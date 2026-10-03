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UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Male and Female Final Passing Marks Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 07:57 IST

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Result. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment can now check the district wise and category wise final qualifying marks in this article.

UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Male and Female Final Passing Marks Here
UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Male and Female Final Passing Marks Here

Key Points

  • UPPRPB released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 today, October 3, 2026.
  • Final qualifying marks (cutoff) are available on uppbpb.gov.in for 41,424 posts.
  • Cutoff marks are determined district-wise and category-wise based on various factors.

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 on October 3, 2026. Along with the final result, candidates can check the final qualifying marks for the Home Guard recruitment. The cutoff marks are available based on the selection process and district wise vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the UP Home Guard recruitment can check the cutoff marks through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Home Guard recruitment was conducted to fill 41,424 Home Guard posts across Uttar Pradesh. 

Candidates who have qualified in the selection process are included in the final selection list. The final cutoff marks are important to understand the marks required for selection in their respective district and category. Candidates can check the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 provided in this article.

[OUT] UP Home Guard Cut off 2026 in Hindi 

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Download Link

The UPPRPB has released the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 along with the final result on its official website. The cutoff marks are determined based on factors such as district-wise vacancies, category and candidate performance. Candidates can check the official cutoff PDF from the table below

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Link

  Click Here 

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 District-Wise

Candidates can check the district wise final qualifying marks for the UP Home Guard recruitment in the official cutoff PDF. Since the recruitment has been conducted against district wise vacancies, the cutoff marks are different from one another.

Candidates are advised to download the official PDF and check the cutoff marks for their respective district and category. The cutoff PDF contains the final qualifying marks used for the final selection. The cutoff marks for each district are provided below in the table

UP Home Guard Agra Cutoff 2026

Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Agra region can check the detailed cutoff below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

495

495

66.68635

25.21985

36.94908

62.42495

EWS

123

123

63.29564

NA

NA

55.98458

OBC

332

332

64.10003

NA

32.81474

59.11771

SC

258

281*

59.74498

NA

NA

55.85444

ST

24

1*

26.27916

NA

NA

NA

UP Home Guard Varanasi Cutoff 2026

Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Varanasi region can check the detailed cutoff below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

403

403

65.47356

32.22374

35.69587

61.52605

EWS

100

100

59.05841

NA

NA

49.58394

OBC

271

271

62.40462

NA

NA

59.11771

SC

210

210

54.90917

NA

NA

51.70256

ST

20

20

60.11771

NA

NA

52.22163

UP Home Guard Aligarh Cutoff 2026

Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Aligarh region can check the detailed cutoff below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

342

342

66.48595

31.51639

27.73366

61.23633

EWS

85

85

62.29564

NA

NA

55.10147

OBC

230

230

63.47132

29.59486

NA

57.20571

SC

179

196*

59.63551

NA

NA

54.88048

ST

17

0*

NA

NA

NA

UP Home Guard Ballia Cut Off 2026

Candidates who have taken the exam from the Balia region can check the detailed cutoff below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

283

283

68.59218

47.69206

37.93155

63.39391

EWS

70

70

65.36185

42.61653

NA

58.20571

OBC

190

190

66.12889

36.81293

28.06663

60.38429

SC

147

147

60.32354

25.69299

NA

54.90917

ST

14

14

63.44528

NA

NA

57.16643

UP Home Guard Mathura Cut Off 2026 

Candidates who have taken the exam from the Mathura region can check the detailed cutoff below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

198

198

67.80333

31.81474

44.28740

61.40462

EWS

48

48

64.48066

NA

NA

57.20571

OBC

132

132

66.11446

NA

40.78489

56.99901

SC

102

107*

61.36282

NA

NA

55.12715

ST

9

4*

26.56599

NA

NA

NA

UP Home Guard Cut Off Mainpuri 2026 

Candidates who have participated in the exam from the Mainpuri region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

155

155

68.54694

39.73916

30.51639

63.44528

EWS

38

38

63.41659

NA

NA

55.93979

OBC

103

103

65.48595

31.81474

NA

60.58078

SC

80

87*

60.04230

NA

NA

57.99910

ST

7

0*

NA

NA

NA

NA

UP Home Guard Cut off Prayagraj 2026 

Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Prayagraj region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

490

490

66.11446

34.11328

28.33847

61.23633

EWS

121

121

62.07117

32.83532

NA

55.12715

OBC

329

329

63.07117

29.45708

NA

56.99901

SC

255

275*

56.99910

NA

NA

53.82117

ST

24

4*

50.18283

NA

NA

30.33220

UP Home Guard Cut Off Ghazipur 2026

Candidates who had given the exam from the Ghazipur region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

279

279

68.63777

46.81292

45.45649

63.08560

EWS

69

69

64.10003

NA

NA

55.28262

OBC

187

187

66.51994

41.10947

37.94908

60.39391

SC

145

145

61.04230

NA

NA

55.98458

ST

13

13

61.40462

--

43.16878

60.58078

UP Home Guard Cut Off Bulandshahr 2026

Candidates who appeared for the exam from the Bulandshahr region can check the detailed cutoff marks below.

Category

Vacancy

Selected

Vertical Cut-off

Horizontal: Dependent of Freedom Fighter

Horizontal: Ex-Servicemen

Horizontal: Female

UR

490

490

66.11446

34.11328

28.33847

61.23633

EWS

121

121

62.07117

32.83532

NA

55.12715

OBC

329

329

63.07117

29.45708

NA

56.99901

SC

255

275*

56.99910

NA

NA

53.82117

ST

24

4*

50.18283

NA

NA

30.33220

Candidates can check the other district cutoff from the table below.

District Name

Cutoff Marks

AGRA

Click Here 

ALIGARH

Click Here

AMBEDKAR NAGAR

Click Here

AMETHI

Click Here

AMROHA

Click Here

AURAIYA

Click Here

AYODHYA

Click Here

AZAMGARH

Click Here

BADAUN

Click Here

BAGHPAT

Click Here

BAHRAICH

Click Here

BALLIA

Click Here

BALRAMPUR

Click Here

BANDA

Click Here

BARABANKI

Click Here

BAREILLY

Click Here

BASTI

Click Here

BHADOHI

Click Here

BIJNOR

Click Here

BULANDSHAHAR

Click Here

CHANDAULI

Click Here

CHITRAKOOT

Click Here

DEORIA

Click Here

ETAH

Click Here

ETAWAH

Click Here

FARRUKHABAD

Click Here

FATEHPUR

Click Here

FIROZABAD

Click Here

GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR

Click Here

GHAZIABAD

Click Here

GHAZIPUR

Click Here

GONDA

Click Here

GORAKHPUR

Click Here

HAMIRPUR

Click Here

HAPUR

Click Here

HARDOI

Click Here

HATHRAS

Click Here

JALAUN

Click Here

JAUNPUR

Click Here

JHANSI

Click Here

KANNAUJ

Click Here

KANPUR DEHAT

Click Here

KANPUR NAGAR

Click Here

KASGANJ

Click Here

KAUSHAMBI

Click Here

KUSHINAGAR

Click Here

LAKHIMPUR KHERI

Click Here

LALITPUR

Click Here

LUCKNOW

Click Here

MAHARAJGANJ

Click Here

MAHOBA

Click Here

MAINPURI

Click Here

MATHURA

Click Here

MAU

Click Here

MEERUT

Click Here

MIRZAPUR

Click Here

MORADABAD

Click Here

MUZAFFARNAGAR

Click Here

PILIBHIT

Click Here

PRATAPGARH

Click Here

PRAYAGRAJ

Click Here

RAEBARELI

Click Here

RAMPUR

Click Here

SAHARANPUR

Click Here

SAMBHAL

Click Here

SANT KABIR NAGAR

Click Here

SHAHJAHANPUR

Click Here

SHAMLI

Click Here

SHRAVASTI

Click Here

SIDDHARTHNAGAR

Click Here

SITAPUR

Click Here

SONBHADRA

Click Here

SULTANPUR

Click Here

UNNAO

Click Here

VARANASI

Click Here

UP Home Guard Previous Year Cutoff

Candidates can check the previous year cutoff marks across categories to know how the marks have changed over the year and how it generally influences the cutoff. Previous year marks also play a great role in estimating the level of exam over the years. Check the cutoff in the table below

Category

2019

2020

2021

General / Unreserved

65

68

70

OBC

62

64

67

SC

55

58

60

ST

50

52

55

Also Check- UP Home Guard Final Result 2026

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Category-Wise

The final cutoff marks are applicable as per category and district-wise selection. Candidates who belong to different categories must check the official pdf. The cutoff includes different categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST and EWS wherever applicable. Candidates must refer only to the official UPPRPB cutoff PDF for the final marks.

Factors Affecting UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026

The final cutoff marks are different across districts and categories. Some of the key factors considered in determining the cutoff include

  • Number of vacancies available in the district

  • Number of candidates appearing for the examination

  • Candidates performance

  • Category-wise reservation

  • District-wise competition

  • Selection and merit criteria

  • Number of candidates qualifying for the next stage

Steps to Check UP Home Guard Cutoff Marks 2026

Candidates can check the UP Home Guard final cutoff marks by following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

  • On the homepage visit the top notices section.

  • Click on the link that states UP Home Guard Final Result 2026.

  • Open the official result or cutoff PDF.

  • Search for your district and category in the PDF.

  • Check the final qualifying marks and keep it safe for future reference.

Details Mentioned in UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 PDF 

Candidates can find the following details mentioned in the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 PDF

  • Recruitment name and post

  • District name

  • Total vacancies

  • Category wise vacancies

  • Number of selected candidates

  • Vertical category cutoff marks

  • Dependent of Freedom Fighter cutoff

  • Ex-Servicemen cutoff

  • Female cutoff

  • Category wise selection details

  • Important reservation related notes

The UPPRPB has released the district wise final cutoff marks along with the UP Home Guard final selection result for all 75 districts. 

UP Home Guard Result 2026 Released, What Next?

Candidates who have been included in the final selection list must check the official result notice for information related to the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep their original documents and other required certificates ready as specified by the UPPRPB.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: When will the Score Card be Out?

The UPPRPB has released the result of UP Homeguard exam on October 3, 2026 many candidates are waiting to see what marks they have secured in their final examination. The authorities has officially declared the UP Homeguard 2026 scorecard on October 24, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the final scorecard from the table below.

UP Home Guard Final Score Card 2026 Link 

  Click Here

For more details one can refer to the official webiste regularly.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: Score Card and Marks Details

The UPPRPB has activated the link to check UP Home Guard Score Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now check their marks by logging in with their credentials such as registration number and date of birth. According to the official notice the scorecard link will remain active till November 23, 2026. Candidates must check their details before the closing date.



Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 3, 2026, 21:29 IST
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    FAQs

    • When was the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 released?
      +
      The UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 was released on October 3, 2026 along with the final result.
    • Where can I check the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026?
      +
      Candidates can check the district wise UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 from the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
    • Is the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 different for each district?
      +
      Yes, the cutoff marks are different across districts based on vacancies, category and performance of candidates.
    • What details are mentioned in the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 PDF?
      +
      The cutoff PDF includes district wise final qualifying marks based on the category and different horizontal reservation categories.

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