Gold and Silver Prices Crash in 2026: Gold and silver prices have seen a sharp fall in 2026 after touching record highs in January. Gold has dropped around 31.5%, while silver has fallen nearly 64.2% from their January peaks by November 22, 2026. A stronger US dollar, rising interest rate expectations, heavy selling by investors and changing global market conditions are some of the major reasons behind this fall. In 2026, investors have been taken aback by the prices of gold and silver. In the early part of this year, both metals were in demand, and prices hit record highs. Many people bought gold and silver with the hope that it would be more expensive. But January marked the beginning of a change in the market. The prices of both began to drop and the drop was more pronounced in October and November.

But why are gold and silver prices falling? Why has silver fallen more than gold? And will their prices rise again? Let's understand the reasons behind the price drop in gold falls by 31.5% & silver drops 64.2% from January 2026 to November 2026, with these 6 major reasons. Gold and Silver Price Crash in 2026: How Much Have Prices Dropped? Gold and silver have lost a significant part of their value since reaching their January 2026 peaks. Metal Fall from January peak (by Nov 22) Gold 31.5% Silver 64.2% This means that investors who purchased these metals at their January peak prices have seen a considerable fall in the value of their investments. For example, if someone invested ₹1 lakh at the peak price: Gold investment would be worth approximately ₹68,500.

Silver investment would be worth approximately ₹35,800.

These are illustrative calculations based on the stated percentage declines. Actual returns depend on the purchase price, market, taxes and other charges. Why are Gold and Silver Prices Crash in 2026? 6 Major Reasons There is no single reason behind the fall. The prices of these precious metals have been impacted by a number of changes in the global economy. Here, there are 6 major reasons why gold and silver prices crashed in 2026. 1. US Dollar Is Becoming Stronger The dollar is gaining strength.The dollar is getting stronger. The recent decline in gold and silver prices has been one of the most significant factors due to the rise of the US dollar. Gold and silver are traded around the world in US dollars. As the dollar strengthens, these metals get more costly to purchasers in other currencies.

This may lead some overseas buyers to cut back on buying, putting downward pressure on prices. The US dollar continued to be strong in November 2026, making it challenging for gold and silver prices to rally. 2. Expectations of Higher Interest Rates in the US Another important reason is the possibility of higher interest rates in the United States. The US Federal Reserve is the central bank of America. It changes interest rates to control inflation and support the economy. When interest rates increase, investors can earn better returns from bank deposits and government bonds. Gold and silver do not pay regular interest. Therefore, some investors prefer to move their money from precious metals to investments that offer interest. This reduces buying interest in gold and silver and can push their prices down.

3. Investors Are Selling Gold and Silver to Book Profits Gold and silver prices increased sharply before reaching their January 2026 peaks. Many investors purchased these metals at lower prices and earned good profits during the rally. Now, some of these investors are selling their gold and silver to secure their profits. This is called profit booking. When many investors sell their holdings together, the number of sellers increases. If buyers are fewer, prices start falling. This is another important reason behind the decline in 2026. 4. Investors Are Moving Their Money Towards Government Bonds Government bonds have also become attractive to some investors. A government bond is a type of investment in which investors lend money to the government and receive interest in return. When bond yields increase, investors may prefer bonds over gold because gold does not provide regular interest.

In October and November 2026, changes in bond yields and investor interest affected gold prices. The World Gold Council has also highlighted the movement of money towards bonds as one of the reasons behind the recent weakness in gold prices. 5. Silver Demand Is Facing Pressure Silver has fallen much more sharply than gold. One major reason is that silver is used for both investment and industrial purposes. It is used in many products, including: Solar panels

Electric vehicles

Mobile phones

Computers

Electronic equipment

Medical equipment When industries reduce their purchases or companies become concerned about future demand, silver prices can face pressure. The Silver Institute's November 2026 outlook also highlighted changes in industrial demand, particularly in the solar industry, and lower demand for silver jewellery and silverware.

However, silver demand has not disappeared. It continues to be important for many industries. 6. Changing Global Economic Conditions Global economic conditions also play an important role in deciding gold and silver prices. When investors are worried about inflation, war or economic uncertainty, they often purchase gold as a safer investment. But when investors expect higher interest rates and stronger returns from other investments, they may reduce their gold holdings. In 2026, changing expectations about US interest rates, a stronger dollar and selling in financial markets have affected precious metal prices. These changes have made investors more cautious about buying gold and silver. Why Has Silver Fallen More Than Gold in 2026? Many people may wonder why silver has fallen by nearly 64.2%, while gold has declined by around 31.5%.

The main reason is that silver is more sensitive to changes in industrial demand. Gold is mainly purchased for jewellery, investment and central bank reserves. Silver, on the other hand, is used in jewellery, investment and several industries. For example, silver is an important material in solar panels and electronic products. If industrial demand becomes weaker, silver prices can face additional pressure. Silver prices also tend to move more sharply than gold prices. This is why silver has witnessed a bigger fall in 2026. Will Gold and Silver Prices Rise Again? Gold and silver prices may recover, but their future movement will depend on several factors. Some important factors that can support their prices include: Lower interest rates: If the US Federal Reserve reduces interest rates, gold and silver may become more attractive.

Weak US dollar: A weaker dollar can support international demand for precious metals.

Central bank purchases: Central banks buying more gold can support gold prices.

Industrial demand: Higher demand for silver in solar panels, electric vehicles and electronics can support silver prices.

Wedding season in India: Gold and silver purchases during weddings and festivals may support domestic demand.