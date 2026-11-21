HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on November 21, 2026 has released the detailed exam schedule for the H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) (Preliminary) Examination, 2026. The Commission will conduct the H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 on December 13, 2026 across the state. The HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated by the HPPPSC soon on its official website. Candidates who have applied for various posts under HPAS 2026 including HP Administrative Services, Block Development Officer (BDO), District Treasury Officer, District Controller and Tehsildar can download the detailed pdf notice through the link at-https://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2026 Download Link

The H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2026 (Sunday) in two session.The Commission has uploaded the detailed notice pdf on the official website at-https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/ You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-