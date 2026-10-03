UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Male and Female Final Passing Marks Here
UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Result. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment can now check the district wise and category wise final qualifying marks in this article.
Key Points
- UPPRPB released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 today, October 3, 2026.
- Final qualifying marks (cutoff) are available on uppbpb.gov.in for 41,424 posts.
- Cutoff marks are determined district-wise and category-wise based on various factors.
UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 on October 3, 2026. Along with the final result, candidates can check the final qualifying marks for the Home Guard recruitment. The cutoff marks are available based on the selection process and district wise vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the UP Home Guard recruitment can check the cutoff marks through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Home Guard recruitment was conducted to fill 41,424 Home Guard posts across Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who have qualified in the selection process are included in the final selection list. The final cutoff marks are important to understand the marks required for selection in their respective district and category. Candidates can check the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 provided in this article.
[OUT] UP Home Guard Cut off 2026 in Hindi
UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Download Link
The UPPRPB has released the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 along with the final result on its official website. The cutoff marks are determined based on factors such as district-wise vacancies, category and candidate performance. Candidates can check the official cutoff PDF from the table below
|
UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Link
UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 District-Wise
Candidates can check the district wise final qualifying marks for the UP Home Guard recruitment in the official cutoff PDF. Since the recruitment has been conducted against district wise vacancies, the cutoff marks are different from one another.
Candidates are advised to download the official PDF and check the cutoff marks for their respective district and category. The cutoff PDF contains the final qualifying marks used for the final selection. The cutoff marks for each district are provided below in the table
UP Home Guard Agra Cutoff 2026
Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Agra region can check the detailed cutoff below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
495
|
495
|
66.68635
|
25.21985
|
36.94908
|
62.42495
|
EWS
|
123
|
123
|
63.29564
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.98458
|
OBC
|
332
|
332
|
64.10003
|
NA
|
32.81474
|
59.11771
|
SC
|
258
|
281*
|
59.74498
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.85444
|
ST
|
24
|
1*
|
26.27916
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
UP Home Guard Varanasi Cutoff 2026
Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Varanasi region can check the detailed cutoff below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
403
|
403
|
65.47356
|
32.22374
|
35.69587
|
61.52605
|
EWS
|
100
|
100
|
59.05841
|
NA
|
NA
|
49.58394
|
OBC
|
271
|
271
|
62.40462
|
NA
|
NA
|
59.11771
|
SC
|
210
|
210
|
54.90917
|
NA
|
NA
|
51.70256
|
ST
|
20
|
20
|
60.11771
|
NA
|
NA
|
52.22163
UP Home Guard Aligarh Cutoff 2026
Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Aligarh region can check the detailed cutoff below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
342
|
342
|
66.48595
|
31.51639
|
27.73366
|
61.23633
|
EWS
|
85
|
85
|
62.29564
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.10147
|
OBC
|
230
|
230
|
63.47132
|
29.59486
|
NA
|
57.20571
|
SC
|
179
|
196*
|
59.63551
|
NA
|
NA
|
54.88048
|
ST
|
17
|
0*
|
—
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
UP Home Guard Ballia Cut Off 2026
Candidates who have taken the exam from the Balia region can check the detailed cutoff below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
283
|
283
|
68.59218
|
47.69206
|
37.93155
|
63.39391
|
EWS
|
70
|
70
|
65.36185
|
42.61653
|
NA
|
58.20571
|
OBC
|
190
|
190
|
66.12889
|
36.81293
|
28.06663
|
60.38429
|
SC
|
147
|
147
|
60.32354
|
25.69299
|
NA
|
54.90917
|
ST
|
14
|
14
|
63.44528
|
NA
|
NA
|
57.16643
UP Home Guard Mathura Cut Off 2026
Candidates who have taken the exam from the Mathura region can check the detailed cutoff below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
198
|
198
|
67.80333
|
31.81474
|
44.28740
|
61.40462
|
EWS
|
48
|
48
|
64.48066
|
NA
|
NA
|
57.20571
|
OBC
|
132
|
132
|
66.11446
|
NA
|
40.78489
|
56.99901
|
SC
|
102
|
107*
|
61.36282
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.12715
|
ST
|
9
|
4*
|
26.56599
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
UP Home Guard Cut Off Mainpuri 2026
Candidates who have participated in the exam from the Mainpuri region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
155
|
155
|
68.54694
|
39.73916
|
30.51639
|
63.44528
|
EWS
|
38
|
38
|
63.41659
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.93979
|
OBC
|
103
|
103
|
65.48595
|
31.81474
|
NA
|
60.58078
|
SC
|
80
|
87*
|
60.04230
|
NA
|
NA
|
57.99910
|
ST
|
7
|
0*
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
UP Home Guard Cut off Prayagraj 2026
Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Prayagraj region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
490
|
490
|
66.11446
|
34.11328
|
28.33847
|
61.23633
|
EWS
|
121
|
121
|
62.07117
|
32.83532
|
NA
|
55.12715
|
OBC
|
329
|
329
|
63.07117
|
29.45708
|
NA
|
56.99901
|
SC
|
255
|
275*
|
56.99910
|
NA
|
NA
|
53.82117
|
ST
|
24
|
4*
|
50.18283
|
NA
|
NA
|
30.33220
UP Home Guard Cut Off Ghazipur 2026
Candidates who had given the exam from the Ghazipur region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
279
|
279
|
68.63777
|
46.81292
|
45.45649
|
63.08560
|
EWS
|
69
|
69
|
64.10003
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.28262
|
OBC
|
187
|
187
|
66.51994
|
41.10947
|
37.94908
|
60.39391
|
SC
|
145
|
145
|
61.04230
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.98458
|
ST
|
13
|
13
|
61.40462
|
--
|
43.16878
|
60.58078
UP Home Guard Cut Off Bulandshahr 2026
Candidates who appeared for the exam from the Bulandshahr region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Selected
|
Vertical Cut-off
|
Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter
|
Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen
|
Horizontal: Female
|
UR
|
490
|
490
|
66.11446
|
34.11328
|
28.33847
|
61.23633
|
EWS
|
121
|
121
|
62.07117
|
32.83532
|
NA
|
55.12715
|
OBC
|
329
|
329
|
63.07117
|
29.45708
|
NA
|
56.99901
|
SC
|
255
|
275*
|
56.99910
|
NA
|
NA
|
53.82117
|
ST
|
24
|
4*
|
50.18283
|
NA
|
NA
|
30.33220
Candidates can check the other district cutoff from the table below.
|
District Name
|
Cutoff Marks
|
AGRA
|
ALIGARH
|
AMBEDKAR NAGAR
|
AMETHI
|
AMROHA
|
AURAIYA
|
AYODHYA
|
AZAMGARH
|
BADAUN
|
BAGHPAT
|
BAHRAICH
|
BALLIA
|
BALRAMPUR
|
BANDA
|
BARABANKI
|
BAREILLY
|
BASTI
|
BHADOHI
|
BIJNOR
|
BULANDSHAHAR
|
CHANDAULI
|
CHITRAKOOT
|
DEORIA
|
ETAH
|
ETAWAH
|
FARRUKHABAD
|
FATEHPUR
|
FIROZABAD
|
GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR
|
GHAZIABAD
|
GHAZIPUR
|
GONDA
|
GORAKHPUR
|
HAMIRPUR
|
HAPUR
|
HARDOI
|
HATHRAS
|
JALAUN
|
JAUNPUR
|
JHANSI
|
KANNAUJ
|
KANPUR DEHAT
|
KANPUR NAGAR
|
KASGANJ
|
KAUSHAMBI
|
KUSHINAGAR
|
LAKHIMPUR KHERI
|
LALITPUR
|
LUCKNOW
|
MAHARAJGANJ
|
MAHOBA
|
MAINPURI
|
MATHURA
|
MAU
|
MEERUT
|
MIRZAPUR
|
MORADABAD
|
MUZAFFARNAGAR
|
PILIBHIT
|
PRATAPGARH
|
PRAYAGRAJ
|
RAEBARELI
|
RAMPUR
|
SAHARANPUR
|
SAMBHAL
|
SANT KABIR NAGAR
|
SHAHJAHANPUR
|
SHAMLI
|
SHRAVASTI
|
SIDDHARTHNAGAR
|
SITAPUR
|
SONBHADRA
|
SULTANPUR
|
UNNAO
|
VARANASI
UP Home Guard Previous Year Cutoff
Candidates can check the previous year cutoff marks across categories to know how the marks have changed over the year and how it generally influences the cutoff. Previous year marks also play a great role in estimating the level of exam over the years. Check the cutoff in the table below
|
Category
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
General / Unreserved
|
65
|
68
|
70
|
OBC
|
62
|
64
|
67
|
SC
|
55
|
58
|
60
|
ST
|
50
|
52
|
55
Also Check- UP Home Guard Final Result 2026
UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Category-Wise
The final cutoff marks are applicable as per category and district-wise selection. Candidates who belong to different categories must check the official pdf. The cutoff includes different categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST and EWS wherever applicable. Candidates must refer only to the official UPPRPB cutoff PDF for the final marks.
Factors Affecting UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026
The final cutoff marks are different across districts and categories. Some of the key factors considered in determining the cutoff include
-
Number of vacancies available in the district
-
Number of candidates appearing for the examination
-
Candidates performance
-
Category-wise reservation
-
District-wise competition
-
Selection and merit criteria
-
Number of candidates qualifying for the next stage
Steps to Check UP Home Guard Cutoff Marks 2026
Candidates can check the UP Home Guard final cutoff marks by following the steps given below-
-
Visit the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.
-
On the homepage visit the top notices section.
-
Click on the link that states UP Home Guard Final Result 2026.
-
Open the official result or cutoff PDF.
-
Search for your district and category in the PDF.
-
Check the final qualifying marks and keep it safe for future reference.
Details Mentioned in UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 PDF
Candidates can find the following details mentioned in the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 PDF
-
Recruitment name and post
-
District name
-
Total vacancies
-
Category wise vacancies
-
Number of selected candidates
-
Vertical category cutoff marks
-
Dependent of Freedom Fighter cutoff
-
Ex-Servicemen cutoff
-
Female cutoff
-
Category wise selection details
-
Important reservation related notes
The UPPRPB has released the district wise final cutoff marks along with the UP Home Guard final selection result for all 75 districts.
UP Home Guard Result 2026 Released, What Next?
Candidates who have been included in the final selection list must check the official result notice for information related to the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep their original documents and other required certificates ready as specified by the UPPRPB.
UP Home Guard Result 2026: When will the Score Card be Out?
The UPPRPB has released the result of UP Homeguard exam on October 3, 2026 many candidates are waiting to see what marks they have secured in their final examination. The authorities has officially declared the UP Homeguard 2026 scorecard on October 24, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the final scorecard from the table below.
|
UP Home Guard Final Score Card 2026 Link
For more details one can refer to the official webiste regularly.
UP Home Guard Result 2026: Score Card and Marks Details
The UPPRPB has activated the link to check UP Home Guard Score Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now check their marks by logging in with their credentials such as registration number and date of birth. According to the official notice the scorecard link will remain active till November 23, 2026. Candidates must check their details before the closing date.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.