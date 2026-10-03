UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Male and Female Final Passing Marks Here

Key Points UPPRPB released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 today, October 3, 2026.

Final qualifying marks (cutoff) are available on uppbpb.gov.in for 41,424 posts.

Cutoff marks are determined district-wise and category-wise based on various factors.

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 on October 3, 2026. Along with the final result, candidates can check the final qualifying marks for the Home Guard recruitment. The cutoff marks are available based on the selection process and district wise vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the UP Home Guard recruitment can check the cutoff marks through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Home Guard recruitment was conducted to fill 41,424 Home Guard posts across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified in the selection process are included in the final selection list. The final cutoff marks are important to understand the marks required for selection in their respective district and category. Candidates can check the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 provided in this article.

[OUT] UP Home Guard Cut off 2026 in Hindi UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Download Link The UPPRPB has released the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 along with the final result on its official website. The cutoff marks are determined based on factors such as district-wise vacancies, category and candidate performance. Candidates can check the official cutoff PDF from the table below UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Link Click Here UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 District-Wise Candidates can check the district wise final qualifying marks for the UP Home Guard recruitment in the official cutoff PDF. Since the recruitment has been conducted against district wise vacancies, the cutoff marks are different from one another. Candidates are advised to download the official PDF and check the cutoff marks for their respective district and category. The cutoff PDF contains the final qualifying marks used for the final selection. The cutoff marks for each district are provided below in the table

UP Home Guard Agra Cutoff 2026 Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Agra region can check the detailed cutoff below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 495 495 66.68635 25.21985 36.94908 62.42495 EWS 123 123 63.29564 NA NA 55.98458 OBC 332 332 64.10003 NA 32.81474 59.11771 SC 258 281* 59.74498 NA NA 55.85444 ST 24 1* 26.27916 NA NA NA UP Home Guard Varanasi Cutoff 2026 Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Varanasi region can check the detailed cutoff below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 403 403 65.47356 32.22374 35.69587 61.52605 EWS 100 100 59.05841 NA NA 49.58394 OBC 271 271 62.40462 NA NA 59.11771 SC 210 210 54.90917 NA NA 51.70256 ST 20 20 60.11771 NA NA 52.22163

UP Home Guard Aligarh Cutoff 2026 Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Aligarh region can check the detailed cutoff below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 342 342 66.48595 31.51639 27.73366 61.23633 EWS 85 85 62.29564 NA NA 55.10147 OBC 230 230 63.47132 29.59486 NA 57.20571 SC 179 196* 59.63551 NA NA 54.88048 ST 17 0* — NA NA NA UP Home Guard Ballia Cut Off 2026 Candidates who have taken the exam from the Balia region can check the detailed cutoff below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 283 283 68.59218 47.69206 37.93155 63.39391 EWS 70 70 65.36185 42.61653 NA 58.20571 OBC 190 190 66.12889 36.81293 28.06663 60.38429 SC 147 147 60.32354 25.69299 NA 54.90917 ST 14 14 63.44528 NA NA 57.16643

UP Home Guard Mathura Cut Off 2026 Candidates who have taken the exam from the Mathura region can check the detailed cutoff below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 198 198 67.80333 31.81474 44.28740 61.40462 EWS 48 48 64.48066 NA NA 57.20571 OBC 132 132 66.11446 NA 40.78489 56.99901 SC 102 107* 61.36282 NA NA 55.12715 ST 9 4* 26.56599 NA NA NA UP Home Guard Cut Off Mainpuri 2026 Candidates who have participated in the exam from the Mainpuri region can check the detailed cutoff marks below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 155 155 68.54694 39.73916 30.51639 63.44528 EWS 38 38 63.41659 NA NA 55.93979 OBC 103 103 65.48595 31.81474 NA 60.58078 SC 80 87* 60.04230 NA NA 57.99910 ST 7 0* NA NA NA NA

UP Home Guard Cut off Prayagraj 2026 Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Prayagraj region can check the detailed cutoff marks below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 490 490 66.11446 34.11328 28.33847 61.23633 EWS 121 121 62.07117 32.83532 NA 55.12715 OBC 329 329 63.07117 29.45708 NA 56.99901 SC 255 275* 56.99910 NA NA 53.82117 ST 24 4* 50.18283 NA NA 30.33220 UP Home Guard Cut Off Ghazipur 2026 Candidates who had given the exam from the Ghazipur region can check the detailed cutoff marks below. Category Vacancy Selected Vertical Cut-off Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen Horizontal: Female UR 279 279 68.63777 46.81292 45.45649 63.08560 EWS 69 69 64.10003 NA NA 55.28262 OBC 187 187 66.51994 41.10947 37.94908 60.39391 SC 145 145 61.04230 NA NA 55.98458 ST 13 13 61.40462 -- 43.16878 60.58078

UP Home Guard Previous Year Cutoff Candidates can check the previous year cutoff marks across categories to know how the marks have changed over the year and how it generally influences the cutoff. Previous year marks also play a great role in estimating the level of exam over the years. Check the cutoff in the table below Category 2019 2020 2021 General / Unreserved 65 68 70 OBC 62 64 67 SC 55 58 60 ST 50 52 55 Also Check- UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Category-Wise The final cutoff marks are applicable as per category and district-wise selection. Candidates who belong to different categories must check the official pdf. The cutoff includes different categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST and EWS wherever applicable. Candidates must refer only to the official UPPRPB cutoff PDF for the final marks.

Factors Affecting UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 The final cutoff marks are different across districts and categories. Some of the key factors considered in determining the cutoff include Number of vacancies available in the district

Number of candidates appearing for the examination

Candidates performance

Category-wise reservation

District-wise competition

Selection and merit criteria

Number of candidates qualifying for the next stage Steps to Check UP Home Guard Cutoff Marks 2026 Candidates can check the UP Home Guard final cutoff marks by following the steps given below- Visit the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage visit the top notices section.

Click on the link that states UP Home Guard Final Result 2026.

Open the official result or cutoff PDF.

Search for your district and category in the PDF.

Check the final qualifying marks and keep it safe for future reference.

Details Mentioned in UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 PDF Candidates can find the following details mentioned in the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 PDF Recruitment name and post

District name

Total vacancies

Category wise vacancies

Number of selected candidates

Vertical category cutoff marks

Dependent of Freedom Fighter cutoff

Ex-Servicemen cutoff

Female cutoff

Category wise selection details

Important reservation related notes The UPPRPB has released the district wise final cutoff marks along with the UP Home Guard final selection result for all 75 districts. UP Home Guard Result 2026 Released, What Next? Candidates who have been included in the final selection list must check the official result notice for information related to the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep their original documents and other required certificates ready as specified by the UPPRPB.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: When will the Score Card be Out? The UPPRPB has released the result of UP Homeguard exam on October 3, 2026 many candidates are waiting to see what marks they have secured in their final examination. The authorities has officially declared the UP Homeguard 2026 scorecard on October 24, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the final scorecard from the table below. UP Home Guard Final Score Card 2026 Link Click Here For more details one can refer to the official webiste regularly. UP Home Guard Result 2026: Score Card and Marks Details The UPPRPB has activated the link to check UP Home Guard Score Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now check their marks by logging in with their credentials such as registration number and date of birth. According to the official notice the scorecard link will remain active till November 23, 2026. Candidates must check their details before the closing date.