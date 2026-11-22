Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 Out Today at tgprb.in, Download TSLPRB SI Admit Card PDF Link Here
Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 will be released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) today i.e., on November 22, 2026. The Telangana Police SI Preliminary Written Test will be conducted on 29 November 2026 (Sunday), from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Tune in here for all the details, including Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 download link, exam pattern, and others.
Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is all set to release today i.e. on November 22, the Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 on its official website. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to download the admit card for the Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts. The Telangana Police SI Preliminary Written Test will be conducted on 29 November 2026 (Sunday), from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Through the much-awaited recruitment drive, a total of 275 vacancies are to be filled, for which 1,60,712 candidates have applied. The examination will be conducted at approximately 335 test centres across the state.
Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is all set to activate the Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 download link on its official website-tgprb.in. Candidates appearing in the exam will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-
|Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link (Active Today)
tgprb.in Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026: Key Highlights
A total of 275 vacancies are to be filled, for which a total of 1,60,712 candidates have applied for the exam scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Once released, candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and carry a print copy of the same on A4-size paper and affix the exact same passport-size photograph uploaded during the online application. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Telangana Police SI Hall Ticket 2026: Overview
|Recruiting Body
|Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)
|Exam Name
|Telangana Police SI Preliminary Written Test 2026
|Post Name
|SCT SI Civil and Equivalent Posts
|Total Vacancies
|275
|Candidates Applied
|1,60,712
|Hall Ticket Status
|Out Today
|Exam Date
|29 November 2026 (Sunday)
|Exam Timing
|10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
|Login Details
|Application Number and Password
|Official Website
|tgprb.in
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.