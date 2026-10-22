School Holiday Today, October 22: Chandauli Schools to Hold Online Classes Amid Varanasi Air Show
Chandauli schools in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Niyamatabad will conduct online classes on October 22 and 24 due to the Varanasi air show. Check details here.
Schools in two areas of Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, will suspend physical classes on October 22 and 24, 2026, in view of the Indian Air Force air show being organised in neighbouring Varanasi. Students in the affected schools will attend classes through online mode instead.
According to officials, the decision has been taken considering the expected heavy crowds, traffic restrictions and difficulties that students may face while travelling to and from schools during the air show.
Chandauli Schools Online on October 22 and 24
The order applies to schools located in the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Niyamatabad areas of Chandauli district. Physical teaching will remain suspended on October 22 and October 24, while academic activities will continue through online classes.
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Date
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School Status
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Mode of Classes
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October 22, 2026
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Physical classes suspended
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Online
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October 24, 2026
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Physical classes suspended
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Online
The move has been made to ensure the safety and convenience of students amid the anticipated increase in traffic and public movement linked to the Varanasi air show.
Why Are Chandauli Schools Going Online?
The Indian Air Force is organising an air show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on October 22, 24 and 25. Large crowds are expected to gather at viewing locations across the Varanasi-Chandauli region.
Authorities have therefore made arrangements for crowd management, traffic control and security. The administration expects significant movement of people and vehicles around the event locations, making regular school commuting difficult for students in the affected areas.
Varanasi Air Show 2026: Key Details
The air show is being organised by the Indian Air Force at Namo Ghat, with aerial displays taking place over the Ganga. The event is part of celebrations marking the IAF's 94th anniversary.
The main air show schedule includes October 22, 24 and 25, with extensive security and traffic arrangements put in place across Varanasi and neighbouring areas.
School Holiday Today: Are All Chandauli Schools Closed?
No. The decision does not mean that all schools across Chandauli district will remain physically closed. The reported order specifically concerns schools in the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Niyamatabad areas.
Students and parents should therefore follow instructions issued by their respective schools regarding online classes, schedules and attendance.
The administration's decision is aimed at preventing disruption to students' movement during the air show and ensuring that teaching continues without requiring students to travel through potentially congested areas.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.