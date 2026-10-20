Telangana Moves To Implement 25 Per Cent RTE Quota For EWS And Disadvantaged Children
Telangana is moving towards implementing the 25 per cent Right to Education (RTE) quota in private schools for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. The move follows Supreme Court scrutiny over delays in enforcing the provision.
The Telangana government is taking steps to implement the 25 per cent reservation for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The move comes after the Supreme Court raised concerns over delays in implementing the provision and sought updates on its enforcement.
Under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, private unaided schools are required to reserve at least 25 per cent of entry-level seats for children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. The provision aims to help children from these backgrounds access education in private schools without paying tuition fees.
Telangana Assures Action on RTE Implementation
Telangana School Education Director E. Naveen Nicolas reportedly met the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in Delhi and assured the commission that the state would take steps to implement the Supreme Court’s directions.
The development follows concerns over the slow implementation of the RTE quota in several states. The Supreme Court had expressed dissatisfaction with the progress and stressed the need for effective action to ensure that eligible children benefit from the provision.
The NCPCR is also monitoring the progress made by states in implementing the quota. The matter is scheduled for further consideration on October 27, 2026.
Proposed Plan for Private School Admissions
Telangana has considered a targeted approach to implementing the reservation. Under the proposed framework, priority would be given to areas where government or local body schools are not available within a one-kilometre radius.
The state had identified 50 rural habitations and 46 urban colonies or wards for the purpose. Private non-minority schools in these identified areas would be covered under the proposed arrangement.
However, the final implementation rules and admission schedule will determine how eligible families can apply and secure seats.
What the RTE Quota Means for Students
The 25 per cent reservation is intended to give children from economically weaker families and disadvantaged communities an opportunity to study in private unaided schools. Eligible children can receive admission at the entry level under the applicable rules.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.