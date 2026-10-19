Kerala NEET UG 2026: Registration and Option Entry Open for Stray Vacancy Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has started the registration and option entry process for the Kerala NEET UG stray vacancy round. CEE has also released the vacancy list containing the number of seats vacant in Government/Self Financing Colleges after the third phase of allotment.

Candidates participating in the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round can visit the official website to check the vacancy list and register for the counselling round. As per the dates announced, the window to register for the counselling round will close on October 20, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Candidates can enter their options through the website ‘Stray Vacancy Option Registration’ link. Students are also advised to check the vacancy list before entering their choices for the allotment round. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The final seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round will be available on the official website based on the choices entered.