Vocational Courses: February 1, 2027 to February 15, 2027
-
Sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 P.M. and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. (including Sundays)
-
Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade Exam (NSQF Level-4) (Theory): February 17, 2027 (Wednesday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 P.M
Important Instructions for BIEAP Inter Exam 2027
- Separate Question papers will be provided for the elective Subjects under Part II, i.e., Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics and Commerce.
- A common Question Paper will be provided for the Core and Additional Subjects, i.e., Mathematics and Biology
- The above dates apply to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations also. However, the Vocational Time Table will be issued separately as usual without any changes to the dates.
- Some of the dates of examinations mentioned in the above tentative schedule may undergo slight changes, subject to the Public Holidays notified by the Government of A.P.
- Students must check whether their name, medium, subject details, etc., printed on the hall ticket are correct. If there are any mistakes, they should be corrected through the Principal via the RIO/DIEO.
- Only students possessing the hall ticket issued by BIE-AP will be admitted into the examination center. Entry will not be allowed merely by providing a declaration.
- If a student has paid the exam fee but their name is missing from the list, the Principal must send the student's details through RIO/DIEO to BIE to obtain a registration number and center allotment.
- Students must enter the center 30 minutes prior to the start of the examination. They must occupy their allotted seats 15 minutes before. No candidate will be allowed after 9:00 AM.
Also Read: UBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Uttarakhand Board Exam Timetable Expected in January
GSEB 10th 12th Datesheet 2027: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at gseb.org
CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in
HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Haryana Board Exam Timetable Expected by This Date
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