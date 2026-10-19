Kerala NEET UG 2026: Registration and Option Entry Open for Stray Vacancy Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET UG counselling 2026 stray vacancy round registration closes tomorrow. Allotment based on choices entered will be issued on October 21, 2026, at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has started the registration and option entry process for the Kerala NEET UG stray vacancy round. CEE has also released the vacancy list containing the number of seats vacant in Government/Self Financing Colleges after the third phase of allotment.
Candidates participating in the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round can visit the official website to check the vacancy list and register for the counselling round. As per the dates announced, the window to register for the counselling round will close on October 20, 2026, at 6:00 PM.
Candidates can enter their options through the website ‘Stray Vacancy Option Registration’ link. Students are also advised to check the vacancy list before entering their choices for the allotment round. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The final seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round will be available on the official website based on the choices entered.
Kerala NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the stray vacancy round schedule here
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Website opens for online option registration
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October 17, 2026
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Option registration facility ends.
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October 20, 2026
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Allotment Publication (Provisional)
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October 21, 2026
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Final Allotment Publication
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October 22, 2026
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Joining time to allotted colleges after paying the fees/balance fee (if applicable) as shown in the allotment memo
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October 23 to 26, 2026
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Time to update the details of admitted candidates through OAMS.
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October 26, 2026
Also Read: Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Released; Check Dates
KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS Tentative Vacancy Position Released; Check College-Wise Vacant Seats
Guidelines for Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Filling
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Candidates who are continuing in admitted status consequent on previous allotments (Phase I, Phase II & Phase III) are not eligible for participating in stray vacancy filling allotment
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Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the third phase allotment are not eligible to participate in the stray vacancy allotment
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Those candidates who vacated the seat after 07.10.2026, 10:00 AM are not eligible for participating in the stray vacancy filling allotment
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Those candidates who have been included in the list of admitted candidates shared by the MCC after the third round AIQ Counselling, and those candidates who have been allotted a seat in the AIQ stray allotment as per the list to be shared by MCC, will not be considered in the stray vacancy filling allotment
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The seat received by the candidate through stray vacancy allotment cannot be changed at any instance.
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Fee
Candidates applying for the online counselling round can check their registration fee details here
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Those applying only to Govt. MBBS/BDS courses
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Rs.10,000/-
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Those applying to both Govt. and Self Financing MBBS/BDS courses
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Rs. 25,000/-
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Candidates under SC/ST/OEC category
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Rs. 5000/-
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Status at mcc.nic.in
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.