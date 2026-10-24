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UP Special TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in, Check Exam City Details Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 11:23 IST

UP Special TET City Slip 2026: UP Special TET City Slip 2026 has been released on October 23, 2026, by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. Candidates who have applied for the Special TET 2026 can now check their exam city details at the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

UP Special TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in, Check Exam City Details Here
UP Special TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in, Check Exam City Details Here

UP Special TET City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Special TET 2026 City Intimation Slip has been released on October 23, 2026. Candidates who have applied for this examination can now check their exam city details on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.  The city intimation slip tells you which city your exam centre has been allotted. It helps you plan your travel and stay in advance, so you can reach the exam without stress. The city slip is not the admit card. It does not show your exact centre address, so you cannot enter the exam hall with it. The admit card will be released separately before the exam. Here, we share how to download the slip, the steps to follow, and other key details.

Screenshot 2026-10-24 112131

UP Special TET Exam City Slip 2026 Out

UPESSC has released the UP Special TET exam city slip 2026 on 23 October, 2026. Candidates who applied under Advt. No. 03/2026 can now check their allotted exam city on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The exam will be held on 3 November 2026 at six divisional headquarters in two shifts. To download the slip, candidates need their registration number and date of birth. The city slip only shows the exam city. The admit card, with the exact centre address, comes later.

UP Special TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

UPESSC Special TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 download link is now available on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Special TET examination can check and download their exam city details from the direct link given below:

UP Special TET Exam City Intimation 2026

Click Here

Screenshot 2026-10-24 113012

UP Special TET City Slip 2026 Highlights

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city slip for the Special TET. The table below gives the key details at a glance. Candidates should check these points before they download the slip.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Organisation

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj

Exam Name

Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026

Advertisement Number

Advt. No. 03/2026

Target Posts

Teachers in Primary (Class 1–5) & Upper Primary (Class 6–8) Schools, and CWSN Special Educators

Application Window

05 September 2026 to 04 October 2026

Exam City Intimation Slip Date

23 October 2026

Written Examination Date

03 November 2026

Examination Centres

Six Divisional Headquarters across Uttar Pradesh

Exam Shifts / Sessions

Two Shifts (Morning & Afternoon)

Admit Card Release Date

Expected 3 days prior to exam date (by 31 October 2026)

Credentials Required to Login

Registration Number & Date of Birth (DOB)

Official Web Portal

upessc.up.gov.in

How to Download UP Special TET City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UP Special TET exam city intimation slip 2026. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready before you start.

  • Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, find the link for the Special TET 2026 (Advt. No. 03/2026) exam city intimation slip.

  • Click the link to open the login page.

  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.

  • Submit the details. Your exam city will appear on the screen.

  • Download the slip and take a printout for future reference.

UP Special TET 2026 Exam Timing

The commission has confirmed the exam timings in its official notice dated 23 October 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts on a single day, so candidates should check their shift carefully.

Particulars

Details

Exam Date

3 November 2026

Morning Shift

9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift

2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Exam Cities

Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra

Each shift is 2 hours 30 minutes long. Candidates should reach the exam centre well before the reporting time written on the admit card.

UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card

UPESSC will release the UP Special TET admit card 2026 on 31 October 2026. Candidates can download it from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The city slip only shows the exam city, but the admit card is the actual entry document for the exam. Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear in the exam on 3 November 2026. So download it on time, check all the details carefully, and carry a printout to the exam centre.


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 11:34 IST
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