HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2026 at hppsc.hp.gov.in soon: Download Administrative Service Prelims Schedule PDF Link
HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for the H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) (Preliminary) Examination, 2026. The Commission has released short notice on November 21, according to which the HPAS Preliminary Examination will be held on December 13, 2026 across the state. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on November 21, 2026 has released the detailed exam schedule for the H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) (Preliminary) Examination, 2026. The Commission will conduct the H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 on December 13, 2026 across the state. The HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated by the HPPPSC soon on its official website. Candidates who have applied for various posts under HPAS 2026 including HP Administrative Services, Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar can download the detailed pdf notice through the link at-https://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.
HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2026 Download Link
The H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2026 (Sunday) in two session.The Commission has uploaded the detailed notice pdf on the official website at-https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/ You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2026
|Click Here
HPPSC HPAS Exam 2026 Check Timing
The written exam will be conducted on December 13, 2026 in two sessions including 10:00 A.M to 12:00 PM and 2:00 P.M to 4:00 PM. Candidates appearing in the exam should note that the entry gates of all examination centres will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of each session, i.e. at 9:30 A.M. for the Morning Session and 1:30 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. As per the detailed notice released, no candidate will be permitted to enter the examination centre after the closure of the entry gates so you are advised to follow the guidelines strictly as per the notification.
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