KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS Tentative Vacancy Position Released; Check College-Wise Vacant Seats
KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS tentative vacancy position has been released by CEE Kerala. Check college-wise MBBS and BDS vacant seats and stray vacancy allotment details.
KEAM 2026 MBBS BDS Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS tentative vacancy position for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.
According to the official vacancy list, vacant seats are available across government and private self-financing medical and dental colleges in Kerala. The vacancy position includes seats under different categories and is subject to change during the admission process. Candidates participating in the KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS stray vacancy allotment are advised to check the official college-wise vacancy list before registering or modifying their options.
KEAM 2026 MBBS Vacancy: Check Available Seats
The tentative vacancy position shows 84 MBBS seats across various medical colleges. Vacancies are available in both government and private self-financing institutions.
Among the government medical colleges, vacant MBBS seats have been listed at Government Medical College, Idukki; Government Medical College, Kasaragod; Government Medical College, Palakkad; and Government Medical College, Konni, Pathanamthitta.
Private self-financing colleges with vacancies include Al Azhar Medical College, Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences, Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Dr. Moopens Medical College, KMCT Medical College, Kerala Medical College, Mount Zion Medical College, Palakkad Institute of Medical Sciences and several others.
The highest number of vacancies in some colleges includes 7 seats at Palakkad Institute of Medical Sciences, 7 at Mount Zion Medical College, 7 at Sree Gokulam Medical College and multiple category-wise vacancies at other institutions. Candidates should refer to the official PDF for the exact category-wise position.
KEAM 2026 BDS Vacancy: Check College-Wise Seats
For BDS admissions, the tentative vacancy list includes 106 seats across government and private self-financing dental colleges.
Government dental colleges with vacant seats include Government Dental College, Alappuzha; Government Dental College, Kozhikode; Government Dental College, Kannur; Government Dental College, Thrissur; and Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram.
Several private dental colleges have also reported vacancies, including Al Azhar Dental College, Azeezia College of Dental Science, Sree Anjaneya Institute of Dental Sciences, Educare Institute of Dental Sciences, Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, KMCT Dental College, MES Dental College, Malabar Dental College, Pushpagiri College of Dental Science and Sri Sankara Dental College, among others.
KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS Tentative Vacancy Position Released: Direct LINK
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.