VITEEE 2027 Registration Begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; Exam to be Held from April 27 to 30

VITEEE 2027 Registration: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has finally started the online registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027. Those who want admission into the B.Tech programs available at all the campuses of VIT viz., Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal can now apply online via the web portal at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2027, while the computer-based entrance examination will be held from April 27 to April 30, 2027.

General category applicants must have obtained a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12, whereas reserved category candidates and region-wise candidates need 50%. In the exam pattern for this session, the following changes have been made. Now the exam will be conducted in 2 hours, where there will be a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. Out of those 40 are Mathematics/Biology, 25 are Physics, 25 are Chemistry, 5 are Aptitude and 5 are English questions. There will be a negative marking system wherein one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.