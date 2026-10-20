IIT Delhi Launches Online Executive Course in Managerial Decision Making, Apply By November 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for its Executive Certificate Programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics. The six-month online course is designed for working professionals who want to improve their decision-making skills using data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and practical business applications.

According to the programme details, applications will remain open until November 10, 2026. The course is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2027, and conclude on July 24, 2027.

The programme aims to help participants understand how data and analytical methods can support business decisions. It is being offered through IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme.

IIT Delhi Executive Course: Important Dates

The programme will run for six months in online mode. Candidates can refer to the following schedule before applying.