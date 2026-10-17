ICSE Class 10 Physics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The ICSE Class 10th Physics Syllabus 2026 covers important topics such as force, work, energy and power machines, light, sound electricity and magnetism, heat and modern physics. As per the syllabus prescribed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), students should review the chapter wise topics and understand the theory and numerical concepts required for the board exam. The physics paper includes a theory exam and internal assessment. Students can refer to the official CISCE Class 10 Physics syllabus PDF for the prescribed topics and exam details. Scroll to get names of topics and units.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Syllabus 2026: Overview

The following table provides an overview of the ICSE Class 10 Physics syllabus, including the main topics, examination pattern and internal assessment. Students should refer to the official CISCE syllabus PDF for the prescribed details.