FMGE October 2026 Exam City Slip Released, Download City Intimation Slip PDF at nbe.edu.in
FMGE October 2026 exam city slips are now available online. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the test city allotted through the login link available on the official website.
FMGE Exam City Slip 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued the FMGE October 2026 session exam city slip today, October 20, 2026. Candidates who have applied for FMGE 2026 can visit the official website to download their exam city slip PDF.
The FMGE October 2026 city intimation slip is available for download on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF using their login credentials. It must be noted that the test city allocated shall not be intimated through email/SMS to individual candidates. To download the FMGE 2026 City intimation slip, students can visit the official website nbe.edu.in.
The FMGE 2026 city intimation slip includes the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the FMGE October session exams. The test city is allocated based on the choices entered by candidates. Details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the FMGE Admit Card, which will be available for download from October 27, 2026.
FMGE October 2026 Test City Allocation - Click Here
How to Download FMGE October 2026 Exam City Slip
FMGE 2026 exam city intimation slip is available for download on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on FMGE
Step 3: Click on Login
Step 4: Enter the login ID and Password
Step 5: Click on the city intimation slip link
Step 6: Download for further reference
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Details Mentioned on FMGE 2026 City Intimation Slip
The city intimation slip is only an indication of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the upcoming FMGE 2026 exam. This cannot be changed after the city slip is issued. Details of the centre will NOT be mentioned on the exam city slip. The following details will be included:
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Candidate name
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Name of exam
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Exam date
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Exam city allotted
FMGE Admit Card 2026
The admit card for the FMGE 2026 examination will be issued on October 27, 2026. The details of the centre, reporting time and other exam-day instructions will be given on the FMGE Admit card PDF. You must present the admit card at the exam centre on the day of the exam.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.