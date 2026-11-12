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JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 13:37 IST

NTA has released the statistics of number of students who have completed the JEE Main regitration, application form, submission, application fee submission and downloaded the confirmation page. Check updates here

JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22
JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22
Register for Result Updates

JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 Registration: The online registration and application process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is underway. According to the details provided, as of November 10, 2026, over 4.07 lakh students have already completed their registration process. 

According to the information provided, 6,70,182 students have registered for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams, while 4,90,008 students have completed the application form and submitted the application fee. 4,05,547 students have downloaded the confirmation page after submitting the applications. 

The last date for students to complete the JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration and application process is November 22, 2026. Candidates yet to submit the online registration and application for the JEE Main exams are advised to visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and complete the online registration and application process.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Statistics

NTA has released the statistics of the registration and application process for the JEE Main Session 1 exams. Check the complete statistics below.

Registration done: 5,72,416

Application form submitted: 4,30,382

Application fee paid: 4,07,664

Confirmation page downloaded: 4,05,547

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration and Application Process

The JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 registration and application link is live on the official website. Students who are yet to complete the registration and application process must visit the official website to apply. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main Session 1

Step 2: Click on the Session 1 registration link

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Application Window Closing Soon, Check Last Date, Application Fee and Exam Date

JEE Mains 2027: Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process, Preparation Tips, Previous Year Cutoff

JEE Main 2027: 60-Day Preparation Strategy to Score 99 Percentile in January Session

JEE Main 2027 DigiLocker Registration: Check Steps and Aadhaar Verification Process

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 11:18 IST
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