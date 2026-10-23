NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Submit Grievances Until 11:30 AM on October 24 at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling. Students who have applied for the online counselling round can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website.

According to the official notification released, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately brought to the notice of MCC up to 11:30 AM of 24.10.2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System” on the candidate login portal. Based on the queries submitted, the Round 1 final allotment result will be released. Candidates allotted seats can then visit the allotted colleges to complete the admission process.

To download the NEET PG 2026 round 1 provisional allotment PDF, students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on the allotment PDF link. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the first round allotment result.