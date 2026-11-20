School students across India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Saturday, November 21, 2026, as several states continue to observe festive vacations and weather-related restrictions. The approaching weekend, along with Cyclone Akvan’s impact on parts of eastern India, has raised questions among parents about school operations. November 21, 2026 falls on Saturday. While there is no nationwide school holiday announced for the date, students in some states will continue to enjoy their scheduled Diwali vacations. Additionally, schools in selected districts of Odisha will remain closed due to the prevailing cyclonic weather conditions.

School Holiday November 21, 2026: Check State-Wise List

Given below are the school holidays for November 21, 2026. Check the complete state-wise list:-