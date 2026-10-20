School Holiday October 21, 2026: Are Schools Closed Today? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Rain Alerts
Schools in Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are following different festive holiday schedules on October 21, 2026. Check the latest updates for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other states, along with IMD rainfall warnings for southern India.
Schools across India will follow different schedules on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, as the Dussehra and Durga Puja holiday period continues in several regions. While some schools are observing extended festive breaks, others may resume regular classes after the main Dussehra holiday.
Haryana schools are scheduled to remain closed during the Dussehra break from October 19 to 25. In West Bengal, Vijayadashami falls on October 21. Meanwhile, students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Maharashtra should check their respective school calendars for reopening details. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
School Holiday October 21, 2026: State-Wise Updates
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State/Region
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Holiday Status for October 21, 2026
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Delhi
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Dussehra holiday falls on October 20. Schools may resume classes on October 21, subject to individual calendars.
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Gurugram, Haryana
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Closed as part of Haryana’s Dussehra break (October 19 to 25).
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Noida & Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
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Main holiday on October 20; check individual school notices for October 21 reopening.
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Maharashtra
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Dussehra falls on October 20; schedules for October 21 vary by institution.
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Rajasthan
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Dussehra falls on October 20; reopening depends on the school calendar.
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Punjab
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Classes may resume depending on respective school schedules.
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West Bengal
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Vijayadashami / Bijoya Dashami falls on October 21; schools observing Durga Puja break may remain closed.
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Andhra Pradesh
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Dasara vacation extends through October 21; expected to reopen October 22.
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Telangana
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Dasara break continues through October 22; expected to reopen October 23.
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Karnataka
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Festive breaks vary; confirm reopening date with individual institutions.
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Bihar
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Schedules vary according to local holiday calendars and notices.
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Odisha
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Check school notices for additional holiday or reopening updates.
IMD Weather Alert for October 21: Heavy Rain in Southern States
The IMD has forecast significant rainfall in several southern states on October 21. The warnings may affect local travel and school attendance, although a weather alert does not automatically mean schools will close.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
The IMD has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 21. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible. Residents should follow local forecasts, particularly in areas expecting intense showers.
Kerala and Mahe
Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience continued rainfall, with isolated heavy showers forecast through October 25. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible between October 21 and 23.
Karnataka
Rainfall activity is expected to increase over South Interior Karnataka from October 21. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy showers possible through October 24. Parts of coastal and North Interior Karnataka may also experience rain during the week.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are forecast to receive isolated heavy rainfall on October 21, accompanied by the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Telangana may also experience scattered rainfall and thunderstorms through October 21.
Odisha and Other Regions
Odisha may receive isolated to scattered rainfall through October 22. Families should monitor district-level weather bulletins for updates and follow any local instructions issued by authorities.
Will Schools Close Due to Rain on October 21?
The IMD’s rainfall forecast does not itself confirm school closures. Any additional holiday due to severe weather will depend on the local administration and education department.
Parents and students can check the IMD’s official district-wise warning page for alerts in their area. They should also follow school websites, official circulars and district administration announcements for the latest reopening information.
Students in regions observing extended Dussehra or Durga Puja breaks should confirm their school’s reopening date before travelling to campus.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.