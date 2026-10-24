UP Special TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in, Check Exam City Details Here

UP Special TET City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Special TET 2026 City Intimation Slip has been released on October 23, 2026. Candidates who have applied for this examination can now check their exam city details on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The city intimation slip tells you which city your exam centre has been allotted. It helps you plan your travel and stay in advance, so you can reach the exam without stress. The city slip is not the admit card. It does not show your exact centre address, so you cannot enter the exam hall with it. The admit card will be released separately before the exam. Here, we share how to download the slip, the steps to follow, and other key details. UP Special TET Exam City Slip 2026 Out UPESSC has released the UP Special TET exam city slip 2026 on 23 October, 2026. Candidates who applied under Advt. No. 03/2026 can now check their allotted exam city on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The exam will be held on 3 November 2026 at six divisional headquarters in two shifts. To download the slip, candidates need their registration number and date of birth. The city slip only shows the exam city. The admit card, with the exact centre address, comes later.

UP Special TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link UPESSC Special TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 download link is now available on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Special TET examination can check and download their exam city details from the direct link given below: UP Special TET Exam City Intimation 2026 Click Here UP Special TET City Slip 2026 Highlights The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city slip for the Special TET. The table below gives the key details at a glance. Candidates should check these points before they download the slip. Particulars Details Conducting Organisation Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj Exam Name Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 Advertisement Number Advt. No. 03/2026 Target Posts Teachers in Primary (Class 1–5) & Upper Primary (Class 6–8) Schools, and CWSN Special Educators Application Window 05 September 2026 to 04 October 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Date 23 October 2026 Written Examination Date 03 November 2026 Examination Centres Six Divisional Headquarters across Uttar Pradesh Exam Shifts / Sessions Two Shifts (Morning & Afternoon) Admit Card Release Date Expected 3 days prior to exam date (by 31 October 2026) Credentials Required to Login Registration Number & Date of Birth (DOB) Official Web Portal upessc.up.gov.in

How to Download UP Special TET City Slip 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UP Special TET exam city intimation slip 2026. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready before you start. Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the link for the Special TET 2026 (Advt. No. 03/2026) exam city intimation slip.

Click the link to open the login page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details. Your exam city will appear on the screen.

Download the slip and take a printout for future reference. UP Special TET 2026 Exam Timing The commission has confirmed the exam timings in its official notice dated 23 October 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts on a single day, so candidates should check their shift carefully.

Particulars Details Exam Date 3 November 2026 Morning Shift 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM Exam Cities Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra Each shift is 2 hours 30 minutes long. Candidates should reach the exam centre well before the reporting time written on the admit card. UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card UPESSC will release the UP Special TET admit card 2026 on 31 October 2026. Candidates can download it from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The city slip only shows the exam city, but the admit card is the actual entry document for the exam. Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear in the exam on 3 November 2026. So download it on time, check all the details carefully, and carry a printout to the exam centre.