School Holiday Today, October 22: Chandauli Schools to Hold Online Classes Amid Varanasi Air Show

Schools in two areas of Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, will suspend physical classes on October 22 and 24, 2026, in view of the Indian Air Force air show being organised in neighbouring Varanasi. Students in the affected schools will attend classes through online mode instead. According to officials, the decision has been taken considering the expected heavy crowds, traffic restrictions and difficulties that students may face while travelling to and from schools during the air show. Chandauli Schools Online on October 22 and 24 The order applies to schools located in the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Niyamatabad areas of Chandauli district. Physical teaching will remain suspended on October 22 and October 24, while academic activities will continue through online classes. Date School Status Mode of Classes October 22, 2026 Physical classes suspended Online October 24, 2026 Physical classes suspended Online

The move has been made to ensure the safety and convenience of students amid the anticipated increase in traffic and public movement linked to the Varanasi air show. Why Are Chandauli Schools Going Online? The Indian Air Force is organising an air show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on October 22, 24 and 25. Large crowds are expected to gather at viewing locations across the Varanasi-Chandauli region. Authorities have therefore made arrangements for crowd management, traffic control and security. The administration expects significant movement of people and vehicles around the event locations, making regular school commuting difficult for students in the affected areas. Varanasi Air Show 2026: Key Details The air show is being organised by the Indian Air Force at Namo Ghat, with aerial displays taking place over the Ganga. The event is part of celebrations marking the IAF's 94th anniversary.