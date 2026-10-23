RRB JE Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download CBT 1 Hall Ticket PDF at rrb.digialm.com, Link Active

Key Points RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for CBT 1 (CEN 04/2026) released on Oct 23, 2026.

The CBT 1 exams are scheduled for October 27 and 28, 2026.

Candidates must download admit card & carry it with photo ID to exam.

RRB JE Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 on October 23, 2026, for CBT 1 under CEN 04/2026. Candidates who applied for the Junior Engineer post can now download their e-call letter from the official regional RRB websites. The CBT 1 exam will be held on 27, 28, and 30 October 2026 in multiple shifts. The admit card is released about four days before each candidate's exam date. It shows the exam date, shift timing, and exam centre. Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid photo ID. Check this article to get the direct link to download the RRB JE admit card and the steps to download it. RRB JE Admit Card 2026 Out The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for CBT 1 under CEN 04/2026. Candidates can download the e-call letter from regional RRB websites using their login details. The exam is on 27, 28 and 30 October 2026. Carry a printout and a valid photo ID.

RRB JE CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link Active The RRB JE Admit Card 2026 PDF is now available from 23rd October 2026 for candidates whose CBT 1 examination is scheduled for 27th October. Candidates can download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth. The admit card contains the examination center address, reporting time, shift timing, and exam-day instructions. The direct link to download the RRB JE CBT 1 Hall Ticket PDF is given below: RRB JE CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 Click Here RRB JE Admit Card (CEN 04/2026) Highlights The table below gives the key details of the RRB JE Admit Card 2026. Candidates can check it quickly before downloading their hall ticket Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways Advertisement Number CEN 04/2026 Post Designations Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) & Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) Total Notified Vacancies 4,029 Posts Examination Stage 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) CBT 1 Exam Schedule 27 and 28 October 2026(Revised 2-day schedule) City Intimation Slip Date 17 October 2026 Admit Card (e-Call Letter) Status Released (23 October 2026 onwards) Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB) Mandatory Entry Protocol Aadhaar-based Biometric Authentication at exam centre Selection Process Lifecycle CBT-1 (Screening) CBT-2 Document Verification Medical Exam Official Web Portals Regional RRB Portals (rrbapply.gov.in / rrb.indianrailways.gov.in)

How to Download RRB JE Admit Card 2026 Candidates should use their registration details and download it from the official website of the RRB region they applied to. Follow the steps below to get your hall ticket. Visit the official website of your RRB region (the one you chose while applying).

Find and click the link for the "CEN 04/2026 RRB JE CBT 1 E-Call Letter" on the home page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY), or the login details asked on the page.

Click the "Submit" or "Login" button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check your name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam centre carefully.

Download the admit card and take a clear printout to carry on exam day. Details Mentioned on RRB JE Admit Card 2026 The RRB JE admit card carries important information about your exam and your identity. Candidates should read every detail carefully after downloading it, because any mistake can cause problems at the exam centre.

Candidate's name

Roll number and registration number

Date of birth

Photograph and signature

Category

Exam name and notification number (CEN 04/2026)

Exam date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Gate closing time

Exam centre name and address

Important instructions for the exam day RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Timing 2026 RRB JE CBT 1 is a 90-minute online exam held in three shifts a day. Reporting and gate closing times are strict, so candidates should check their shift on the admit card and reach the centre early. Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Timing Shift 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Shift 2 11:15 AM 12:15 PM 12:45 PM – 2:15 PM Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Entry is not allowed after the gate closing time.

Biometric checks and Aadhaar authentication take time, so reach the centre well before reporting time.

Your exact shift is printed on your admit card.