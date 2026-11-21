Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027: PSEB Class 8, 12 Exams From March 5, Class 10 From March 19
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the 2027 board exam schedule for Classes 8, 10 and 12. Practical exams will be held from January 8 to 20, while written examinations will begin in March. Check the complete schedule.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the examination schedule for Classes 8, 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the official schedule, the Class 8 and Class 12 written examinations will begin on March 5, 2027, while Class 10 examinations will start on March 19, 2027.
The board has also scheduled practical examinations for all three classes from January 8 to January 20, 2027. Students can use the announced dates to plan their preparation and complete their practical examination requirements ahead of the written papers.
The written examinations for Class 8 will continue until March 18, while Class 10 papers will be conducted until April 20. Class 12 examinations are scheduled to conclude on April 23, 2027.
PSEB Board Exam Dates 2027
Students can check the class-wise examination schedule below
|
Class
|
Practical Exam Dates
|
Written Exam Dates
|
Class 8
|
January 8–20, 2027
|
March 5–18, 2027
|
Class 10
|
January 8–20, 2027
|
March 19–April 20, 2027
|
Class 12
|
January 8–20, 2027
|
March 5–April 23, 2027
PSEB Board Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Date Sheet Awaited
The board has announced the overall examination schedule. However, the detailed subject-wise date sheets for Classes 8, 10 and 12 are yet to be released. These will provide students with the individual dates of their respective subject examinations.
Students will be able to check the detailed timetable through the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in, once it is made available. They should download the date sheet and check the examination dates carefully after its release.
The written examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12 will also cover students enrolled under the Open School System. Students are advised to keep checking the board’s official website for further announcements and examination-related instructions.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.