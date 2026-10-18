KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS Tentative Vacancy Position Released; Check College-Wise Vacant Seats

KEAM 2026 MBBS BDS Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS tentative vacancy position for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

According to the official vacancy list, vacant seats are available across government and private self-financing medical and dental colleges in Kerala. The vacancy position includes seats under different categories and is subject to change during the admission process. Candidates participating in the KEAM 2026 MBBS/BDS stray vacancy allotment are advised to check the official college-wise vacancy list before registering or modifying their options.

KEAM 2026 MBBS Vacancy: Check Available Seats

The tentative vacancy position shows 84 MBBS seats across various medical colleges. Vacancies are available in both government and private self-financing institutions.