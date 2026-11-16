JEE Main 2027 Session 1 FAQs Released, Clarification Issued on Aadhaar, Name Mismatch and Other Registration Queries
NTA issues clarification regarding the JEE Main 2027 registration process. Candidates applying for the Session 1 entrance exam can check through the queries given on the official website before completing the registration and application process.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: The National Testing Agency has released the FAQs for candidates registering for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams. The Frequently Asked Questions contain answers to queries possibly raised by candidates when applying for the exams. The NTA, in the FAQs, has clarified doubts regarding APAAR ID, name mismatch, DigiLocker e-KYC and the registration process for OCI candidates.
JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration link will be available until November 22, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration process within the deadline provided. Before registering, candidates are also advised to check the FAQs for details regarding common questions asked.
JEE Main 2027 FQs - Click Here
How can Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates register for JEE (Main) 2027?
Ans: OCI candidates can register for JEE (Main) 2027 by selecting Option 2 (Foreign Nationals (including OCI Cardholders): Candidates who are not citizens of India, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholders may register for JEE (Main) 2027 using a valid Non-Indian Passport) and updating the details of their valid Non-Indian Passport as identity proof, in accordance with the instructions specified in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2027
Whether the Class XII Registration Number/ Enrolment Number/Roll Number is mandatory for candidates appearing in the Class XII examination during the academic session 2026–27 while filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 application form?
Ans: No, the Class 12 Registration Number/Enrolment Number /Roll Number of the candidate is not mandatorily required. Candidates can select " Not Available " in the application form.
How can NRI candidates apply for JEE Main 2027 who do not have Aadhaar card, PAN card or APAAR ID?
Ans: Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates having no Aadhaar and holding a valid Indian Passport can apply for JEE(Main) 2027 using the following option on the registration page: “Apply through the NRI (Having No Aadhaar) option.
Will a candidate’s candidature be affected if there is a mismatch in the name between the Class 10 Marksheet and the Aadhaar Card details?
Ans: No. Candidates are advised to enter their name in the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form exactly as recorded on their Class X Certificate/Mark Sheet.
What is the method of UDID Card Verification?
For PwD/PwBD candidates, the details of the UDID Card as uploaded will be verified from the UDID portal of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwD). Those who do not have a UDID Card should upload Disability Certificate in the proper format, and the same may be verified by NTA from the issuing authority. For details, please refer to Paragraph 3 of the Note under Step 2 of the Application Procedure given in the Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2027.
JEE Main 2027 Session 2 Registration Closes on Nov 22
The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration window closes on November 22, 2026. With just a week remaining, candidates preparing to appear in the first session of the JEE Main exams are advised to visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in and complete the online registration and application process. Candidates must make sure they keep all documents ready with them when completing the online registration and application process.
Also Read: JEE Advanced 2027: No Third Attempt Allowed, Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Important Dates
JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.