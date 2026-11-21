NMC Proposes Changes To Foreign Medical Graduate Eligibility Rules, Seeks Public Feedback
The NMC has proposed changes to the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021, seeking to remove the licence-equivalence condition for foreign medical graduates. The draft amendment also invites objections and suggestions from stakeholders within the prescribed 30-day period.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed changes to the eligibility requirements for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India. The proposed amendment aims to remove the existing condition that requires foreign medical graduates to hold, or be eligible for, a licence to practise medicine equivalent to the one granted to citizens of the country where they obtained their medical degree.
The Commission issued the draft notification for the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, on November 17, 2026.
The proposed changes seek to amend sub-clause (b) of Clause 4 of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021.
Under the existing provision, foreign medical graduates must be registered with the respective professional regulatory body in the country where their medical degree was awarded. Alternatively, they must be eligible to obtain a licence to practise medicine in that country. The licence must also be equivalent to the one granted to citizens of that country.
However, the NMC has proposed removing this additional licensing condition. Under the revised provision, foreign medical graduates would only be required to be registered with the respective professional regulatory body in the country where they obtained their medical degree.
The draft notification states that the existing wording:
“registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to citizen of that country”
will be replaced with:
“registered with the respective professional regulatory body in that country”.
NMC Invites Objections and Suggestions on Draft Amendment
The Commission has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and other interested persons regarding the proposed amendment.
According to the notification, the draft regulations will be considered after the expiry of 30 days from the date on which copies of the Gazette notification are made available to the public.
“Objections and suggestions which may be received from any person within the period specified above will be considered by National Medical Commission,” the notice states.
Interested persons can submit their suggestions and objections to the Deputy Secretary (UGMEB), NMC, through the email address ug.fmgl.amend2026@nmc.org.in in the prescribed format attached to the notification.
The Commission has also clarified that submissions will only be accepted through the specified email address. Suggestions sent through physical copies or any other mode will not be entertained.
The proposed amendment should not be treated as a final change until the prescribed regulatory process is completed.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.