Telangana Moves To Implement 25 Per Cent RTE Quota For EWS And Disadvantaged Children

The Telangana government is taking steps to implement the 25 per cent reservation for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The move comes after the Supreme Court raised concerns over delays in implementing the provision and sought updates on its enforcement.

Under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, private unaided schools are required to reserve at least 25 per cent of entry-level seats for children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. The provision aims to help children from these backgrounds access education in private schools without paying tuition fees.

Telangana Assures Action on RTE Implementation

Telangana School Education Director E. Naveen Nicolas reportedly met the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in Delhi and assured the commission that the state would take steps to implement the Supreme Court’s directions.