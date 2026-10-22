UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins for MD, MS Admissions at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET PG 2026: The DGME, Uttar Pradesh, has opened Round 1 registration for UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling at upneet.gov.in for MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB admissions. Candidates must register online, pay a non-refundable ₹3,000 application fee, and deposit the applicable security amount between October 21 and October 26, 2026.
UP NEET PG 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has started the registration process for UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling. Aspirants applying for MD, MS, Postgraduate Diploma, and DNB courses in government and private medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh can now apply for the same through an online process at upneet.gov.in.
Candidates willing to get registered have to enter their NEET PG Roll Number along with other details and pay the required registration amount which is non-refundable i.e. ₹3,000. In addition to that, aspirants are supposed to pay the security deposit for the choice filling process which is ₹30,000 for government medical seats, ₹2,000,000 for private medical seats, or ₹1,000,000 for private dental seats. As soon as the candidates get themselves registered successfully and documents verified, the DGME will issue the merit list for the state. Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will move to the next step where they have to lock their choice of courses and institutes.
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UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration: Round 1 Key Schedule & Deadlines
Below are the UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration, Round 1 Key Schedule & Deadlines:
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Activity
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Important Dates & Timings
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Online Registration Window
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October 21, 2026 (2:00 PM) – October 26, 2026 (11:00 AM)
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Fee & Security Deposit Payment
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October 21, 2026 (2:00 PM) – October 26, 2026 (2:00 PM)
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State Merit List Declaration
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October 26, 2026
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Online Choice Filling & Locking
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October 26, 2026 (5:00 PM) – October 30, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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November 2, 2026
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Allotment Letter Download & Reporting
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November 3–7, 2026 & November 12–13, 2026
How To Register For The UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration?
To register for the UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration follow the steps given below:
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Login on Official Website: Go to upneet.gov.in and click on PG Counselling tab.
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Account Creation: Login by clicking on “Registration” link with NEET PG roll number and registered email id/ mobile no.
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Complete the Application Form: Fill in all required personal, educational, and other details.
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Make Payment of Application and Security Charges: Make payment of ₹3,000 application charges + security amount online.
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Download Registration Slip & Acknowledgement: After verification of all filled details, complete your submission and download registration slip and payment acknowledgement.
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VITEEE 2027 Registration Begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; Exam to be Held from April 27 to 30
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.