UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins for MD, MS Admissions at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has started the registration process for UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling. Aspirants applying for MD, MS, Postgraduate Diploma, and DNB courses in government and private medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh can now apply for the same through an online process at upneet.gov.in.

Candidates willing to get registered have to enter their NEET PG Roll Number along with other details and pay the required registration amount which is non-refundable i.e. ₹3,000. In addition to that, aspirants are supposed to pay the security deposit for the choice filling process which is ₹30,000 for government medical seats, ₹2,000,000 for private medical seats, or ₹1,000,000 for private dental seats. As soon as the candidates get themselves registered successfully and documents verified, the DGME will issue the merit list for the state. Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will move to the next step where they have to lock their choice of courses and institutes.