The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed changes to the eligibility requirements for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India. The proposed amendment aims to remove the existing condition that requires foreign medical graduates to hold, or be eligible for, a licence to practise medicine equivalent to the one granted to citizens of the country where they obtained their medical degree. The Commission issued the draft notification for the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, on November 17, 2026. The proposed changes seek to amend sub-clause (b) of Clause 4 of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021. Under the existing provision, foreign medical graduates must be registered with the respective professional regulatory body in the country where their medical degree was awarded. Alternatively, they must be eligible to obtain a licence to practise medicine in that country. The licence must also be equivalent to the one granted to citizens of that country.

However, the NMC has proposed removing this additional licensing condition. Under the revised provision, foreign medical graduates would only be required to be registered with the respective professional regulatory body in the country where they obtained their medical degree. The draft notification states that the existing wording: “registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to citizen of that country” will be replaced with: “registered with the respective professional regulatory body in that country”. NMC Invites Objections and Suggestions on Draft Amendment The Commission has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and other interested persons regarding the proposed amendment.