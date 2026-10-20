MHT CET Cell Issues Legal Notice Against YouTube Channel Claiming False Exam Dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued a notification clarifying that the MHT CET 2027 exam dates have not been announced. The notification was released after a YouTube channel, ‘Digital Master ’, informed that the MHT CET 2027 exam dates and application schedule have been released, causing confusion among aspirants and parents.

As per reports, after the information regarding the examination dates was issued, parents contacted the CET Cell for further clarification regarding the same. The YouTube Channel was brought to the notice of the MHT CET Cell, following which legal action has been taken.

The channel has since been directed to remove the concerned video. CET Cell has also instructed the channel to broadcast a clarification regarding the matter on their channel and submit a written explanation along with necessary evidence to the CET Cell.