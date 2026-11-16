JEE Main 2027 Session 1 FAQs Released, Clarification Issued on Aadhaar, Name Mismatch and Other Registration Queries

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JEE Main 2027 Session 1: The National Testing Agency has released the FAQs for candidates registering for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams. The Frequently Asked Questions contain answers to queries possibly raised by candidates when applying for the exams. The NTA, in the FAQs, has clarified doubts regarding APAAR ID, name mismatch, DigiLocker e-KYC and the registration process for OCI candidates. JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration link will be available until November 22, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration process within the deadline provided. Before registering, candidates are also advised to check the FAQs for details regarding common questions asked. JEE Main 2027 FQs - Click Here How can Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates register for JEE (Main) 2027?

Ans: OCI candidates can register for JEE (Main) 2027 by selecting Option 2 (Foreign Nationals (including OCI Cardholders): Candidates who are not citizens of India, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholders may register for JEE (Main) 2027 using a valid Non-Indian Passport) and updating the details of their valid Non-Indian Passport as identity proof, in accordance with the instructions specified in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2027 Whether the Class XII Registration Number/ Enrolment Number/Roll Number is mandatory for candidates appearing in the Class XII examination during the academic session 2026–27 while filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 application form? Ans: No, the Class 12 Registration Number/Enrolment Number /Roll Number of the candidate is not mandatorily required. Candidates can select " Not Available " in the application form.

How can NRI candidates apply for JEE Main 2027 who do not have Aadhaar card, PAN card or APAAR ID? Ans: Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates having no Aadhaar and holding a valid Indian Passport can apply for JEE(Main) 2027 using the following option on the registration page: “Apply through the NRI (Having No Aadhaar) option. Will a candidate’s candidature be affected if there is a mismatch in the name between the Class 10 Marksheet and the Aadhaar Card details? Ans: No. Candidates are advised to enter their name in the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form exactly as recorded on their Class X Certificate/Mark Sheet. What is the method of UDID Card Verification? For PwD/PwBD candidates, the details of the UDID Card as uploaded will be verified from the UDID portal of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwD). Those who do not have a UDID Card should upload Disability Certificate in the proper format, and the same may be verified by NTA from the issuing authority. For details, please refer to Paragraph 3 of the Note under Step 2 of the Application Procedure given in the Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2027.