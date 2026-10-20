School Holiday October 21, 2026: Are Schools Closed Today? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Rain Alerts

Schools across India will follow different schedules on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, as the Dussehra and Durga Puja holiday period continues in several regions. While some schools are observing extended festive breaks, others may resume regular classes after the main Dussehra holiday. Haryana schools are scheduled to remain closed during the Dussehra break from October 19 to 25. In West Bengal, Vijayadashami falls on October 21. Meanwhile, students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Maharashtra should check their respective school calendars for reopening details. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. School Holiday October 21, 2026: State-Wise Updates State/Region Holiday Status for October 21, 2026 Delhi Dussehra holiday falls on October 20. Schools may resume classes on October 21, subject to individual calendars. Gurugram, Haryana Closed as part of Haryana’s Dussehra break (October 19 to 25). Noida & Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh Main holiday on October 20; check individual school notices for October 21 reopening. Maharashtra Dussehra falls on October 20; schedules for October 21 vary by institution. Rajasthan Dussehra falls on October 20; reopening depends on the school calendar. Punjab Classes may resume depending on respective school schedules. West Bengal Vijayadashami / Bijoya Dashami falls on October 21; schools observing Durga Puja break may remain closed. Andhra Pradesh Dasara vacation extends through October 21; expected to reopen October 22. Telangana Dasara break continues through October 22; expected to reopen October 23. Karnataka Festive breaks vary; confirm reopening date with individual institutions. Bihar Schedules vary according to local holiday calendars and notices. Odisha Check school notices for additional holiday or reopening updates.

IMD Weather Alert for October 21: Heavy Rain in Southern States The IMD has forecast significant rainfall in several southern states on October 21. The warnings may affect local travel and school attendance, although a weather alert does not automatically mean schools will close. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal The IMD has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 21. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible. Residents should follow local forecasts, particularly in areas expecting intense showers. Kerala and Mahe Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience continued rainfall, with isolated heavy showers forecast through October 25. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible between October 21 and 23. Karnataka Rainfall activity is expected to increase over South Interior Karnataka from October 21. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy showers possible through October 24. Parts of coastal and North Interior Karnataka may also experience rain during the week.