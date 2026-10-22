UBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Uttarakhand Board Exam Timetable Expected in January
UBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2027 is expected to be released in January 2027. Check UK Board exam dates, timetable release date, official website and download steps.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to release the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet 2027 in January 2027. Students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2027 will be able to download the subject-wise timetable from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.
The UK Board 10th and 12th examinations are expected to be conducted in February and March 2027. The final examination dates, subject-wise schedule and timings will be confirmed by UBSE through the official examination scheme.
UBSE Date Sheet 2027: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Uttarakhand Board of School Education
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Exam
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UBSE Board Exam 2027
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Classes
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Class 10 and Class 12
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Date sheet release
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January 2027, expected
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Class 10 exams
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February-March 2027, expected
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Class 12 exams
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February-March 2027, expected
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Date sheet mode
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Online PDF
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Official website
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ubse.uk.gov.in
UBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Will It Be Released?
The UK Board date sheet 2027 is expected in January 2027. The board has not yet announced a confirmed release date.
For the 2026 examinations, UBSE released the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable in January, with theory examinations beginning in February. The official UBSE website currently lists the 2026 examination scheme under its board examination section.
Therefore, students preparing for the 2027 board examinations should continue checking the official website for the latest notification.
How to Download UBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027?
Once released, students can download the UK Board date sheet 2027 by following these steps:
- Visit the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in
- Go to the Examination Scheme or Board Examination section
- Look for the UBSE High School Examination Scheme 2027 or UBSE Intermediate Examination Scheme 2027 link
- Click on the relevant link
- The Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet PDF will appear on the screen
- Download the timetable and save it for future reference
UK Board Exams 2027: Previous-Year Schedule
The previous year's timetable can provide students with an idea of the examination period. However, the 2026 dates should not be treated as the confirmed schedule for 2027.
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Examination
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2026 Schedule
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UBSE Class 10
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February 23 to March 20, 2026
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UBSE Class 12
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February 21 to March 20, 2026
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Practical examinations
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January 16 to February 15, 2026
UBSE's 2026 official timetable was released in January, and the board examinations were conducted in a single examination period across February and March.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.