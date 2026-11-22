UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in- Link Here Soon
The UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download their hall tickets using their login credentials. Check the direct download link, important exam details and step by step instructions to download the admit card here.
Key Points
- The UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2026 is scheduled for December 6, 2026.
- Admit cards for the 2026 Prelims are expected around December 1, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards from uppsc.up.nic.in using login credentials.
UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 can download their preliminary examination hall tickets online. This year the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2026 will be conducted on December 6, 2026. More than 8 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year. Through this recruitment drive more than 500 vacancies would be filled.
Candidates can check this article for expected admit card release date, download link, important details and steps to download the hall tickets online.
UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The UPPSC will release the PCS Prelims Admit Card 2026 a few days before the examination. As per the schedule the preliminary examination is set to be conducted on December 6, 2026. Although the commission has not confirmed the exact admit card release date candidates can expect the hall ticket around December 1, 2026.
Once released candidates can check and download their admit cards through the official UPPSC portal using their login credentials such as username and password.
UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: Overview
The UPPSC Exam 2026 consists of the 3 main stages: Prelims Exam followed by Main Exam and at last interview. Candidates can check the important details related to the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Group A and Group B Posts
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Admit Card Name
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UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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Expected around December 1, 2026
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UPPSC PCS Exam Date
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December 6, 2026
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Exam Stage
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Preliminary Examination
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Admit Card Status
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To Be Released
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the exam can then download their hall tickets by entering their login credentials. The direct download link will be provided in the table below once the commission releases the admit card.
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UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
How to Download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their UPPSC PCS Prelims Hall Ticket 2026-
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Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
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On the homepage go to the candidates sections.
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Click on the Download Admit Card option.
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Now you have to select the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 link.
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Enter your login credentials such as registration details and date of birth.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Your UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check information given on the hall ticket.
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Download and take a printout of the admit card for examination day.
For more details and official announcement related to the UPPSC Exam 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.