FMGE October 2026 Exam City Slip Released, Download City Intimation Slip PDF at nbe.edu.in

FMGE Exam City Slip 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued the FMGE October 2026 session exam city slip today, October 20, 2026. Candidates who have applied for FMGE 2026 can visit the official website to download their exam city slip PDF.

The FMGE October 2026 city intimation slip is available for download on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF using their login credentials. It must be noted that the test city allocated shall not be intimated through email/SMS to individual candidates. To download the FMGE 2026 City intimation slip, students can visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

The FMGE 2026 city intimation slip includes the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the FMGE October session exams. The test city is allocated based on the choices entered by candidates. Details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the FMGE Admit Card, which will be available for download from October 27, 2026.