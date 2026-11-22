Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is all set to release today i.e. on November 22, the Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 on its official website. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to download the admit card for the Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts. The Telangana Police SI Preliminary Written Test will be conducted on 29 November 2026 (Sunday), from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Through the much-awaited recruitment drive, a total of 275 vacancies are to be filled, for which 1,60,712 candidates have applied. The examination will be conducted at approximately 335 test centres across the state.

Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is all set to activate the Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 download link on its official website-tgprb.in. Candidates appearing in the exam will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-