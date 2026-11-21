AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) is all set to close the online application process for the recruitment of several vacancies such as PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal on November 22, 2026. The online application process has already commenced from November 2, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 254 vacancies would be filled. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application can do it through the official AEES recruitment portal.

Here you will find all the important information related to the post wise eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details before applying online.

AEES Teacher Notification 2026: Overview

The recruitment notification tells us about all the important information about the available posts, vacancies, pay levels and application process. Candidates can check the details related to the recruitment process below.