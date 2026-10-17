Maharashtra CM Launches Smart Citizen, Vidyarthi Prerana Booklets for BMC Students

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai launched two booklets on Friday. The booklets are named Smart Citizen and Vidyarthi Prerana. They were launched for students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools. The event took place at Mumbai Public School on Bhavani Shankar Road in Dadar West. Both booklets aim to familiarise students with constitutional values, civic responsibilities and the life of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Scroll the article for further information.

Launch Event and Its Purpose

After the launch Devendra Fadnavis and Bhushan Gavai visited a Class 6 classroom. They explained lessons from the booklets and interacted with students. Smart Citizen focuses on civics and constitutional values. Vidyarthi Prerana draws on the life and legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The BMC initiative aims to encourage students to think critically. It wants them to make informed decisions and understand their responsibilities towards their families, schools, society and the country.