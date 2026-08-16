ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF is available here. Check English Language and Literature syllabus, prescribed books, exam pattern and ICSE 2027 topics.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 English syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus will be applicable to students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027. Students can download the official ICSE Class 10 English syllabus PDF and check the paper-wise topics, prescribed books and examination pattern below.
English is a compulsory subject in the ICSE Class 10 curriculum and is divided into two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Each paper carries 80 marks for the written examination, along with 20 marks for internal assessment.
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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CISCE
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Class
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10
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Subject
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English
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Subject Code
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01
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Board Examination
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ICSE 2027
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Papers
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English Language and Literature in English
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Theory Marks
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80 marks per paper
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Internal Assessment
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20 marks per paper
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Duration
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2 hours per paper
ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2026-27
In ICSE Class 10, there will be two papers for English subject
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Paper 1: English Language
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Paper 2: Literature in English
The paper pattern will be as follows:
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Paper
|
Marks
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Time
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Paper 1
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80
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2 Hours
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Paper 2
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80
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2 Hours
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27
Here's the ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for 2026-27 in a table format:
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Category
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Title
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Author
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Specifics (if applicable)
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Drama
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Julius Caesar
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William Shakespeare
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Acts III, IV & V
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Treasure Chest: Prose (Short Stories)
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1. With the Photographer
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Stephen Leacock
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2. The Elevator
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William Sleator
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3. The Girl Who Can
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Ama Ata Aidoo
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4. The Pedestrian
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Ray Bradbury
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5. The Last Lesson
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Alphonse Daudet
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Treasure Chest: Poetry
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1. Haunted Houses
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H.W. Longfellow
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2. The Glove and the Lions
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Leigh Hunt
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3. When Great Trees Fall
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Maya Angelou
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4. A Considerable Speck
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Robert Frost
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5. The Power of Music
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Sukumar Ray
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 should download the latest syllabus PDF and use it as the primary checklist for their preparation. They should also refer to the official CISCE prescribed-books list to ensure that they are studying the correct texts for the examination year.
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