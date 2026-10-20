DU Panel Questions St Stephen’s College Hiring Process, Seeks Adherence To Recruitment Rules
A Delhi University committee has flagged alleged violations of faculty recruitment rules at St Stephen’s College. The report raises concerns over shortlisting criteria, academic cut-off marks and the timing of appointments. The college has defended its selection process, citing its minority institution status.
A committee appointed by the University of Delhi has raised concerns over the recruitment of assistant professors at St Stephen’s College. According to its report, the college did not follow the university-approved criteria for shortlisting candidates and was asked to comply with the prescribed recruitment rules.
The panel was formed after the university’s Executive Council discussed the matter on April 29, 2026. It examined the college’s recruitment process and sought details about the criteria used to shortlist applicants, their Academic Performance Indicator (API) scores and the reasons for departing from university guidelines.
The report stated that the college did not provide the requested information despite reminders from the university.
Philosophy Department Shortlisting Comes Under Scrutiny
The committee highlighted differences between the university’s prescribed standards and the process followed by the college in the Philosophy department.
According to the report, the college shortlisted 234 candidates for three unreserved assistant professor vacancies and 11 candidates for one vacancy reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities.
The panel also pointed out that the college set the minimum academic cut-off at 50, while the university-prescribed minimum score was 55. It further questioned the decision to shortlist 70 candidates for each unreserved vacancy.
The report also raised concerns about the use of research publications during screening and the delayed disclosure of the criteria used to evaluate candidates.
College Cites Minority Institution Status
St Stephen’s College maintained that the university’s shortlisting criteria were advisory and argued that its status as a minority institution gave it the authority to decide how teachers should be selected.
The college also referred to the University Grants Commission’s 2018 regulations, which state that the number of candidates called for interviews is to be decided by the college, news agency PTI reported.
However, the university committee maintained that the recruitment criteria approved by its statutory bodies were binding on constituent colleges. It recommended that St Stephen’s follow the university’s rules to ensure consistency in faculty appointments.
Report Examines Appointment Timeline
The committee also questioned the timing of the recruitment results. According to its report, the college declared the results on the night of May 9 and allowed selected candidates to join on May 11, while the university’s review was still pending.
On May 13, the Delhi High Court directed that the recommendations of the selection committee linked to the recruitment advertisement should not be implemented without the court’s permission.
The committee subsequently raised concerns about the continuation of the joining process despite the court’s directions.
Panel Recommends Following University Rules
The committee has recommended that St Stephen’s College follow Delhi University’s recruitment rules and regulations. It said consistent procedures were necessary for teacher appointments across the university and its constituent colleges.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.