JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22

JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 Registration: The online registration and application process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is underway. According to the details provided, as of November 10, 2026, over 4.07 lakh students have already completed their registration process.

According to the information provided, 6,70,182 students have registered for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams, while 4,90,008 students have completed the application form and submitted the application fee. 4,05,547 students have downloaded the confirmation page after submitting the applications.

The last date for students to complete the JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration and application process is November 22, 2026. Candidates yet to submit the online registration and application for the JEE Main exams are advised to visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and complete the online registration and application process.