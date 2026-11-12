JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22
NTA has released the statistics of number of students who have completed the JEE Main regitration, application form, submission, application fee submission and downloaded the confirmation page. Check updates here
JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 Registration: The online registration and application process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is underway. According to the details provided, as of November 10, 2026, over 4.07 lakh students have already completed their registration process.
According to the information provided, 6,70,182 students have registered for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams, while 4,90,008 students have completed the application form and submitted the application fee. 4,05,547 students have downloaded the confirmation page after submitting the applications.
The last date for students to complete the JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration and application process is November 22, 2026. Candidates yet to submit the online registration and application for the JEE Main exams are advised to visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and complete the online registration and application process.
JEE (Main) 2027 Update! 4,90,008 Aspirants Are Already In. Are You? Over 6.7 lakh forms have already been submitted for JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1. Don't wait until the final days. 3 Simple Steps to Lock Your Spot: •Submit your form •Pay the required fee •Download your confirmation page Last Date to Apply: 22 November 2026 Apply Now: https://t.co/tmqRWzsry6 Do you know a JEE 2027 aspirant who still hasn't registered, tag them in the post! #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEEAspirants— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 12, 2026
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Statistics
NTA has released the statistics of the registration and application process for the JEE Main Session 1 exams. Check the complete statistics below.
Registration done: 5,72,416
Application form submitted: 4,30,382
Application fee paid: 4,07,664
Confirmation page downloaded: 4,05,547
JEE (Main) 2027 Session - 1 Update Over 4.07 lakh+ aspirants have completed their fee payment, with total registrations crossing 5.72 lakh! Don't leave your application halfway; submit your form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today at https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. Last Date: 22nd November 2026 JEE (Main) 2027 सत्र - 1 महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट अब तक 5.72 लाख से अधिक पंजीकरण हो चुके हैं और 4.07 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी अपनी फीस जमा कर चुके हैं! अपनी आवेदन प्रक्रिया अधूरी न छोड़ें—समय रहते फॉर्म सबमिट करें, शुल्क जमा करें और https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE से कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें। #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEEMainSession1— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 10, 2026
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration and Application Process
The JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 registration and application link is live on the official website. Students who are yet to complete the registration and application process must visit the official website to apply. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main Session 1
Step 2: Click on the Session 1 registration link
Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Application Window Closing Soon, Check Last Date, Application Fee and Exam Date
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.