KEA SDA Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Kannada Language Examination (Paper-1) for various posts held on November 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Kannada Language Examination for various posts, including the Prison Department, School Education Department principals, and KEA Second Division Assistants (SDA) can download the provisional answer key and response sheet through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, through the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can raise their objections regarding the answer keys online via the KEA website by 10:30 AM on November 23, 2026.

KEA Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had conducted the written exam for the Kannada Language Examination for various posts, including the Prison Department, School Education Department principals, and KEA Second Division Assistants (SDA) on November 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key PDF through the link available at the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-