UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 can download their preliminary examination hall tickets online. This year the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2026 will be conducted on December 6, 2026. More than 8 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year. Through this recruitment drive more than 500 vacancies would be filled.

Candidates can check this article for expected admit card release date, download link, important details and steps to download the hall tickets online.

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The UPPSC will release the PCS Prelims Admit Card 2026 a few days before the examination. As per the schedule the preliminary examination is set to be conducted on December 6, 2026. Although the commission has not confirmed the exact admit card release date candidates can expect the hall ticket around December 1, 2026.