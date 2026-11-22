KFD Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 355 Beat Forester Posts, Check Eligibility And More
KFD Recruitment 2026 PDF for the 355 Beat Forester (Forest Guard) posts in Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) has been released by the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD). The online application process will start on 23 November 2026, and candidates can apply till 22 December 2026 through the official website. Check more details here.
KFD Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has released the detailed notification for the 355 Beat Forester (Forest Guard) posts in the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC). Out of 355 Posts, 320 are for direct recruitment, and 35 are backlog vacancies. The online application process will start on 23 November 2026, and candidates can apply till 22 December 2026 through the official website.
Candidates can download the detailed KFD Recruitment 2026 PDF, which will provide you the detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, physical standards, salary, and steps to apply online.
KFD Recruitment 2026 Download Link
The detailed KFD Recruitment 2026 PDF for the Beat Forester (Forest Guard) posts is available on the official website-https://aranya.gov.in/. The PDF will provide you with detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, physical standards, salary, and steps to apply online. You are advised to go through the detailed PDF properly before applying for these posts. You can download the PDF directly through the link given below-
|KFD Recruitment 2026
|Download Link
Karnataka Forest Department Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has launched the recruitment drive for the 355 Beat Forester ('Forest Guard' as per C&R Rules) - Group 'C' posts across the state. The online application process will start on 23 November 2026, and candidates can apply till 22 December 2026. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|
Karnataka Forest Department (KFD)
|Recruitment Authority
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|Post Name
|
Beat Forester (Forest Guard)
|Total Vacancies
|355
|Job Category
|Group C
|Cadre
|Residual Parent Cadre (RPC)
|Qualification
|
PUC or equivalent
|Pay Scale
|₹37,500 – ₹76,100
|Application Mode
|Online
|Application Start Date
|23 November 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|22 December 2026
|Official Website
|
aranya.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.