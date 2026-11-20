BFUHS Results 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet PDF at bfuhs.ac.in
BFUHS Result 2026: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) declared the results for various UG, PG courses like MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Baba Farid University results 2026.
Key Points
- BFUHS declared results for various UG and PG courses, including BSc Nursing and MBBS.
- Results are available on bfuhs.ac.in, but the website is currently down due to high traffic.
- Key results include BSc Nursing (May 06, 2026) and BPharmacy (May 05, 2026) among others.
BFUHS Result 2026: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like BSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post Basic), CECAA, DHRD, DICUT, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Students who appeared in these exams can check and download their BFUHS results using the direct link given below. To view the BFUHS result PDF, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.
BFUHS Results 2026
As per the latest update, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses like MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bfuhs.ac.in
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BFUHS Result 2026
Steps to Download BFUHS Marksheet
Candidates can check their MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website - bfuhs.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Result displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
BFUHS Result 2026 OUT: Official website is down
Due to high traffic, the official website of Baba Farid University is down. Students are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Download the BFUHS Result PDF only from the official website.
Problems in downloading the BFUHS Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the BFUHS result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page
Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2026 PDF
Check here the direct link for Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2026 for BSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post Basic), CECAA, DHRD, DICUT Examinations.
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Course
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Year/Prof
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Result Date
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Result Link
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BSc Nursing(NS21)
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6th Semester
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May 06, 2026
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BPharmacy
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5th Semester
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May 05, 2026
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BPharmacy
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1st Semester
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May 05, 2026
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BSc Nursing(NS21)
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2nd Semester
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May 05, 2026
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BSc Nursing(NS21)
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2nd Semester
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May 05, 2026
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BSc Nursing(NS21)
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1st Semester
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May 05, 2026
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BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
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2nd Year
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May 05, 2026
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BSc Nursing(NS21)
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2nd Semester
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May 04, 2026
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BSc Nursing(NS21)
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1st Semester
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May 04, 2026
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BSc Nursing(NS21)
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7th Semester
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May 04, 2026
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BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
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2nd Year
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May 04, 2026
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BSc Nursing
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4th Year
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May 04, 2026
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CECAA
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1st Year
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May 04, 2026
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DHRD
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1st Year
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May 04, 2026
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DICUT
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2nd Year
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May 04, 2026
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences: Highlights
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is situated in Faridkot, Punjab, and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1998 by Punjab Act No. 18.
The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Faculty of Physiotherapy. Presently 160 colleges are affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. For students, staff, and faculty members, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has modern and upgraded facilities.
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