KEA SDA Answer Key 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here
KEA SDA Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the Kannada Language Examination (Paper-1). The Kannada Language Examination for various posts, including Prison Department, School Education Department principals, and KEA Second Division Assistants (SDA) was held on November 20, 2026. Candidates can raise their objections regarding the answer keys online via the KEA website by 10:30 AM on November 23, 2026. Check more details here.
KEA SDA Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Kannada Language Examination (Paper-1) for various posts held on November 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Kannada Language Examination for various posts, including the Prison Department, School Education Department principals, and KEA Second Division Assistants (SDA) can download the provisional answer key and response sheet through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, through the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates can raise their objections regarding the answer keys online via the KEA website by 10:30 AM on November 23, 2026.
KEA Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had conducted the written exam for the Kannada Language Examination for various posts, including the Prison Department, School Education Department principals, and KEA Second Division Assistants (SDA) on November 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key PDF through the link available at the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|KEA SDA Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026
Steps To Raise Objections Against KEA SDA Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can submit their objections, if any, regarding the answer keys online through the link available at the KEA website. You should note that the submission process requires a non-refundable fee of Rs. 25 per question to raise objections. You will have to provide different details, including paper name, exam date, version code, question number, and supporting PDF documentation during the process of raising your objection. Remember that the last date to raise an objection is
November 23, 2026.
What is the KEA SDA Answer Key 2026?
The KEA SDA Answer Key 2026 for the Kannada Language Examination for various posts, including the Prison Department, School Education Department principals, and KEA Second Division Assistants (SDA) is an official document released by KEA shortly after the exam. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the Language examination. Using the KEA SDA Answer Key 2026 , candidates can:
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Check the accuracy of their answers.
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Estimate their probable marks.
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Understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage.
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Raise objections (if applicable) during the provisional answer key phase.
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