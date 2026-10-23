NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Submit Grievances Until 11:30 AM on October 24 at mcc.nic.in
MCC NEET PG counselling 2026 has released the round 1 provisional allotment result. Students who have applied for the round 1 allotment can check the provisional allotment PdF at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling. Students who have applied for the online counselling round can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website.
According to the official notification released, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately brought to the notice of MCC up to 11:30 AM of 24.10.2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System” on the candidate login portal. Based on the queries submitted, the Round 1 final allotment result will be released. Candidates allotted seats can then visit the allotted colleges to complete the admission process.
To download the NEET PG 2026 round 1 provisional allotment PDF, students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on the allotment PDF link. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the first round allotment result.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment - Click Here
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in
How to Download NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result?
MCC has released the first round provisional allotment result for NEET PG 2026 counselling. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on Round 1 Provisional Allotment result
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the provisional allotment PDF for further reference
What to do after the NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result
Students who have any queries or grievances regarding the allotment can visit the candidate portal and submit the grievances through the Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System. After this, the final round 1 provisional allotment result will be displayed. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is released. Students reporting to the colleges also need to carry with the all relevant documents as both originals and photocopies along with passport-size photographs and the allotment letter which will be available for download on the official website.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Steps to Submit Grievances
Students who have applied for the first counselling round must note that the Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System will remain active until 11:30 AM tomorrow, October 24, 2026. The grievances and queries will be considered before preparing the final allotment. Follow the steps provided below to submit the grievances
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on candidate login
Step 3: Enter the application number and password
Step 4: Click on the grievance redressal link
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Save and click on submit
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.