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IIT Delhi Launches Online Executive Course in Managerial Decision Making, Apply By November 10

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 17:43 IST

IIT Delhi has opened applications for a six-month online certificate programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics. The course will cover data analysis, artificial intelligence and business applications. Interested candidates can apply by November 10, 2026.

IIT Delhi Launches Online Executive Course in Managerial Decision Making, Apply By November 10
IIT Delhi Launches Online Executive Course in Managerial Decision Making, Apply By November 10
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for its Executive Certificate Programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics. The six-month online course is designed for working professionals who want to improve their decision-making skills using data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and practical business applications.

According to the programme details, applications will remain open until November 10, 2026. The course is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2027, and conclude on July 24, 2027.

The programme aims to help participants understand how data and analytical methods can support business decisions. It is being offered through IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme.

IIT Delhi Executive Course: Important Dates

The programme will run for six months in online mode. Candidates can refer to the following schedule before applying.

Particulars

Details

Programme name

Executive Certificate Programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics

Institute

IIT Delhi

Duration

Six months

Mode

Online

Application deadline

November 10, 2026

Programme start date

January 24, 2027

Programme end date

July 24, 2027

Programme fee

₹1,00,000 plus 18% GST

Application fee

₹1,000 plus GST

What Will the Course Cover?

The programme focuses on managerial decision-making and the use of analytics in business. Participants will learn how data can help identify problems, assess available options and support decisions in professional settings.

The course also introduces the use of artificial intelligence and analytical approaches in business applications. These skills can be useful for professionals involved in planning, operations, management and other decision-making roles.

As the programme is offered online, participants can attend without having to relocate to the IIT Delhi campus.

How to Apply for the IIT Delhi Executive Programme

Interested candidates can follow these steps to access the application process:

1. Visit the official IIT Delhi programme page⁠ at home.iitd.ac.in.

2. Read the programme details, including the eligibility conditions and admission requirements.

3. Follow the application link provided on the programme page.

4. Complete the application form with the required information.

5. Pay the applicable application fee and submit the form before November 10, 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

Applicants should check the official portal for the eligibility criteria and any additional documents required during registration.

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Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Oct 20, 2026, 17:43 IST
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