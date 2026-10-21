VITEEE 2027 Registration Begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; Exam to be Held from April 27 to 30
VITEEE 2027 Registration: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially started the online registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate B.Tech programs across VIT campuses (Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal) can apply online through the portal at viteee.vit.ac.in. The deadline to submit application forms is March 31, 2027, and the computer-based entrance examination is tentatively scheduled to take place from April 27 to April 30, 2027.
VITEEE 2027 Registration: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has finally started the online registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027. Those who want admission into the B.Tech programs available at all the campuses of VIT viz., Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal can now apply online via the web portal at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2027, while the computer-based entrance examination will be held from April 27 to April 30, 2027.
General category applicants must have obtained a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12, whereas reserved category candidates and region-wise candidates need 50%. In the exam pattern for this session, the following changes have been made. Now the exam will be conducted in 2 hours, where there will be a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. Out of those 40 are Mathematics/Biology, 25 are Physics, 25 are Chemistry, 5 are Aptitude and 5 are English questions. There will be a negative marking system wherein one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Also Read: School Holiday October 21, 2026: Are Schools Closed Today? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Rain Alerts
VITEEE 2027: Key Schedule & Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the VITEEE 2027 registration:
|
Event
|
Important Dates & Details
|
Official Portal
|
Online Application Start Date
|
October 20, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
March 31, 2027
|
Admit Card & Slot Booking
|
April 25 to April 28, 2027 (Tentative)
|
Candidate Login Dashboard
|
VITEEE 2027 Examination Dates
|
April 27 to April 30, 2027 (Tentative)
|
Designated Test Centers (CBT)
|
Declaration of Result
|
Second Week of May 2027 (Tentative)
|
Online Counselling Window
|
Second Week of May 2027 Onwards
|
VIT Admission Portal
|
Non-Refundable Application Fee
|
₹1,450
|
Net Banking / Debit / Credit / UPI
How To Apply For The VITEEE 2027 Registration?
To apply for the VITEEE 2027 Registration follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the registration site directly at viteee.vit.ac.in.
-
Select the link for New Applicant Registration and fill in the required information such as applicant’s name, date of birth, a valid e-mail ID, and mobile number.
-
Use the application ID and password provided via mail and SMS to log into the application portal.
-
Fill out all the information regarding your personal details, educational qualification, test centers, and campus and program preferences.
-
Upload your latest passport-size photograph and signature strictly in the required format.
-
Pay the non-refundable application fee of ₹1,450 using the online process.
VITEEE 2027 Registration: Eligibility Criteria
-
Academic Eligibility: The candidate should either have passed or appearing in Class 12th (or equivalent) examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths/Biology.
-
Aggregate Marks: 60% aggregate marks in PCM/PCB is required for the general category candidates while for SC/ST candidates and J&K, Ladakh, and NE States candidates, the aggregate marks are reduced to 50%.
-
Subject Combination: The candidate who has chosen Biology in place of Mathematics can apply only for certain courses of B.Tech (like Biotechnology, Bioengineering).
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.