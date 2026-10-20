IIT Delhi Launches Online Executive Course in Managerial Decision Making, Apply By November 10
IIT Delhi has opened applications for a six-month online certificate programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics. The course will cover data analysis, artificial intelligence and business applications. Interested candidates can apply by November 10, 2026.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for its Executive Certificate Programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics. The six-month online course is designed for working professionals who want to improve their decision-making skills using data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and practical business applications.
According to the programme details, applications will remain open until November 10, 2026. The course is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2027, and conclude on July 24, 2027.
The programme aims to help participants understand how data and analytical methods can support business decisions. It is being offered through IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme.
IIT Delhi Executive Course: Important Dates
The programme will run for six months in online mode. Candidates can refer to the following schedule before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Programme name
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Executive Certificate Programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics
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Institute
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IIT Delhi
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Duration
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Six months
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Mode
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Online
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Application deadline
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November 10, 2026
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Programme start date
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January 24, 2027
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Programme end date
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July 24, 2027
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Programme fee
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₹1,00,000 plus 18% GST
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Application fee
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₹1,000 plus GST
What Will the Course Cover?
The programme focuses on managerial decision-making and the use of analytics in business. Participants will learn how data can help identify problems, assess available options and support decisions in professional settings.
The course also introduces the use of artificial intelligence and analytical approaches in business applications. These skills can be useful for professionals involved in planning, operations, management and other decision-making roles.
As the programme is offered online, participants can attend without having to relocate to the IIT Delhi campus.
How to Apply for the IIT Delhi Executive Programme
Interested candidates can follow these steps to access the application process:
1. Visit the official IIT Delhi programme page at home.iitd.ac.in.
2. Read the programme details, including the eligibility conditions and admission requirements.
3. Follow the application link provided on the programme page.
4. Complete the application form with the required information.
5. Pay the applicable application fee and submit the form before November 10, 2026.
Applicants should check the official portal for the eligibility criteria and any additional documents required during registration.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.