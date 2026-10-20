DU Panel Questions St Stephen’s College Hiring Process, Seeks Adherence To Recruitment Rules

A committee appointed by the University of Delhi has raised concerns over the recruitment of assistant professors at St Stephen’s College. According to its report, the college did not follow the university-approved criteria for shortlisting candidates and was asked to comply with the prescribed recruitment rules. The panel was formed after the university’s Executive Council discussed the matter on April 29, 2026. It examined the college’s recruitment process and sought details about the criteria used to shortlist applicants, their Academic Performance Indicator (API) scores and the reasons for departing from university guidelines. The report stated that the college did not provide the requested information despite reminders from the university. Philosophy Department Shortlisting Comes Under Scrutiny

The committee highlighted differences between the university’s prescribed standards and the process followed by the college in the Philosophy department. According to the report, the college shortlisted 234 candidates for three unreserved assistant professor vacancies and 11 candidates for one vacancy reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities. The panel also pointed out that the college set the minimum academic cut-off at 50, while the university-prescribed minimum score was 55. It further questioned the decision to shortlist 70 candidates for each unreserved vacancy. The report also raised concerns about the use of research publications during screening and the delayed disclosure of the criteria used to evaluate candidates. College Cites Minority Institution Status St Stephen’s College maintained that the university’s shortlisting criteria were advisory and argued that its status as a minority institution gave it the authority to decide how teachers should be selected.