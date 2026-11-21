The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the examination schedule for Classes 8, 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the official schedule, the Class 8 and Class 12 written examinations will begin on March 5, 2027, while Class 10 examinations will start on March 19, 2027.

The board has also scheduled practical examinations for all three classes from January 8 to January 20, 2027. Students can use the announced dates to plan their preparation and complete their practical examination requirements ahead of the written papers.

The written examinations for Class 8 will continue until March 18, while Class 10 papers will be conducted until April 20. Class 12 examinations are scheduled to conclude on April 23, 2027.

PSEB Board Exam Dates 2027

Students can check the class-wise examination schedule below