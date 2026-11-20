Key Points BFUHS declared results for various UG and PG courses, including BSc Nursing and MBBS.

Results are available on bfuhs.ac.in, but the website is currently down due to high traffic.

Key results include BSc Nursing (May 06, 2026) and BPharmacy (May 05, 2026) among others.

BFUHS Result 2026: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like BSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post Basic), CECAA, DHRD, DICUT, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Students who appeared in these exams can check and download their BFUHS results using the direct link given below. To view the BFUHS result PDF, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. BFUHS Results 2026 As per the latest update, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses like MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Result 2026 Click here Steps to Download BFUHS Marksheet Candidates can check their MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website - bfuhs.ac.in Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’ Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’ Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button Step 6: Result displayed on the screen Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference BFUHS Result 2026 OUT: Official website is down

Due to high traffic, the official website of Baba Farid University is down. Students are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Download the BFUHS Result PDF only from the official website. Problems in downloading the BFUHS Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the BFUHS result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2026 PDF Check here the direct link for Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2026 for BSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post Basic), CECAA, DHRD, DICUT Examinations.