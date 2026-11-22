KFD Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has released the detailed notification for the 355 Beat Forester (Forest Guard) posts in the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC). Out of 355 Posts, 320 are for direct recruitment, and 35 are backlog vacancies. The online application process will start on 23 November 2026, and candidates can apply till 22 December 2026 through the official website.

Candidates can download the detailed KFD Recruitment 2026 PDF, which will provide you the detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, physical standards, salary, and steps to apply online.

KFD Recruitment 2026 Download Link

The detailed KFD Recruitment 2026 PDF for the Beat Forester (Forest Guard) posts is available on the official website-https://aranya.gov.in/. The PDF will provide you with detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, physical standards, salary, and steps to apply online. You are advised to go through the detailed PDF properly before applying for these posts. You can download the PDF directly through the link given below-