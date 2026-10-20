MHT CET Cell Issues Legal Notice Against YouTube Channel Claiming False Exam Dates
MHT CET Cell issues legal notice against youtube channel claiming MHT CET 2027 exam schedule, registration dates released. Parensts and Students asked to rely only on official website for important information
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued a notification clarifying that the MHT CET 2027 exam dates have not been announced. The notification was released after a YouTube channel, ‘Digital Master ’, informed that the MHT CET 2027 exam dates and application schedule have been released, causing confusion among aspirants and parents.
As per reports, after the information regarding the examination dates was issued, parents contacted the CET Cell for further clarification regarding the same. The YouTube Channel was brought to the notice of the MHT CET Cell, following which legal action has been taken.
The channel has since been directed to remove the concerned video. CET Cell has also instructed the channel to broadcast a clarification regarding the matter on their channel and submit a written explanation along with necessary evidence to the CET Cell.
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Official Notification - Click Here
Establishment of a Task Force for Social Media Monitoring
In order to monitor information circulated on social media and to take necessary steps against those spreading incorrect and misleading information, the CET Cell has set up an independent task force.
Students and parents are also requested to report any incorrect or misleading information, posts, reels, podcasts, videos or objectionable content related to CET exams on social media. The CET Cell has also stated that if anyone is misleading under the pretext of providing unauthorised services like promising to change exam centres or claiming to increase percentile marks, complaints regarding the same should be sent to the CET Cell Official Email ID - socialmedia.complaints@mahacet.org.
The authenticity of the complaints received will be verified by CET Cell, and legal action will be taken against concerned parties as necessary. According to the official notification, notice will be issued only for those complaints received through the email ID. Students and parents should attach available evidence, links to relevant posts, screenshots and other necessary details when registering the complaint.
Students Should Rely Only on Official Information
The official notification also states that students and parents must rely only on official notifications published on the official website of MHT CET Cell for authentic information, scheduled instructions, and results regarding entrance exams and admission processes.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.