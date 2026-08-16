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ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 21:54 IST

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF is available here. Check English Language and Literature syllabus, prescribed books, exam pattern and ICSE 2027 topics.

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 English syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus will be applicable to students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027. Students can download the official ICSE Class 10 English syllabus PDF and check the paper-wise topics, prescribed books and examination pattern below.

English is a compulsory subject in the ICSE Class 10 curriculum and is divided into two papers:  English Language and Literature in English. Each paper carries 80 marks for the written examination, along with 20 marks for internal assessment.

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Overview

Particulars

Details

Board

CISCE

Class

10

Subject

English

Subject Code

01

Academic Session

2026-27

Board Examination

ICSE 2027

Papers

English Language and Literature in English

Theory Marks

80 marks per paper

Internal Assessment

20 marks per paper

Duration

2 hours per paper

ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2026-27

In ICSE Class 10, there will be two papers for English subject

  • Paper 1: English Language

  • Paper 2: Literature in English

The paper pattern will be as follows:

Paper

Marks

Time

Paper 1

80

2 Hours

Paper 2

80

2 Hours

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27

Here's the ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for 2026-27 in a table format:

Category

Title

Author

Specifics (if applicable)

Drama

Julius Caesar

William Shakespeare

Acts III, IV & V

Treasure Chest: Prose (Short Stories)

      

1. With the Photographer

Stephen Leacock

            

2. The Elevator

William Sleator

3. The Girl Who Can

Ama Ata Aidoo

4. The Pedestrian

Ray Bradbury

5. The Last Lesson

Alphonse Daudet

Treasure Chest: Poetry

     

1. Haunted Houses

H.W. Longfellow

2. The Glove and the Lions

Leigh Hunt

3. When Great Trees Fall

Maya Angelou

4. A Considerable Speck

Robert Frost

5. The Power of Music

Sukumar Ray

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 should download the latest syllabus PDF and use it as the primary checklist for their preparation. They should also refer to the official CISCE prescribed-books list to ensure that they are studying the correct texts for the examination year.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 21:54 IST

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