AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 254 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) will close the online application process for 254 teaching and other vacancies on November 22, 2026. There are various posts such as PGT, TGT, PRT, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal. Check this article to know more.
Key Points
- AEES is recruiting for various teaching and librarian posts in 2026.
- The online application process started on November 2, 2026.
- Applications for 254 vacancies close on November 22, 2026.
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) is all set to close the online application process for the recruitment of several vacancies such as PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal on November 22, 2026. The online application process has already commenced from November 2, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 254 vacancies would be filled. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application can do it through the official AEES recruitment portal.
Here you will find all the important information related to the post wise eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details before applying online.
AEES Teacher Notification 2026: Overview
The recruitment notification tells us about all the important information about the available posts, vacancies, pay levels and application process. Candidates can check the details related to the recruitment process below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES)
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Advt No
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01/2026
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Post Name
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PGT, TGT, PRT, Balvatika Teacher and Others
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No of Vacancies
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254
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Application Mode
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Online
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Job Location
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Across India
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Application Start Date
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November 2, 2026
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Last Date of Online Submission of Forms
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November 22, 2026
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PGT Pay Level
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Level 8
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TGT Pay Level
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Level 7
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PRT Pay Level
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Level 6
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Official Website
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aees.gov.in
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online registration process for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 is conducted through the official recruitment portal. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete their registration and submit the application form online on or before November 22, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep all the important details ready before starting the online application. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.
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AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Link
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AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions such as educational qualification and age criteria for the post. Check details below.
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Post
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Essential Qualification
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Upper Age Limit
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PGT
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Master's degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.Ed. or equivalent qualification
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40 years
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TGT
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Graduation in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks, B.Ed. or equivalent and CTET Paper-II (where applicable)
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35 years
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Primary Teacher
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Class 12 with at least 50% marks, D.El.Ed./B.El.Ed. or equivalent and CTET Paper-I
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30 years
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Balvatika Teacher
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Class 12 with 50% marks and a recognised nursery/early childhood education diploma or B.Ed. (Nursery)
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30 years
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Librarian
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Bachelor's degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science with 50% marks
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35 years
How to Apply Online for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the AEES application portal at aees.onlineregistrationforms.com.
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Now register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Log in and select the post you want to apply.
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Fill the application form with personal and other details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other documents .
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Pay the application fees as per your category.
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Download and save the form and save for future reference.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.