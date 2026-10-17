Maharashtra CM Launches Smart Citizen, Vidyarthi Prerana Booklets for BMC Students
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai launched two booklets on civic values for BMC school students in Mumbai. Read the article to get complete details.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai launched two booklets on Friday. The booklets are named Smart Citizen and Vidyarthi Prerana. They were launched for students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools. The event took place at Mumbai Public School on Bhavani Shankar Road in Dadar West. Both booklets aim to familiarise students with constitutional values, civic responsibilities and the life of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Scroll the article for further information.
Launch Event and Its Purpose
After the launch Devendra Fadnavis and Bhushan Gavai visited a Class 6 classroom. They explained lessons from the booklets and interacted with students. Smart Citizen focuses on civics and constitutional values. Vidyarthi Prerana draws on the life and legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The BMC initiative aims to encourage students to think critically. It wants them to make informed decisions and understand their responsibilities towards their families, schools, society and the country.
The event was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi also attended. The MLAs present were Amit Satam, Mahesh Sawant and Kalidas Kolambkar, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide was there too. Group leader Amey Ghole attended, MNS group leader and G North Ward Committee chairman Yashwant Killedar was present. Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde attended, Education Committee chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar attended, Public Health Committee chairman Harish Bhandirge attended. Deputy Municipal Commissioner for Zone 2 Prashant Sapkale was present. Deputy Municipal Commissioner for Education Dr Prachi Jambhekar attended. Assistant Commissioner Yogesh Desai also attended. Corporators and other civic representatives joined the event.
Scout Guide Training to Become Mandatory in Maharashtra Schools
The Maharashtra government plans to make Scout Guide training mandatory in all schools. This will cover around 2.10 crore students in 1.08 lakh schools. It will include all mediums of instruction. School Education Minister Dada Bhuse issued directions to officials. He spoke during a review meeting on Wednesday. At present around 17.33 lakh students from 30000 schools receive Scout Guide training. The state plans to extend the initiative to all schools. This is part of the School Education Department approach called Nation First. Bhuse directed officials to make Scout Guide activities available in all schools. He also asked them to include parades, marches and drills performed to patriotic songs. Schools will also allocate two periods every week for these activities. This will happen under the Ananddayi Shanivar programme. It is also known as Joyful Saturday.
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