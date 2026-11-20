School Holiday November 21, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed on Saturday? Check State-Wise Updates
School students across India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Saturday, November 21, 2026, as several states continue to observe festive vacations and weather-related restrictions. The approaching weekend, along with Cyclone Akvan’s impact on parts of eastern India, has raised questions among parents about school operations. November 21, 2026 falls on Saturday. While there is no nationwide school holiday announced for the date, students in some states will continue to enjoy their scheduled Diwali vacations. Additionally, schools in selected districts of Odisha will remain closed due to the prevailing cyclonic weather conditions.
School Holiday November 21, 2026: Check State-Wise List
Given below are the school holidays for November 21, 2026. Check the complete state-wise list:-
|
State-Wise List
|
Reason
|
Delhi-NCR
|
Schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are expected to remain open unless local authorities or your school announces a closure.
|
Haryana
|
No statewide holiday has been announced yet. Schools are expected to remain open unless specified otherwise.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Schools are expected to stay open on November 21, 2026, unless otherwise announced by any local authorities.
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Schools should follow their normal timetable, and no statewide holiday has been issued or confirmed.
|
Bihar
|
Schools are expected to follow regular timings; parents and students are advised to check the school’s official notice for last-minute changes. notice
|
Rajasthan
|
Schools are expected to remain open on November 21, 2026, as there is no official notice issued for a holiday.
Odisha Schools Closed Due to Cyclone Akvan
The Odisha government has ordered schools in six districts to remain closed from November 19 to November 21, 2026, as a precautionary measure amid Cyclone Akvan. The affected districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. The closure applies to government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres.
Also check, CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule and Other Details
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.