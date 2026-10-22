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UBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Uttarakhand Board Exam Timetable Expected in January

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 15:09 IST

UBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2027 is expected to be released in January 2027. Check UK Board exam dates, timetable release date, official website and download steps.

UBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Uttarakhand Board Exam Timetable Expected in January
UBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Uttarakhand Board Exam Timetable Expected in January
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The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to release the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet 2027 in January 2027. Students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2027 will be able to download the subject-wise timetable from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UK Board 10th and 12th examinations are expected to be conducted in February and March 2027. The final examination dates, subject-wise schedule and timings will be confirmed by UBSE through the official examination scheme.

UBSE Date Sheet 2027: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education

Exam

UBSE Board Exam 2027

Classes

Class 10 and Class 12

Date sheet release

January 2027, expected

Class 10 exams

February-March 2027, expected

Class 12 exams

February-March 2027, expected

Date sheet mode

Online PDF

Official website

ubse.uk.gov.in

UBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Will It Be Released?

The UK Board date sheet 2027 is expected in January 2027. The board has not yet announced a confirmed release date.

For the 2026 examinations, UBSE released the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable in January, with theory examinations beginning in February. The official UBSE website currently lists the 2026 examination scheme under its board examination section. 

Therefore, students preparing for the 2027 board examinations should continue checking the official website for the latest notification.

How to Download UBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027?

Once released, students can download the UK Board date sheet 2027 by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in
  2. Go to the Examination Scheme or Board Examination section
  3. Look for the UBSE High School Examination Scheme 2027 or UBSE Intermediate Examination Scheme 2027 link
  4. Click on the relevant link
  5. The Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet PDF will appear on the screen
  6. Download the timetable and save it for future reference

UK Board Exams 2027: Previous-Year Schedule

The previous year's timetable can provide students with an idea of the examination period. However, the 2026 dates should not be treated as the confirmed schedule for 2027.

Examination

2026 Schedule

UBSE Class 10

February 23 to March 20, 2026

UBSE Class 12

February 21 to March 20, 2026

Practical examinations

January 16 to February 15, 2026

UBSE's 2026 official timetable was released in January, and the board examinations were conducted in a single examination period across February and March. 

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 15:09 IST
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