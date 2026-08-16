ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 English syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus will be applicable to students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027. Students can download the official ICSE Class 10 English syllabus PDF and check the paper-wise topics, prescribed books and examination pattern below.

English is a compulsory subject in the ICSE Class 10 curriculum and is divided into two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Each paper carries 80 marks for the written examination, along with 20 marks for internal assessment.

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Overview